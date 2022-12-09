Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
elisportsnetwork.com
College basketball rankings: Why Purdue is No. 1, ahead of UConn
Data visualizations for each relevant player on the Seattle Kraken, stylized as hockey cards. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
What Purdue Coach Matt Painter Said After Overtime Victory Against Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — No. 4 Purdue basketball stayed undefeated with a 65-62 overtime win on the road against Nebraska on Saturday. The Boilermakers improved to 10-0 and 2-0 in Big Ten play. Here's the full transcript of coach Matt Painter's postgame press conference:. On Purdue's ability to rally and...
Is Purdue basketball on the verge of being named No. 1 again?
Dare it to be said for Purdue basketball fans, but the men’s basketball team is on the verge of being named No. 1 once again. The Boilermakers (10-0) were unranked when the season began, but have climbed to No. 4 in last Monday’s poll. Since then, No. 1 Houston and No. 2 Texas both lost, perhaps setting No. 3 Virginia up for the top slot. However, in last week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll, Virginia (8-0) had three first-place votes, while Purdue had eight.
Journal Review
Mounties swept in DH by SAC foe Danville
SHS 1 7 8 2 - 18 DHS 18 18 20 9 - 65 Southmont (5-7, 0-2 SAC): FG-FGA FT-FTA PTS: Saylor Woods 0-5 0-0 0 Kenzie. Douglas 0-0 0-0 0 Olivia Gray 1-2 0-0 2 Chelsea Veatch 1-3 4-4 6 Cheyenne Shaw 1-4 1-2 3 Delorean Mason 1-8 1-2...
Illinois Basketball: 5 observations from the Illini loss to Penn State
Illinois basketball had a chance to shoot up into the top 10 nationally, but we couldn’t manage to get past Penn State on Saturday. This was an ugly game for the Illini from the jump. There was zero defense being played in the first half, and the Nittany Lions ended up taking a 47-38 lead into halftime. Even with this nine-point lead by Penn State, I still had confidence that Illinois could come back and win the game.
North boys top Vincennes Lincoln
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute North Patriots defeated Vincennes Lincoln 51-37 on Saturday evening. The Patriots went on a 15-0 run in the 2nd quarter to build a lead over the Alices. North improves to 1-3 while Vincennes Lincoln drops to 0-4.
Look: College Basketball Coach's Reaction To Upset Loss Going Viral
On Saturday, Illinois head coach Brad Underwood had one of the most awkward press conferences the college basketball world has seen in a long time. Following Illinois' upset loss to Penn State, Underwood was asked about Terrence Shannon Jr.'s leadership on the court. Underwood responded to that question by making...
Illinois Football: List of the Illini transfer portal offers and visits 1.0
The transfer portal is heating up, and the Illinois football team is being specific in what type of player they are wanting this offseason. It is exciting to see the potential of who the Illini could land in the transfer portal. We already have a couple of players taking visits, and there could be more on the horizon. Only time will tell.
Watch: Illinois’ Brad Underwood Rips Team With Rant, Fart Sound After Loss
The sixth-year coach was not pleased with the effort shown by TJ Shannon and his teammates in Saturday’s loss to Penn State.
stadiumjourney.com
Case Arena - Frankfort Hot Dogs
Frankfort, Indiana is a small town of 18,000 residents located roughly 50 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Like most small towns in Indiana, Frankfort has a downtown square complete with a town hall and a passion for the game of basketball. The history of the game in Frankfort can be traced back to the earliest part of the 20th century, and like with so many other communities in the state, a magnificent arena was constructed to house the hysteria that is on display in the Hoosier state during the fall and winter months of basketball season.
Journal Review
Serve & Protect: Meet Grant Kennedy from the CFD
Being a member of one of Indiana’s most successful high school football programs at Lafayette Central Catholic High School gave probationary firefighter Grant Kennedy a solid base. The former linebacker/running back learned the true meaning of teamwork and supporting teammates — two qualities that serve him well as a member of the Crawfordsville Fire Department.
WANE-TV
$2M Powerball ticket expires soon; Hoosiers urged to check for winning numbers
RUSSIAVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Hoosier Lottery is reminding players to check their tickets for the winning numbers from a June Powerball drawing worth $2 million before it expires. The Powerball ticket that matched all five white balls with a Power Play of 2x was purchased at McClure Oil #53...
Journal Review
Shirley Mae Harris
Shirley Mae (Dunkin) Harris of Crawfordsville passed away Friday morning, Dec. 9, 2022, at Ben-Hur Health. She was 89. Shirley worked at the Ben Hur Life Insurance office in downtown Crawfordsville and later in life worked as a receptionist at Impex Manufacturing, near her home. Shirley enjoyed music all of her life. She learned to play the guitar as a child and played into the early years of her adult life. She also enjoyed cooking and reading.
Gray Bros. Cafeteria in Mooresville gets national recognition
MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Indiana is no stranger to food celebrities and series making a pit stop at local restaurants. That includes Adam Richman of “Man v. Food” fame, who visited Indianapolis during Season 3 in 2010. Mashed has compiled a list of the Best Man v. Food restaurant in each state, and according to the […]
WTHI
Overturned semi causes major traffic delays
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An early morning crash on I-70 has caused major traffic delays on Sunday. Indiana State Police say a semi overturned on the interstate just before 5:00 a.m. near the 25 mile marker. Traffic has been backed up for at least five miles. Everything is expected...
2 arrested in Applebee’s parking lot following deadly Brownsburg shooting
Deamonta Mcintyre was preliminarily charged with murder, while Kee Meh is facing a preliminary charge of assisting a criminal.
Danville AMC CLASSIC to close on Monday
The general manager says everyone who works there was given the opportunity to transfer to another theater.
WTHI
Semi fire leads to major traffic delays on I-70
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A semi-tractor trailer caught fire on Saturday afternoon causing many traffic delays on Interstate 70. Indiana State Police says this happened just before 2 p.m. in the westbound lanes near mile marker 5. According to the Vigo County Sheriff's Office, the crash was caused by...
Journal Review
CCSC says goodbye to longtime trustee
Crawfordsville Community School Board members said goodbye to longtime trustee Ellen Ball on Thursday during the final regular meeting of the year at Mollie B. Hoover Elementary School. Ball, who has served for 21 years, did not seek another term. Board president Steve McLaughlin publicly thanked Ball for her years...
DNR: Man cited for shooting, killing bobcat in Owen County
OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Putnam County man was preliminarily charged after Indiana conservation officers say he killed a bobcat. According to Indiana DNR law enforcement, someone called into the DNR’s tip line, saying they had seen a man shoot at two bobcats in Owen County. After an investigation, DNR said the man killed one […]
Comments / 0