Austin, TX

Comments / 4

Huttoman from NY
3d ago

If the tenants don't like their new owner, then move elsewhere and sign a new lease. It's childishly simple

Reply
3
 

CBS Austin

Cedar Park police, fire respond to gas leak at bank

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Cedar Park police and firefighters are working a gas leak at a credit union bank Monday afternoon. Cedar Park PD said the gas leak happened at the United Heritage Credit Union at 1801 East Whitestone. The gas leak caused police to shut down traffic at...
CEDAR PARK, TX
Community Impact Austin

First phase of Pearson Ranch development in Northwest Austin starts with 306-unit apartment complex

Vertical construction of a new apartment complex in the Pearson Ranch development site began Dec. 8. (Courtesy Inspire Development) Vertical construction on a 306-unit multifamily apartment complex has started at the site of Pearson Ranch, a $2 billion mixed-use project bringing office space, retail, restaurants, hotels, housing and more to Northwest Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Two seriously injured in rollover collision in East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people were injured following a rollover collision on Monday in East Austin. The crash happened at around 4:14 p.m. in the 6600 block of Farm to Market 969 Road at the intersection with Johnny Morris, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. Two people were transported by...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Kyle residents weigh in on development of new comprehensive plan

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Kyle is working on updating its comprehensive plan. City leaders are asking for the public's input to help decide how the city will look in the years to come. "Come out and provide input," said William Atkinson, City of Kyle planning director. "On...
KYLE, TX
CBS Austin

City of Kyle staff open for engagement at an open house meeting

KYLE, Texas — On Saturday, Dec. 10, from 9 a.m. to 12 in the afternoon the city of Kyle had an open house at the Kyle Public Works Building. According to a press release, city staff ran the come and go style event occurred at 520 E. RR 150 and they had four engagement stations. The staff remained available to answer any questions from the community. Those living in the area had the opportunity to tell them what they want to see prioritized in the city's comprehensive plan update in 2030. The Interim City Manager Jerry Hendrix wants the comprehensive plan to reflect the community's vision.
KYLE, TX
CBS Austin

Body found in Lady Bird Lake, APD investigating

A body was found in Lady Bird Lake Saturday night. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene on South Pleasant Valley Road around 9:44 p.m. A 911 caller found the body east of downtown by Longhorn Dam. The deceased person was an adult, but there is no information yet regarding...
AUSTIN, TX
tpr.org

The City of Austin has a dilemma: What to do with 32 fighting roosters

At the Austin Animal Center, crowding is the normal order of things. People from all over the region bring stray cats and dogs to the city — even if they’re not supposed to — because of its “no kill” animal policy. But the center recently got an influx of a different kind, leaving staff and volunteers with a conundrum.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Teen seriously injured in auto-pedestrian collision in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A teenager was left seriously injured following an auto-pedestrian crash in South Austin Friday night. Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted saying the incident happened at the intersection of W. William Cannon Drive and West Gate Blvd at around 7:11 p.m. ATCEMS transported the teenager to Dell Children's...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Zilker Park Vision Plan draws concerns from community members

AUSTIN, Texas - Zilker Park may see some changes, but not all community members are on board with them. The City of Austin Parks and Recreation Department is presenting a plan for input. The Zilker Park Vision Plan includes goals of sustainability, diversity, and inclusion, preserving nature, ecology and history, and improving accessibility.
AUSTIN, TX

