ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Penn State falls in Regional thriller to Wisconsin

By Anderley Penwell
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B6O4C_0jcb1Lh600

MADISON, Wi. (WTAJ) — Penn State volleyball fell 3-2 in the Regional Semifinal of the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament to Wisconsin.

The no. 11 Nittany Lions rallied from 0-2 to force a fifth set, before falling to the no. 2 Badgers. The win was Wisconsin’s 21st-straight and they will play Pitt in the Regional Finals.

The Badgers finished with 23 blocks, to just nine from the Nittany Lions.

Kashauna Williams had a game-high 14 kills. Penn State finishes the year with a 26-8 record.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel 3000

Badgers men’s hoops moves into AP Top 25 for first time this season

MADISON, Wis. — For the first time this season, the Badgers men’s basketball team is ranked in the AP Top 25. Wisconsin came in at No. 22 in this week’s poll, thanks in large part to a big win over Maryland. The Terrapins were No. 13 and undefeated when they visited the Kohl Center last week, but back-to-back losses to the Badgers and Tennessee have dropped them to No. 20.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Overtime: "Team Drama" Does it Again

IOWA CITY, Iowa. -- Stop us if you've heard this before...Wisconsin played another game right down to the wire. In their seventh consecutive game decided by five points or less, the Badgers (8-2, 2-0) took down Iowa (7-2, 0-1) 78-75 in overtime on Sunday, winning their second-straight game in the series.
MADISON, WI
WTAJ

2023 Blue White Game set for April 15th

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State announced that the annual Blue White Game in 2023 will take place on April 15th at Beaver Stadium. Kickoff for the game will be in the early to mid afternoon. More details on the game will be announced after the 2022 season is over. No. 9 Penn State is […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

No. 1 Penn State wrestling steamrolls Oregon State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — No. Penn State wrestling beat Oregon State 31-3 in front of a sold out Rec Hall on Sunday. The undefeated Nittany Lions won nine of ten bouts in front of more than 6,500 fans. 125 #12 Brandon Kaylor ORST dec. Gary Steen PSU, 4-0  0-3 133 #1 Roman Bravo-Young PSU maj. dec. Gabe Wisenhunt […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
big10central.com

NCAA heartbreak at home for Wisconsin volleyball

The tears of joy from a year ago turned to tears of sadness Saturday night for the University of Wisconsin volleyball team. That is, sadness mixed with a sense of pride. The top-seeded Badgers saw their quest for a second consecutive NCAA championship come to an end with a heartbreaking five-set loss to second-seeded Pittsburgh 23-25, 25-21, 25-21, 19-25, 15-13 before another raucous sellout crowd in the regional championship match at the UW Field House.
MADISON, WI
KEYC

MSU falls to No. 2 ranked Wisconsin

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State women’s hockey team fell to Wisconsin Saturday at home 5-1. The Mavericks will be back in action as they go on the road to face LIU Friday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WTAJ

Long snapper Stoll wins Patrick Mannelly Award

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State senior long snapper Chris Stoll won the Patrick Mannelly Long Snapper Award. The award is given to the top FBS senior long snapper. Stoll played in every game from 2019-2022 and was named a team captain in 2022.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Sioux City Journal

Hawkeye Gameday: Wisconsin at Iowa

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM) * Kris Murray will miss his second straight start for Iowa. During a Saturday video conference, coach Fran McCaffery said there is no change in Murray’s status and his lower body injury will keep him out for the Hawkeyes’ Big Ten opener. Murray, who averages 19.4 points and 10.1 rebounds, watched Thursday with a walking boot on his left foot.
IOWA CITY, IA
WTAJ

Washington declares for the NFL Draft

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington declared for the 2023 NFL draft on Friday. In a statement on social media, the sophomore thanked the coaching staff and his teammates. Washington did not play in the final two games of the season with an injury and will miss the bowl with […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Brown named team MVP at Annual Awards Banquet

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Senior safety Ji’Ayir Brown was named the Nittany Lions team MVP at the State College Quarterback Club’s annual banquet to honor the team. Other notable awards included Joey Porter Jr. winning Most Valuable Defensive Player, while freshmen running backs Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton won Most Valuable Offensive Player awards. […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Walker Hayes plans stop at Bryce Jordan Center this spring

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — On the heels of his first headlining arena tour, Grammy-nominated Walker Hayes announced his next tour will stop in State College. The new Duck Buck Tour will have 23 stops and one of them is at the Bryce Jordan Center. On April 27, Hayes will be joined by four-time Grammy […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area basketball scores from Friday, December 9

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school boys and girls basketball scores involving teams from around the Rockford area from Friday, December 9 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. ‘Overtime’ returns to Fox 39 Friday nights at 11 p.m. starting January 6. NIC-10 BOYSAuburn 62 Belvidere North 43Boylan 77 Jefferson 61Guilford […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
WISCONSIN STATE
WTAJ

Free admission for basketball game with food donation

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A food donation could be your free ticket to watch a Penn State Altoona basketball game at the Alder Arena. For Friday, Dec. 9 basketball game against Albion College, the men’s basketball game will be accepting food donations. Any food donations from non-students will get you free admission into the […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Penn State DuBois hosts DECA competition

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Thursday at Penn State DuBois high schoolers across Western Pennsylvania had the chance to compete in A DECA competition for a place to move on to states in February at Hershey.  DECA is organized into two unique student divisions each with programs designed to address the learning styles, interests, […]
DUBOIS, PA
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI need your help

Washington Co., Wi – Neighbors across Washington County, Wi are being asked to step up to the plate and help one of their neighbors in need. The Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI were hit with some difficult news this past November as Rachel was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 35.
HARTFORD, WI
WTAJ

WTAJ

37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy