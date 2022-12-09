The drama of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final may never die down. Tensions between the Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks reached an all-time high during their seven-game, winner-take-all series, and the guys on each team still won't let it go. Most recently, retired defenseman Zdeno Chara appeared on the Games with Names podcast, and made some incendiary claims, including that - allegedly - some Vancouver players were practicing their Stanley Cup celebrations after Game 2; the Canucks had won the first two games of the series.

