markerzone.com
DARRYL SUTTER ON SATURDAY NIGHT'S OFFICIATING, 'YOU COME INTO TORONTO, YOU KNOW WHAT GOES ON'
In Calgary's Saturday night OT defeat to the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Flames found themselves shorthanded six times, while the Leafs buried three powerplay goals; including Mitch Marner's game-winner in the extra frame. After the game, Flames head coach Darryl Sutter was asked about his team taking six penalties. Uncharacteristically,...
markerzone.com
THOMAS CHABOT ACCIDENTALLY SMACKS TEAMMATE IN THE FACE OUT OF FRUSTRATION
In Saturday's tilt against the Nashville Predators, Senators defenseman and alternate captain Thomas Chabot let his frustration get the best of him. Despite a 0-0 score, five minutes into the second period Chabot went to smash his stick against the glass but failed to gauge how close fellow defenseman Travis Hamonic was.
markerzone.com
ALEXANDER ROMANOV COMMENTS ON HIS BIG HIT ON DEVILS FORWARD MILES WOOD
New York Islanders defenceman Alexander Romanov laid a HUGE hit on New Jersey Devils forward Miles Wood during Friday's game between the two teams. Just over half-way through the second period, Wood was skating through the Islanders' zone with the puck when Romanov comes in like a freight train and levelling the Devils forward. Romanov was then jumped by Michael McLeod and forced into a fight.
markerzone.com
BO HORVAT REPORTEDLY REJECTS CANUCKS LATEST CONTRACT OFFER
As we slowly approach the NHL's trade deadline on March 3rd, there are plenty of big name players that are expected to be available including Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, among others. Unless there's a drastic change in contract talks, it appears Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat could be on the...
markerzone.com
SHELDON KEEFE FULL OF PRAISE FOR WILLIAM NYLANDER FOLLOWING FIVE-POINT NIGHT ON SATURDAY
The Toronto Maple Leafs have been on an absolute tear over the last month and have not lost in regulation since November 11th against the Pittsburgh Penguins. In that time, the Maple Leafs have gone 11-0-3 and have plenty of players to thank for that including Mitch Marner, who's on a 22-game point streak, Auston Matthews as well as the goaltending tandem of Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov.
markerzone.com
ERIC STAAL SCORES HIS FIRST GOAL AS A FLORIDA PANTHER (VIDEO)
For the first time since officially signing with the Florida Panthers, veteran forward Eric Staal has found the back of the net. During the second period of Sunday's game between Florida and Seattle, Staal was creeping into the low slot, when Colin White feeds him the puck and he puts it glove-side on Kraken netminder Martin Jones for his 442nd goal of his NHL career.
markerzone.com
PANTHERS FORWARD RYAN LOMBERG EJECTED FOR BOARDING (VIDEO)
Florida Panthers forward Ryan Lomberg will more than likely be hearing from the NHL's Department of Player Safety on Monday. Nearly half-way through the third period on Sunday evening's tilt between Florida and Seattle, Lomberg was chasing down a loose puck with Kraken defenceman Justin Schultz. Schultz grabs Lomberg near...
markerzone.com
BLUE JACKETS WIN IN OT AFTER FIALA ACCIDENTALLY PUTS THE PUCK INTO HIS OWN NET
This is a tough one for the Kings' biggest offseason acquisition. It's hard to really pick Fiala's decision apart, as it developed so quickly with the game on the line. Still, in hindsight he should have known Gaudreau's goal wouldn't have counted. After a beautiful play by Patrik Laine, Gaudreau knocked the puck into the net with his hand.
markerzone.com
FLAMES ASSISTANT GM TAKEN OFF VENTILATOR AFTER TAKING TURN FOR THE WORSE EARLIER THIS WEEK
Calgary Flames assistant general manager Chris Snow is currently battling ALS aka Lou Gehrig's disease. His battle became public knowledge in late 2019, and from square one he made it his mission to change the narrative on his affliction. "Someone has to be the first person to live with ALS...
markerzone.com
KRIS LETANG AVAILABLE FOR SATURDAY'S GAME, LESS THAN TWO WEEKS AFTER SUFFERING STROKE
During his pre-game media briefing, Pittsburgh Penguins head coach shocked reporters and the hockey world when he said that defenceman Kris Letang will be a game-time decision and is available to return to the lineup for their game against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night. Letang, 35, suffered a stroke...
markerzone.com
KEVIN BIEKSA SLAMS CHARA'S 2011 CUP FINAL COMMENTS, 'ONE OF THE DUMBEST THINGS WE'VE EVER HEARD'
The drama of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final may never die down. Tensions between the Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks reached an all-time high during their seven-game, winner-take-all series, and the guys on each team still won't let it go. Most recently, retired defenseman Zdeno Chara appeared on the Games with Names podcast, and made some incendiary claims, including that - allegedly - some Vancouver players were practicing their Stanley Cup celebrations after Game 2; the Canucks had won the first two games of the series.
