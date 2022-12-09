ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

THOMAS CHABOT ACCIDENTALLY SMACKS TEAMMATE IN THE FACE OUT OF FRUSTRATION

In Saturday's tilt against the Nashville Predators, Senators defenseman and alternate captain Thomas Chabot let his frustration get the best of him. Despite a 0-0 score, five minutes into the second period Chabot went to smash his stick against the glass but failed to gauge how close fellow defenseman Travis Hamonic was.
NASHVILLE, TN
markerzone.com

ALEXANDER ROMANOV COMMENTS ON HIS BIG HIT ON DEVILS FORWARD MILES WOOD

New York Islanders defenceman Alexander Romanov laid a HUGE hit on New Jersey Devils forward Miles Wood during Friday's game between the two teams. Just over half-way through the second period, Wood was skating through the Islanders' zone with the puck when Romanov comes in like a freight train and levelling the Devils forward. Romanov was then jumped by Michael McLeod and forced into a fight.
NEWARK, NJ
markerzone.com

BO HORVAT REPORTEDLY REJECTS CANUCKS LATEST CONTRACT OFFER

As we slowly approach the NHL's trade deadline on March 3rd, there are plenty of big name players that are expected to be available including Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, among others. Unless there's a drastic change in contract talks, it appears Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat could be on the...
markerzone.com

SHELDON KEEFE FULL OF PRAISE FOR WILLIAM NYLANDER FOLLOWING FIVE-POINT NIGHT ON SATURDAY

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been on an absolute tear over the last month and have not lost in regulation since November 11th against the Pittsburgh Penguins. In that time, the Maple Leafs have gone 11-0-3 and have plenty of players to thank for that including Mitch Marner, who's on a 22-game point streak, Auston Matthews as well as the goaltending tandem of Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov.
markerzone.com

ERIC STAAL SCORES HIS FIRST GOAL AS A FLORIDA PANTHER (VIDEO)

For the first time since officially signing with the Florida Panthers, veteran forward Eric Staal has found the back of the net. During the second period of Sunday's game between Florida and Seattle, Staal was creeping into the low slot, when Colin White feeds him the puck and he puts it glove-side on Kraken netminder Martin Jones for his 442nd goal of his NHL career.
FLORIDA STATE
markerzone.com

PANTHERS FORWARD RYAN LOMBERG EJECTED FOR BOARDING (VIDEO)

Florida Panthers forward Ryan Lomberg will more than likely be hearing from the NHL's Department of Player Safety on Monday. Nearly half-way through the third period on Sunday evening's tilt between Florida and Seattle, Lomberg was chasing down a loose puck with Kraken defenceman Justin Schultz. Schultz grabs Lomberg near...
SEATTLE, WA
markerzone.com

BLUE JACKETS WIN IN OT AFTER FIALA ACCIDENTALLY PUTS THE PUCK INTO HIS OWN NET

This is a tough one for the Kings' biggest offseason acquisition. It's hard to really pick Fiala's decision apart, as it developed so quickly with the game on the line. Still, in hindsight he should have known Gaudreau's goal wouldn't have counted. After a beautiful play by Patrik Laine, Gaudreau knocked the puck into the net with his hand.
COLUMBUS, OH
markerzone.com

KEVIN BIEKSA SLAMS CHARA'S 2011 CUP FINAL COMMENTS, 'ONE OF THE DUMBEST THINGS WE'VE EVER HEARD'

The drama of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final may never die down. Tensions between the Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks reached an all-time high during their seven-game, winner-take-all series, and the guys on each team still won't let it go. Most recently, retired defenseman Zdeno Chara appeared on the Games with Names podcast, and made some incendiary claims, including that - allegedly - some Vancouver players were practicing their Stanley Cup celebrations after Game 2; the Canucks had won the first two games of the series.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy