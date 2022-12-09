ROME, N.Y. -- Michael and Carol Manuele were recognized by the Rome Area Chamber of Commerce. “I am fortunate to have been born and raised in the Rome community and to have been part of the AmeriCU family for almost 20 years. For me, it’s incredibly important to give back to my community. I’ve been doing that for most of my adult life in the forms of volunteering and participation on numerous boards and committees, and plan to continue doing just that. I have tried to instill the value of giving back to others; not just to my team, but especially to my grandchildren. This is their opportunity to help shape and strengthen their community.” ~ Michael Manuele, former AmeriCU Credit Union Assistant Vice President of Financial Center Operations, Region A.

ROME, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO