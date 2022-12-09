KYLE, Texas — On Saturday, Dec. 10, from 9 a.m. to 12 in the afternoon the city of Kyle had an open house at the Kyle Public Works Building. According to a press release, city staff ran the come and go style event occurred at 520 E. RR 150 and they had four engagement stations. The staff remained available to answer any questions from the community. Those living in the area had the opportunity to tell them what they want to see prioritized in the city's comprehensive plan update in 2030. The Interim City Manager Jerry Hendrix wants the comprehensive plan to reflect the community's vision.

KYLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO