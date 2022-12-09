Effect of wealth inequality on child and infant mortality in Togo

Read full article on original website
The COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on mental health care use among Norwegian students in higher education: a nation-wide register-based pre-post cohort study
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1506 (2022) Cite this article. The COVID-19 pandemic, and its associated social distancing measures, gave profound changes to the everyday and academic life of students in higher education. The current study is the first to use nation-wide data to evaluate the long-term effect of the pandemic and its countermeasures on university students’ mental health care use.
Estimation of bed net coverage indicators in Tanzania using mobile phone surveys: a comparison of sampling approaches
Malaria Journal volume 21, Article number: 379 (2022) Cite this article. Threats to maintaining high population access with effective bed nets persist due to errors in quantification, bed net wear and tear, and inefficiencies in distribution activities. Monitoring bed net coverage is therefore critical, but usually occurs every 2–3 years through expensive, large-scale household surveys. Mobile phone-based survey methodologies are emerging as an alternative to household surveys and can provide rapid estimates of coverage, however, little research on varied sampling approaches has been conducted in sub-Saharan Africa.
Duty to treat and perceived risk of contagion during the COVID-19 pandemic: Norwegian physicians’ perspectives and experiences—a questionnaire survey
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1509 (2022) Cite this article. The COVID-19 pandemic actualised the dilemma of how to balance physicians´ obligation to treat patients and their own perceived risk of being infected. To discuss this in a constructive way we need empirical studies of physicians´ views of this obligation.
Virologist Who Funded Wuhan Lab Brazenly Posts Video In Thailand Cave With 2.5 Million Bats After COVID-19 Theories
Virologist Dr. Peter Daszak has come under fire for posting videos of himself and his research team in a Thailand-based cave with 2.5 million bats following widespread controversy over his ties to the Wuhan lab at the center of COVID-19 theories.RadarOnline.com has discovered his brazen postings online sparked fury after a Vanity Fair expose claimed that his charity, EcoHealth Alliance, provided funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology's Gain-of-function research.In the heart of the bat cave - deafening noise as the bats swirl around. It’s the sheer beauty of nature & at the same time it seems like the “reactor...
Female children undergo gender transition treatment at a higher rate than males
New information suggests that young girls are initiating treatment to transition into boys more often than their male counterparts. This comes as the popularity of double mastectomy surgeries among minors rapidly increases.
Impact of the 24-hour time target policy for emergency departments in South Korea: a mixed method study in a single medical center
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1510 (2022) Cite this article. In South Korea, after the spread of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome epidemic was aggravated by long stays in crowded emergency departments (EDs), a 24-hour target policy for EDs was introduced to prevent crowding and reduce patients' length of stay (LOS). The policy requires at least 95% of all patients to be admitted, discharged or transferred from an ED within 24 hours of arrival. This study analyzes the effects of the 24-hour target policy on ED LOS and compliance rates and describes the consequences of the policy.
Disparities in fruit and vegetable intake at the intersection of gender and education in northern Sweden: a cross-sectional study
Thomas Vogt1 & Per E. Gustafsson ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-3972-53621. BMC Nutrition volume 8, Article number: 147 (2022) Cite this article. Even though the existence of inequalities in fruit and vegetable consumption has been well established, it is not clear how it is patterned across intersections of multiple social positions and identities. This study aims to investigate disparities in fruit and vegetable intake between groups at the intersection of education and gender in northern Sweden, and to estimate the discriminatory accuracy of the intersectional groups.
Conservative non-pharmacological interventions in women with pelvic floor dysfunction: a systematic review of qualitative studies
Ana Carolina Nociti Lopes Fernandes1, Domingo Palacios-Ceña2, Caroline Caetano Pena1,. Cristine Homsi Jorge ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-4956-46111. BMC Women's Health volume 22, Article number: 515 (2022) Cite this article. Metrics details. Abstract. Background. Women’s adherence is essential to physiotherapeutic treatment of pelvic floor dysfunction, but its related factors are not usually...
Job morale of physicians and dentists in Kazakhstan: a qualitative study
Job morale is thought to be particularly low in Kazakhstan, adversely affecting job motivation, job satisfaction and burnout rates. Previous research suggests that high job morale has a better effect on patient outcomes and care quality. We, therefore, conducted a qualitative study to explore experiences underpinning positive and negative job morale, and to generate potential strategies for improving job morale of physicians and dentists working in public healthcare settings in Kazakhstan prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID trials marked by lack of women, Black and Asian subjects
Black and Asian volunteers, as well as women, were underrepresented in clinical trials designed to assess the COVID-19 vaccines and antiviral pandemic treatments, an analysis published in JAMA this week shows. Researchers said they initially looked at 122 U.S.-based COVID clinical trials comprising 176,654 participants that were run between October...
