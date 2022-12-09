Read full article on original website
Bitter cold is coming for Chicago
CHICAGO - The last time the Chicago area had a month end up being below average in terms of temperature was way back in July. December has gotten off to a relatively mild start for the month. So far this month is just over 3 degrees above average. Colder air...
December sunshine running below normal
After a sunny start, and the recent cloudy period, December 2022 is now actually below normal for percent of possible sunshine in Chicago. After the first 4 days this month, Chicago’s veteran weather observer, Frank Wachowski had measured 84% of possible sunshine, including 98% on the 1st and 100% on the 3rd and 4th, but conditions then took a turn toward predominant cloudiness, including the last three days and 5 days out of the past six with 0% sunshine. As of December 11th, we now stand at 36% of possible sunlight – normal for December is 40%.
The December 11, 2000 snowstorm
I grew up in Mt. Prospect and remember going to high school in light snow and then being sent home before noon in near-blizzard conditions. It would have been between 1998 and 2002. Details?. Mark Z. Streamwood. Dear Mark. The storm was most likely the major snow that struck the...
Narrow band of heavy snow just north of Chicago
Friday’s weather system brought December’s first accumulating snowfall to Chicago’s northern suburbs. The snow fell generally along and north of the I-90 corridor with accumulations of around 2” reported across Lake and McHenry counties. Officially, 0.2” fell at O’Hare airport while much of the city observed only a trace with no accumulation. Heavier snow focused on SW Wisconsin where temps hovered around freezing and a band of moderate to heavy snow persisted longer. Richland Center, about 60 miles WNW of Madison reported 8.5” as of noon Friday. By Friday evening, accumulating snow had moved east over southern Lower Michigan, but extensive cloudiness remained across a vast area of the Midwest.
Chicago’s “heart attack” snowstorm of Dec. 15, 1987
As a kid in the late 1980s I remember going to sleep with the ground bare, but waking up to thunder and lightning and so much snow that school was canceled. When was that?. The storm occurred in the early-morning hours of Dec. 15, 1987, when the Chicago area was hit by a full-scale blizzard that dropped 8-12 inches of heavy, wet snow. The snow was accompanied by prolonged periods of thunder, lightning, and strong northeast winds gusting in excess of 60 mph, which piled the snow into huge drifts. At the height of the storm, snow fell at the rate of 2 inches an hour with near zero visibility. The storm was responsible for 26 deaths, most of them from heart attacks brought on by the strain of shoveling the heavy, wet and slushy snow. That storm has been dubbed Chicago’s “heart attack” snowstorm.
When frigid air is expected to move into our area
ABOVE NORMAL TEMP REGIME TO HOLD WITH LOTS OF CLOUDS AND A WINDY TUESDAY NIGHT/WED/THU STORM SYSTEM WITH RAIN NEXT WEEK—-BUT MODELS SUGGEST THE ARCTIC SPIGOT WILL OPEN SENDING FRIGID AIR INTO THE COUNTRY THE WEEK AFTER NEXT (ALSO THE WEEK LEADING UP TO THE CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY) December is...
Wintry mix could bring up to 4 inches of snow in some parts of Chicago area Friday
CHICAGO — A wintry mix of rain, snow and sleet is falling across some parts of the area Friday, and expected to create a messy morning commute. A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for McHenry and Lake County until 1 p.m. A period of heavy wet snow is expected...
How to Check Illinois Road, Winter Driving Conditions As Rain and Snow Fall
While mother nature snarls Chicago area commutes with a mix of rain, snow and slush, you can check the state of the slippery roads through maps and reports of winter road conditions, traveler information and more using a tool from the Illinois Department of Transportation called "Getting Around Illinois." The...
Winter weather system to move into Chicago area; Advisory issued
We’re monitoring an incoming wintry weather system expected to reach the greater Chicago area Friday. It’s looking more and more like this system may lay down accumulating snow over sections of the metro area–especially areas north of the I-88 (East-West Tollway) corridor, favoring counties lining the Illinois/Wisconsin line. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued […]
Major storm set to sweep through Chicago area, plus temperatures look to drop to end 2022 – Watching Winter Live
CHICAGO — A snow storm out West is set to make its way to the Great Lakes while pulling moisture from the Gulf. Chicago looks to be hit by the storm, but will it be snow or rain? WGN’s Chip Brewster and WMBD’s Chief Meteorologist Christopher Yates dug into the near-term forecast and the long-term […]
Christmas Climatology—What it tells us about a white Christmas in Chicago
Long-term averages suggest Chicago should have a white Christmas every 2-3 years. It’s now been 4 years since the last occurrence (2017). Based on long-term statistics, we’re overdue in ‘22. A look at our chances of having an inch or more of snow on the ground this...
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Some Chicago-Area Counties, Accumulating Snow Possible
A winter weather advisory has been issued for two Chicago-area counties Friday morning, warning of the potential for accumulating snow. Lake and McHenry counties will be under the advisory from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. Winnebago and Boone counties just outside the Chicago area were also included in the alert.
Janet Jackson announces concert tour — including stop in Chicago area
TINLEY PARK, Ill. — Janet Jackson announced Monday her highly anticipated return to the stage with her ninth concert tour, “Together Again.” The 33-city tour will kick of in spring 2023, and includes a stop at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park on May 27. The tour will celebrate Jackson’s 50th anniversary in entertainment […]
One of the 5 Best Tattoo Shops in the US is in Illinois
A ranking came out of the 35 Best Tattoo Shops in the US, and when you get near the top of the list you'll find a shop located right here in the Land of Lincoln. If you are looking for some new ink this holiday season, you need to check out this shop.
Chicago media: Police scanner silence threatens safety
A coalition of Chicago news organizations has written a letter to the public it serves raising considerable concern about the suppression of an important tool with which we inform the public: The police scanner. Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management along with the police department have been transitioning to the use of encrypted radio frequencies so […]
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Levels Rise in State, Mask Recommendations
COVID levels are rising across Illinois as several counties reach elevated alert levels, meaning masks are now recommended. Chicago's top doctor revealed her best advice and detailed why cases could continue to rise in the coming weeks. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today.
While Home Prices Poised to Drop Nationwide in 2023, 3 Chicago-Area Housing Markets Will Remain Steady, Redfin Predicts
Compared to this year, the housing market is expected to be drastically different on a nationwide scale in 2023. Because of high mortgage rates, the U.S. market will likely be the slowest in more than a decade, since 2011, according to a prediction by researchers at the real estate website RedFin. However, the situation will likely be different in Chicago and surrounding communities.
Illinois Biggest Holiday Light Display Is Back With Over 600,000 Lights
Chicagoland’s largest indoor lights experience is back at Navy Pier for the holiday season. You can experience the Chicago area's largest indoor light experience until January 7, 2023. There are interactive light displays, a playful skating rink, a guided walk through the Winter Wonderfest Forest, and visits with Santa. Get a detailed list of activities here.
Missing Outdoor Markets? Head to Aurora Tomorrow!
Hi, it’s Leslie Harris, and if you are missing the great markets of the summertime, Aurora has an indoor market from every second and fourth Saturday. It happens at May at Society 57, 100 South River Street in downtown Aurora. Local artisans will be on hand so it will...
More than 700 families will get gifts through Chicago's Christmas in the Wards program
CHICAGO - Chicago's Christmas in the Wards program will provide gifts to more than 700 families this year. On Saturday, some of those families were treated to a shopping spree at a store at 109th and Doty on the South Side. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined families (including some refugees...
