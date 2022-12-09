Penn State falls in Regional thriller to Wisconsin
MADISON, Wi. (WTAJ) — Penn State volleyball fell 3-2 in the Regional Semifinal of the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament to Wisconsin.
The no. 11 Nittany Lions rallied from 0-2 to force a fifth set, before falling to the no. 2 Badgers. The win was Wisconsin’s 21st-straight and they will play Pitt in the Regional Finals.
The Badgers finished with 23 blocks, to just nine from the Nittany Lions.
Kashauna Williams had a game-high 14 kills. Penn State finishes the year with a 26-8 record.
