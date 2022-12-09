Dare it to be said for Purdue basketball fans, but the men’s basketball team is on the verge of being named No. 1 once again. The Boilermakers (10-0) were unranked when the season began, but have climbed to No. 4 in last Monday’s poll. Since then, No. 1 Houston and No. 2 Texas both lost, perhaps setting No. 3 Virginia up for the top slot. However, in last week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll, Virginia (8-0) had three first-place votes, while Purdue had eight.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO