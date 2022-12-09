Read full article on original website
Related
Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan
Former President Trump on Sunday said he turned down a deal to release former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who’s been detained by Moscow since 2018, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout during his time in the White House. “I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the…
BET
President Obama, Hillary Clinton, Rev. Al Sharpton, And Others React To News Of Brittney Griner’s Release From Russian Prison
WNBA star Brittney Griner is on her way home after spending months in a Russian prison. CBS News was the first to break the news on Thursday morning (December 8) after President Joe Biden tweeted, “She’s safe. She’s on a plane. She’s on her way home.”
White House: Griner release was ‘difficult decision’ for Biden
President Biden made a difficult and painful decision to accept Russian terms for a one-for-one exchange to release American basketball star Brittney Griner, a senior administration official said Thursday, saying the Russians rejected U.S. efforts to also release imprisoned American Paul Whelan. “This was not a situation where we had a choice of which American […]
Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss
Despite a hotly-contested and very narrow race, former Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker was unable to win his Georgia Senate election. And while he doesn’t seem to know what went wrong with his campaign, a prominent aid to former United States President Donald Trump seems to know who to blame: Republican senators. In an Read more... The post Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Why Russia would only trade Brittney Griner for 'Merchant of Death' Viktor Bout
WNBA star Brittney Griner is on her way to San Antonio, Texas, and Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout is back in Moscow after a prisoner exchange Thursday morning in the United Arab Emirates. From the U.S. perspective, it wasn't a fair trade: Griner had just started her 9-year sentence at a remote penal colony for possessing a small amount of hashish oil, while Bout was 11 years into a 25-year sentence for organizing the sale of a hefty arsenal of heavy weapons to a buyers he believed represented Colombia's FARC rebels. He told undercover U.S. agents he knew the weapons could be...
Brittney Griner undergoing evaluation after returning to U.S. following Russia prisoner swap
Brittney Griner arrived in the U.S. early Friday following her release from Russia in a prisoner swap for arms dealer Viktor Bout. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joined Catherine Herridge to discuss the latest.
Watch President Biden give remarks after Brittney Griner release
President Biden gave remarks after WNBA star Brittney Griner was released from Russian detention in a prisoner swap for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.
travelnoire.com
Finally Free: Brittney Griner Released From Russia In Prisoner Swap
It’s a moment so many have been waiting for. WNBA Star Brittney Griner is finally free from Russia after spending more than 294 days behind bars. “She’s safe. She’s on a plane. She’s on her way home after months of being unjustly detained in Russia, held under intolerable conditions,” President Joe Biden announced from the White House Roosevelt Room on Dec. 8.
Pentagon fears Viktor Bout, the so-called 'Merchant of Death' the US swapped for Brittney Griner, could restart his old arms business
A senior defense official said people in Africa who had been working to curb Viktor Bout's influence there probably felt "disappointment inside."
President Biden Speaks Out Following Brittney Griner’s Release From Russia
Thursday morning (December 8), WNBA star Brittney Griner was officially released from the Russian prison in which she was detained for close to a year. Back in February, Griner was arrested at a Russian airport for possession of cannabis oil. Following a tense trial, the Phoenix Mercury player received a...
NPR
The Deal That Freed Brittney Griner
President Biden on Thursday announced the negotiated release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from a penal colony in Russia and her return to the U.S. She had been detained since February, when Russian authorities found a small amount of hash oil in vape cartidges that were in her luggage when she arrived in the country.
Opinion: What comes next for Brittney Griner must be up to her
Upon Griner's release, what comes next should be up to her, with questions of whether or not she will return to the court best left for another day. Instead of jumping into those narratives, perhaps we could pause, take a breath and think about how Griner's nightmare has revealed so much about things that should never be glossed over, writes Amy Bass.
Brittney Griner lands back in US after Biden admin's controversial prisoner swap
Brittney Griner landed in San Antonio, Texas early Friday morning, the day after President Biden announced the WNBA star was part of a prisoner swap with Russia.
hotnewhiphop.com
Trump Calls Brittney Griner Release “Unpatriotic” & “Stupid”
The former president took to Truth Social to share a few fiery thoughts about the WNBA star. As people celebrate Brittney Griner returning home, Donald Trump isn’t a happy camper. The former president previously made his lack of support for Griner’s case clear, but now that she’s been released from a Russian prison, he is issuing new statements. Griner was arrested earlier this year after being found with a small amount of cannabis oil while traveling through a Russian airport. The case gained international attention as Griner went to trial. When she was sentenced to nine years in prison, her supporters championed causes centering on her release.
Senators want answers in wake of AP's prison investigations
The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee says he plans to question the director of the federal Bureau of Prisons this week about why the agency continues to stand by a high-ranking official who beat Black inmates in the 1990s
Sam Bankman-Fried arrest: Disgraced FTX crypto exchange founder detained in Bahamas at US request
Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has been arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the US government, the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York has announced.In a tweet, the SDNY said: “USA Damian Williams: Earlier this evening, Bahamian authorities arrested Samuel Bankman-Fried at the request of the U.S. Government, based on a sealed indictment filed by the SDNY. We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time.”“The Bahamas and the United States have a shared interest in holding accountable...
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas
The former CEO of failed cryptocurrency firm FTX Sam Bankman-Fried has been arrested in the Bahamas at the request of U.S. authorities
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
38K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0