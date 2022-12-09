ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wise County, TX

FedEx driver strangled 7-year-old Texas girl after hitting her with van, warrant says

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=321Dc0_0jcaztak00

A FedEx driver accused of kidnapping and then killing a 7-year-old girl in Texas told authorities that he strangled her after accidentally hitting her with his van while making a delivery at her home, according to an arrest warrant.

Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, told authorities that Athena Strand was not seriously injured when he hit her while backing up his vehicle, the Wise County Messenger reported.

Strand was reported missing by her stepmother on Nov. 30, about two hours after she returned home from school in the city of Paradise, Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said. She was found dead two days later.

The arrest affidavit, which was released Thursday, stated that Horner panicked and put the girl in his van. Strand was talking to Horner and told him her name, according to The Associated Press.

“(Horner) stated he attempted to break Athena’s neck to kill her,” the Messenger reported, citing the warrant. “(Horner) stated, when he attempted to break Athena’s neck it did not work, so he strangled (her) with his bare hands in the back of the FedEx van.”

According to the affidavit, Horner told investigators that he strangled the child “because she was going to tell her father about being hit by the FedEx truck the defendant was operating,” the Messenger reported.

Horner then allegedly dumped Strand into a body of water, KTVT reported. He eventually led investigators to the location, according to the television station.

Horner was identified as the driver of a FedEx truck at a contracting company that was equipped with video recording by a third-party vendor, The Dallas Morning News reported. An FBI employee viewed the one-minute video clips and said he saw the driver had taken a girl who looked like Strand in his van, the affidavit stated.

Maitlyn Gandy, the child’s mother, spoke in front of the Wise County courthouse in Decatur on Thursday, the Morning News reported. She stood next to the package she said the driver delivered before her daughter was abducted: a Christmas present for Strand.

“Athena was robbed of the opportunity to grow up to be anything she wanted,” Gandy told reporters. “And this present, ordered out of innocence and love, is one she will never receive.”

Gandy said that her daughter had been set to be with her in Oklahoma after the Christmas break, the AP reported.

“Now, instead, Athena will be cremated and she will come home in an urn because I’m not even, I’m not anywhere close to being ready to let my baby go,” she said.

“She was her father’s daughter,” who loved to play in the mud with boys, Gandy said.

“I ask everyone to hold your littles just a little tighter for me,” she added.

Horner was arrested last week on charges of capital murder and aggravated kidnapping, according to the AP. He remained jailed Thursday, and his bail was set at $1.5 million.

If convicted, Horner faces the death penalty, KTVT reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
People

Woman Killed in Front of 8-Year-Old Daughter by Boyfriend Who Then Turned Gun on Himself

32-year-old Kenia Osorio was killed outside of a Houston, Texas, hospital while her daughter was in the vehicle with her A woman was murdered in front of her 8-year-old daughter by her boyfriend who then turned the gun on himself in a car outside a Houston, Texas hospital, authorities said. The child was sitting in the back seat when the incident occured in the parking lot of Texas Children's Hospital West Campus around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to the Houston Police Department. The child was...
HOUSTON, TX
TheDailyBeast

Three Arrested After Dead Woman Found With Digits in a Bag

Three people are in custody after the apparent sacrificial murder of a 36-year-old woman in Texas. Sarah Hopson was found in her apartment last Sunday night with her fingers, toes, and ears in a plastic freezer bag placed between her legs, according to an indictment by the Shelby County Sheriff. Ethan Myers, 26, initially fled and was arrested Thursday. He has been charged with her murder and evading arrest. Allen Price and Teresa Louviere were also arrested, charged with fabricating evidence with the intent to impair a human corpse.Police found Hopson’s body after Price and Louviere—with whom Myers was staying—reported...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
The Independent

Bodycam captures moment Tyson Foods CFO arrested after woman woke up to find him ‘drunk’ and asleep in her bed

Body-camera footage shows the moment the chief financial officer for Tyson Foods, was arrested in Arkansas after he allegedly broke into a home and was found sleeping in a stranger’s bed.John Tyson, who is also a fourth-generation relative of the company’s founder, was arrested on 6 November on charges of public intoxication and trespassing after finding his way into the home of a college-aged woman who didn’t know him, authorities said.On Friday, ABC 40/29 obtained body-camera footage from the Fayetteville Police Department which shows officers dragging a disoriented Mr Tyson from the bed. The 32-year-old, dressed only in his...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
New York Post

8-year-old boy mauled and beheaded by crocodile in front of his parents

An 8-year-old boy was attacked and mauled to death by a massive crocodile in front of his horrified family while playing in a river near his home in Costa Rica. The young victim, Julio Otero Fernández, was decapitated by the reptile, before being dragged to the depths of Matina River in the city of Limón on Oct. 30, never to be seen alive again. Then on Saturday, nearly a month after the child’s gruesome death, an unidentified hunter reportedly shot and killed a crocodile in the area. When the locals cut open the beast’s stomach, they discovered inside strands of...
The Independent

Mother arrested as 10-year-old found to have large tattoo

A New York mother has been arrested for allegedly allowing her 10-year-old son to get a tattoo. Thirty-three-year-old Crystal Thomas, of Highland, was arrested in October after her son reportedly asked a school nurse for Vaseline for his tattoo, The New York Times reported. Authorities alleged that Ms Thomas allowed her son to get a rendering of his name in large block letters tattoed on his forearm. The tattoo artist, 20-year-old Austin Smith was also taken into custody. Ms Thomas has since claimed that she believed the tattoo would be temporary and that “no little child should get tattooed.”Ms...
The Independent

Alabama father arrested after four young sisters disappear from small town

An Alabama father has been arrested after his four daughters vanished from a small town in Talladega County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) sent out an emergency missing child alert on Thursday night, saying that the four girls in the Buchanan family had been missing since 11.35am in Sylacauga, southeast of Birmingham. The four sisters – Aaliyah Grace, 12, Isabella Jane, 9, Lacey Nicole, 7, and Gracelyn Hope, 2 - were confirmed to have been found safe in Clayton County, Georgia, on Friday afternoon. Their father, Clifton Christopher Buchanan, was arrested in Etowah County, Alabama, on Friday. His arrest...
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
People

Missing South Carolina 5-Year-Old Aspen Jeter Found, Dad Arrested on Murder and Grand Larceny Charges

Aspen Jeter had been missing since her mother was found dead on Thanksgiving Day Five-year-old Aspen Jeter has been found. On Friday, the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office announced that the North Carolina toddler was found in Danville, Va., around 12:40 p.m. in a hospital parking lot with her father, Antar Jeter, 47. Aspen was reported missing after police were called to do a welfare check at a home in Orangeburg, South Carolina on Thanksgiving and found the deceased body of Aspen's mother, Crystal Jumper.  U.S. Marshals and Virginia authorities have taken Aspen into custody on warrants...
ORANGEBURG, SC
RadarOnline

Ohio 16-Year-Old 'Recklessly' Gunned Down His Girlfriend While Playing With A Shotgun: Police

A 14-year-old Ohio boy is facing several charges, including involuntary manslaughter, in connection to the fatal shooting of his 14-year-old girlfriend at an Erie apartment, Radar has learned.Riley R. Shearer, 16, admitted to police that he fatally shot his girlfriend, Audrey Maria Kellogg, while recklessly playing with a shotgun during a gathering at a Chestnut Street apartment in late October. Police believe the teen acted unintentionally but recklessly during the fatal shooting.Shearer, who turned 16 three weeks before the shooting, has been charged as an adult because of the violent nature of the incident. Police say he shot Kellogg in...
OHIO STATE
People

Police Search for Unknown Suspect After 15-Year-Old Girl Is Shot Dead at Ga. Party: 'Please Come Forward'

Laila Harris, 15, "had her whole life ahead of her" before being shot in a random spray of gunfire outside an event hall A 15-year-old girl was shot to death outside a party at an event hall in Clayton County, Ga., on Saturday night. Local police said the Morrow, Ga., event drew hundreds of local teens from different high schools, and many of these students were spotted fleeing when police arrived at the chaotic scene on Dec. 3. Morrow is about 15 miles from downtown Atlanta. It is unclear who threw the...
MORROW, GA
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
104K+
Followers
145K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy