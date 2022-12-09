ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

Rotary Club of Utica plants 42 trees over last 2 years

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Rotary Club of Utica has planted a total of 42 trees through their 'Urban Tree Project,' which is in its second year. 25 Utica homeowners were able to select from a variety of trees available through the project, which were then planted by the club. “The...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Mug Club: Boy Scout Troop 111

WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- Cub Scout Pack 93 and Boy Scout Troop 111 will be spreading holiday cheer, caroling at the Village Green in Whitesboro Tuesday night. The event will take place for one hour starting at 6 p.m. The community is invited to come out and sing along. They do...
WHITESBORO, NY
WKTV

Utica Mayor's Benefit Gala returns

The Utica Mayor's Benefit Gala will return in 2023 for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Utica Mayor's Benefit Gala returns in 2023; applications open for fundraiser recipient. Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri announced Monday the return of the annual Mayor’s Benefit Gala after a two-year pandemic hiatus....
UTICA, NY
mountcarmelblessedsacrament.com

Gallery: ‘Italian Christmas Gathering’ attendees dressed in their finest

The annual “Italian Christmas Gathering” took place Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Delta by Marriott Utica. The more than 150 people who attended were treated to a fine dinner and drinks, with entertainment provided by Anthony LaBarbera. The gala was sponsored by the parish Social Committee, the Italian Heritage Club and St. Rosalia Society. Here are some of the people who attended dressed in their holiday finest.
UTICA, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland readies for garbage change in January

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — In the new year, Cortland will have a new trash pick-up system in place. Mayor Scott Steve says everyone will be receiving new garbage and recycling totes prior to the change. The mayor has been answering a lot of questions about the change. Cortland’s blue...
CORTLAND, NY
WKTV

AmeriCU wins second place in CNY Readers' Choice Award

ROME, N.Y. -- As part of the CNY Readers' Choice Awards, AmeriCU Credit Union has won second place for the best credit union. The public was recently able to vote for their favorite business from multiple counties across Central New York, including Oneida, Oswego and Madison. “We are honored to...
ONEIDA, NY
WKTV

Michael and Carol Manuele recognized by Rome Area Chamber of Commerce

ROME, N.Y. -- Michael and Carol Manuele were recognized by the Rome Area Chamber of Commerce. “I am fortunate to have been born and raised in the Rome community and to have been part of the AmeriCU family for almost 20 years. For me, it’s incredibly important to give back to my community. I’ve been doing that for most of my adult life in the forms of volunteering and participation on numerous boards and committees, and plan to continue doing just that. I have tried to instill the value of giving back to others; not just to my team, but especially to my grandchildren. This is their opportunity to help shape and strengthen their community.” ~ Michael Manuele, former AmeriCU Credit Union Assistant Vice President of Financial Center Operations, Region A.
ROME, NY
96.9 WOUR

Some Central New York Homeless Will Get Solar-Powered Tiny Home

National Grid and A Tiny Home for Good have teamed up to tackle homelessness in Central New York, starting with solar-powered tiny homes. According to National Grid, they will provide funding for the construction of the tiny homes which will be built and managed by A Tiny Home for Good. The homes are currently being built and will be rented to individuals in need at an affordable rate. The tiny homes are being built on vacant lots on Rich Street in Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Slushy snow for Syracuse, half a foot possible for Tug Hill

Syracuse, N.Y. — Slushy snow will make things slippery in Syracuse while the rest of the region will get a few inches, according to the National Weather Service. A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Onondaga County and southern Cayuga County, according to the National Weather Service. In the lower parts of the counties an inch of slushy snow and rain will hit, the weather service said. In higher points two to four inches are possible, weather officials said.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Report of person burned after fire at Madison County bar

Brookfield, N.Y. — At least one person was reportedly burned Sunday night after a Madison County bar caught fire. Someone called 911 shortly after 6 p.m. to report the fire at Bucks Inn, at 9189 Main St. in Brookfield. There also were reports someone may live in the same building as the bar is located, however officials could not be reached for comment Sunday.
MADISON COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy