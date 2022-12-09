Read full article on original website
Huttoman from NY
3d ago
If the tenants don't like their new owner, then move elsewhere and sign a new lease. It's childishly simple
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. MarshalsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State falls 3-1 to No. 1 Texas in Elite EightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Freebirds Celebrates National Cookie Day and National Brownie DayRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Field of Light Exhibit running until 12/30Adrian HolmanAustin, TX
Austin's Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center Premieres the "Field of Light" by Artist Bruce MunroCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Thief steals hopes for north Austin restaurant expansion
A surveillance camera captured someone driving a large, dark-colored truck steal a food trailer from a parking space directly in front of the Le Bleu Vietnamese restaurant, located at 9070 Research Blvd. near Burnet Road.
CBS Austin
Cedar Park police, fire respond to gas leak at bank
CEDAR PARK, Texas — Cedar Park police and firefighters are working a gas leak at a credit union bank Monday afternoon. Cedar Park PD said the gas leak happened at the United Heritage Credit Union at 1801 East Whitestone. The gas leak caused police to shut down traffic at...
CBS Austin
Travis Central Appraisal District restores services one week after ransomware attack
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — One week after being hit with a ransomware attack, the Travis Central Appraisal District (TCAD) says its customer services to property owners have been restored. TCAD said its phone service and online chat are back online after the December 5th attack. Property owners who need...
First phase of Pearson Ranch development in Northwest Austin starts with 306-unit apartment complex
Vertical construction of a new apartment complex in the Pearson Ranch development site began Dec. 8. (Courtesy Inspire Development) Vertical construction on a 306-unit multifamily apartment complex has started at the site of Pearson Ranch, a $2 billion mixed-use project bringing office space, retail, restaurants, hotels, housing and more to Northwest Austin.
APD: Man shot in southeast Austin
One man was shot near the intersection of East Oltorf Street and Burton Drive in southeast Austin, according to the Austin Police Department.
Shooting in North Austin near Interstate 35 leaves one person dead; no threat to public
AUSTIN, Texas — A shooting early Monday morning near Interstate 35 in North Austin left one person dead. At 2:32 a.m. on Dec. 12, a man was shot at 11902 North I-35 according to the Austin Police Department (APD). Officers were called out to the parking lot of AAA Limousine, where they discovered a man that was bleeding heavily.
CBS Austin
Two seriously injured in rollover collision in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Two people were injured following a rollover collision on Monday in East Austin. The crash happened at around 4:14 p.m. in the 6600 block of Farm to Market 969 Road at the intersection with Johnny Morris, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. Two people were transported by...
Kyle residents weigh in on development of new comprehensive plan
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Kyle is working on updating its comprehensive plan. City leaders are asking for the public's input to help decide how the city will look in the years to come. "Come out and provide input," said William Atkinson, City of Kyle planning director. "On...
CBS Austin
City of Kyle staff open for engagement at an open house meeting
KYLE, Texas — On Saturday, Dec. 10, from 9 a.m. to 12 in the afternoon the city of Kyle had an open house at the Kyle Public Works Building. According to a press release, city staff ran the come and go style event occurred at 520 E. RR 150 and they had four engagement stations. The staff remained available to answer any questions from the community. Those living in the area had the opportunity to tell them what they want to see prioritized in the city's comprehensive plan update in 2030. The Interim City Manager Jerry Hendrix wants the comprehensive plan to reflect the community's vision.
APD: Man dies after shooting in north Austin
The Austin Police Department said a man in his mid-20s died after a shooting early Monday morning near Walnut Creek.
CBS Austin
Body found in Lady Bird Lake, APD investigating
A body was found in Lady Bird Lake Saturday night. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene on South Pleasant Valley Road around 9:44 p.m. A 911 caller found the body east of downtown by Longhorn Dam. The deceased person was an adult, but there is no information yet regarding...
WEEKEND READ: Recent Austin City Council votes, decisions to be aware of
The Austin City Council met Thursday to vote on and discuss several agenda items.
kut.org
Nearly 300 people died on Austin's streets last year. That's a record.
Two-hundred-ninety-six people experiencing homelessness died on Austin’s streets over the last year. Each one was remembered — even if they didn’t have names — with a single chime from a crystal vase Sunday morning on the shores of Lady Bird Lake. The nonprofit House the Homeless...
tpr.org
The City of Austin has a dilemma: What to do with 32 fighting roosters
At the Austin Animal Center, crowding is the normal order of things. People from all over the region bring stray cats and dogs to the city — even if they’re not supposed to — because of its “no kill” animal policy. But the center recently got an influx of a different kind, leaving staff and volunteers with a conundrum.
CBS Austin
Teen seriously injured in auto-pedestrian collision in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A teenager was left seriously injured following an auto-pedestrian crash in South Austin Friday night. Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted saying the incident happened at the intersection of W. William Cannon Drive and West Gate Blvd at around 7:11 p.m. ATCEMS transported the teenager to Dell Children's...
KVUE
Shooting in North Austin leaves one person dead early Monday morning
A man was found bleeding heavily in a parking lot near Interstate 35 on Nov. 12. After officers performed life-saving measures, the man later died on the scene.
fox7austin.com
Zilker Park Vision Plan draws concerns from community members
AUSTIN, Texas - Zilker Park may see some changes, but not all community members are on board with them. The City of Austin Parks and Recreation Department is presenting a plan for input. The Zilker Park Vision Plan includes goals of sustainability, diversity, and inclusion, preserving nature, ecology and history, and improving accessibility.
Construction starts next year to make Slaughter Lane safer
Slaughter Lane between MoPac Expressway and Interstate 35 is truly going through a transformation.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Outdoor Christmas decorations stolen in Austin neighborhood
People in an east Austin neighborhood are frustrated right now after several homes got items stolen from them.
Police investigating after body found in Lady Bird Lake Saturday night
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a body was found in Lady Bird Lake Saturday night. Austin-Travis County EMS responded the night of Dec. 10 after receiving a call about a person in the lake. That happened off of South Pleasant Valley at around 9:45 p.m.
Comments / 4