ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Bitter cold is coming for Chicago

CHICAGO - The last time the Chicago area had a month end up being below average in terms of temperature was way back in July. December has gotten off to a relatively mild start for the month. So far this month is just over 3 degrees above average. Colder air...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

December sunshine running below normal

After a sunny start, and the recent cloudy period, December 2022 is now actually below normal for percent of possible sunshine in Chicago. After the first 4 days this month, Chicago’s veteran weather observer, Frank Wachowski had measured 84% of possible sunshine, including 98% on the 1st and 100% on the 3rd and 4th, but conditions then took a turn toward predominant cloudiness, including the last three days and 5 days out of the past six with 0% sunshine. As of December 11th, we now stand at 36% of possible sunlight – normal for December is 40%.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

The December 11, 2000 snowstorm

I grew up in Mt. Prospect and remember going to high school in light snow and then being sent home before noon in near-blizzard conditions. It would have been between 1998 and 2002. Details?. Mark Z. Streamwood. Dear Mark. The storm was most likely the major snow that struck the...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Narrow band of heavy snow just north of Chicago

Friday’s weather system brought December’s first accumulating snowfall to Chicago’s northern suburbs. The snow fell generally along and north of the I-90 corridor with accumulations of around 2” reported across Lake and McHenry counties. Officially, 0.2” fell at O’Hare airport while much of the city observed only a trace with no accumulation. Heavier snow focused on SW Wisconsin where temps hovered around freezing and a band of moderate to heavy snow persisted longer. Richland Center, about 60 miles WNW of Madison reported 8.5” as of noon Friday. By Friday evening, accumulating snow had moved east over southern Lower Michigan, but extensive cloudiness remained across a vast area of the Midwest.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Chicago’s “heart attack” snowstorm of Dec. 15, 1987

As a kid in the late 1980s I remember going to sleep with the ground bare, but waking up to thunder and lightning and so much snow that school was canceled. When was that?. The storm occurred in the early-morning hours of Dec. 15, 1987, when the Chicago area was hit by a full-scale blizzard that dropped 8-12 inches of heavy, wet snow. The snow was accompanied by prolonged periods of thunder, lightning, and strong northeast winds gusting in excess of 60 mph, which piled the snow into huge drifts. At the height of the storm, snow fell at the rate of 2 inches an hour with near zero visibility. The storm was responsible for 26 deaths, most of them from heart attacks brought on by the strain of shoveling the heavy, wet and slushy snow. That storm has been dubbed Chicago’s “heart attack” snowstorm.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

When frigid air is expected to move into our area

ABOVE NORMAL TEMP REGIME TO HOLD WITH LOTS OF CLOUDS AND A WINDY TUESDAY NIGHT/WED/THU STORM SYSTEM WITH RAIN NEXT WEEK—-BUT MODELS SUGGEST THE ARCTIC SPIGOT WILL OPEN SENDING FRIGID AIR INTO THE COUNTRY THE WEEK AFTER NEXT (ALSO THE WEEK LEADING UP TO THE CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY) December is...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Winter weather system to move into Chicago area; Advisory issued

We’re monitoring an incoming wintry weather system expected to reach the greater Chicago area Friday. It’s looking more and more like this system may lay down accumulating snow over sections of the metro area–especially areas north of the I-88 (East-West Tollway) corridor, favoring counties lining the Illinois/Wisconsin line. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Janet Jackson announces concert tour — including stop in Chicago area

TINLEY PARK, Ill. — Janet Jackson announced Monday her highly anticipated return to the stage with her ninth concert tour, “Together Again.” The 33-city tour will kick of in spring 2023, and includes a stop at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park on May 27. The tour will celebrate Jackson’s 50th anniversary in entertainment […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago media: Police scanner silence threatens safety

A coalition of Chicago news organizations has written a letter to the public it serves raising considerable concern about the suppression of an important tool with which we inform the public: The police scanner. Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management along with the police department have been transitioning to the use of encrypted radio frequencies so […]
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

While Home Prices Poised to Drop Nationwide in 2023, 3 Chicago-Area Housing Markets Will Remain Steady, Redfin Predicts

Compared to this year, the housing market is expected to be drastically different on a nationwide scale in 2023. Because of high mortgage rates, the U.S. market will likely be the slowest in more than a decade, since 2011, according to a prediction by researchers at the real estate website RedFin. However, the situation will likely be different in Chicago and surrounding communities.
CHICAGO, IL
97X

Illinois Biggest Holiday Light Display Is Back With Over 600,000 Lights

Chicagoland’s largest indoor lights experience is back at Navy Pier for the holiday season. You can experience the Chicago area's largest indoor light experience until January 7, 2023. There are interactive light displays, a playful skating rink, a guided walk through the Winter Wonderfest Forest, and visits with Santa. Get a detailed list of activities here.
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Missing Outdoor Markets? Head to Aurora Tomorrow!

Hi, it’s Leslie Harris, and if you are missing the great markets of the summertime, Aurora has an indoor market from every second and fourth Saturday. It happens at May at Society 57, 100 South River Street in downtown Aurora. Local artisans will be on hand so it will...
AURORA, IL
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
38K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy