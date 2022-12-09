ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veedersburg, IN

The Exponent

Is Purdue basketball on the verge of being named No. 1 again?

Dare it to be said for Purdue basketball fans, but the men’s basketball team is on the verge of being named No. 1 once again. The Boilermakers (10-0) were unranked when the season began, but have climbed to No. 4 in last Monday’s poll. Since then, No. 1 Houston and No. 2 Texas both lost, perhaps setting No. 3 Virginia up for the top slot. However, in last week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll, Virginia (8-0) had three first-place votes, while Purdue had eight.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Journal Review

Mounties swept in DH by SAC foe Danville

SHS 1 7 8 2 - 18 DHS 18 18 20 9 - 65 Southmont (5-7, 0-2 SAC): FG-FGA FT-FTA PTS: Saylor Woods 0-5 0-0 0 Kenzie. Douglas 0-0 0-0 0 Olivia Gray 1-2 0-0 2 Chelsea Veatch 1-3 4-4 6 Cheyenne Shaw 1-4 1-2 3 Delorean Mason 1-8 1-2...
DANVILLE, IN
FanSided

Illinois Basketball: 5 observations from the Illini loss to Penn State

Illinois basketball had a chance to shoot up into the top 10 nationally, but we couldn’t manage to get past Penn State on Saturday. This was an ugly game for the Illini from the jump. There was zero defense being played in the first half, and the Nittany Lions ended up taking a 47-38 lead into halftime. Even with this nine-point lead by Penn State, I still had confidence that Illinois could come back and win the game.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTWO/WAWV

North boys top Vincennes Lincoln

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute North Patriots defeated Vincennes Lincoln 51-37 on Saturday evening. The Patriots went on a 15-0 run in the 2nd quarter to build a lead over the Alices. North improves to 1-3 while Vincennes Lincoln drops to 0-4.
VINCENNES, IN
stadiumjourney.com

Case Arena - Frankfort Hot Dogs

Frankfort, Indiana is a small town of 18,000 residents located roughly 50 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Like most small towns in Indiana, Frankfort has a downtown square complete with a town hall and a passion for the game of basketball. The history of the game in Frankfort can be traced back to the earliest part of the 20th century, and like with so many other communities in the state, a magnificent arena was constructed to house the hysteria that is on display in the Hoosier state during the fall and winter months of basketball season.
FRANKFORT, IN
Journal Review

Serve & Protect: Meet Grant Kennedy from the CFD

Being a member of one of Indiana’s most successful high school football programs at Lafayette Central Catholic High School gave probationary firefighter Grant Kennedy a solid base. The former linebacker/running back learned the true meaning of teamwork and supporting teammates — two qualities that serve him well as a member of the Crawfordsville Fire Department.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Shirley Mae Harris

Shirley Mae (Dunkin) Harris of Crawfordsville passed away Friday morning, Dec. 9, 2022, at Ben-Hur Health. She was 89. Shirley worked at the Ben Hur Life Insurance office in downtown Crawfordsville and later in life worked as a receptionist at Impex Manufacturing, near her home. Shirley enjoyed music all of her life. She learned to play the guitar as a child and played into the early years of her adult life. She also enjoyed cooking and reading.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
WANE 15

Gray Bros. Cafeteria in Mooresville gets national recognition

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Indiana is no stranger to food celebrities and series making a pit stop at local restaurants. That includes Adam Richman of “Man v. Food” fame, who visited Indianapolis during Season 3 in 2010. Mashed has compiled a list of the Best Man v. Food restaurant in each state, and according to the […]
MOORESVILLE, IN
WTHI

Overturned semi causes major traffic delays

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An early morning crash on I-70 has caused major traffic delays on Sunday. Indiana State Police say a semi overturned on the interstate just before 5:00 a.m. near the 25 mile marker. Traffic has been backed up for at least five miles. Everything is expected...
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Semi fire leads to major traffic delays on I-70

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A semi-tractor trailer caught fire on Saturday afternoon causing many traffic delays on Interstate 70. Indiana State Police says this happened just before 2 p.m. in the westbound lanes near mile marker 5. According to the Vigo County Sheriff's Office, the crash was caused by...
Journal Review

CCSC says goodbye to longtime trustee

Crawfordsville Community School Board members said goodbye to longtime trustee Ellen Ball on Thursday during the final regular meeting of the year at Mollie B. Hoover Elementary School. Ball, who has served for 21 years, did not seek another term. Board president Steve McLaughlin publicly thanked Ball for her years...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
FOX59

DNR: Man cited for shooting, killing bobcat in Owen County

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Putnam County man was preliminarily charged after Indiana conservation officers say he killed a bobcat. According to Indiana DNR law enforcement, someone called into the DNR’s tip line, saying they had seen a man shoot at two bobcats in Owen County. After an investigation, DNR said the man killed one […]
