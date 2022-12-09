Read full article on original website
Related
WKTV
Rotary Club of Utica plants 42 trees over last 2 years
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Rotary Club of Utica has planted a total of 42 trees through their 'Urban Tree Project,' which is in its second year. 25 Utica homeowners were able to select from a variety of trees available through the project, which were then planted by the club. “The...
WKTV
Former knitting mill in Utica a recommended addition to historical registers
UTICA, N.Y. – The former Avalon Knitting Mill building on Broad Street in Utica may soon be added to the State and National Registers of Historic Places. The mill was among 11 recommended additions to the registers made by the New York State Board for Historic Preservation. According to...
WKTV
Mug Club: Boy Scout Troop 111
WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- Cub Scout Pack 93 and Boy Scout Troop 111 will be spreading holiday cheer, caroling at the Village Green in Whitesboro Tuesday night. The event will take place for one hour starting at 6 p.m. The community is invited to come out and sing along. They do...
WKTV
Utica Mayor's Benefit Gala returns in 2023; applications open for fundraiser recipient
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri announced Monday the return of the annual Mayor’s Benefit Gala after a two-year pandemic hiatus. Palmieri is accepting applications from local organizations looking to be the beneficiary of the 2023 fundraiser. The event is held annually to raise money for a...
WKTV
Utica Mayor's Benefit Gala returns
The Utica Mayor's Benefit Gala will return in 2023 for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Utica Mayor's Benefit Gala returns in 2023; applications open for fundraiser recipient. Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri announced Monday the return of the annual Mayor’s Benefit Gala after a two-year pandemic hiatus....
mountcarmelblessedsacrament.com
Gallery: ‘Italian Christmas Gathering’ attendees dressed in their finest
The annual “Italian Christmas Gathering” took place Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Delta by Marriott Utica. The more than 150 people who attended were treated to a fine dinner and drinks, with entertainment provided by Anthony LaBarbera. The gala was sponsored by the parish Social Committee, the Italian Heritage Club and St. Rosalia Society. Here are some of the people who attended dressed in their holiday finest.
whcuradio.com
Cortland readies for garbage change in January
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — In the new year, Cortland will have a new trash pick-up system in place. Mayor Scott Steve says everyone will be receiving new garbage and recycling totes prior to the change. The mayor has been answering a lot of questions about the change. Cortland’s blue...
WKTV
AmeriCU wins second place in CNY Readers' Choice Award
ROME, N.Y. -- As part of the CNY Readers' Choice Awards, AmeriCU Credit Union has won second place for the best credit union. The public was recently able to vote for their favorite business from multiple counties across Central New York, including Oneida, Oswego and Madison. “We are honored to...
It’s a Wunderbar life: Syracuse bar owners prop open doors for LGBTQ+ Christmas crowd
Most businesses close shop on Christmas Eve, but Tanner Efinger has made it a point to keep the lights on in his bar. Efinger and his husband Nick West own Wunderbar in downtown Syracuse. A few years ago, they decided to stay open for anyone who needed a place to celebrate the holidays.
Syracuse Academy of Science Charter school to host Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser for Nezamiyah White
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Academy of Science Charter school is hosting a Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser to benefit the family of Nezamiyah White on Saturday December 17. The dinner will start at 5:00 p.m. and end at 9:00 p.m. at the Syracuse Academy of Science high school at 1001 Park Ave in Syracuse. Nezamiyah […]
localsyr.com
Sleep in Heavenly Peace Syracuse chapter delivering comfort this holiday season
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The holidays are always a great time to give back to those less fortunate, and at Sleep in Heavenly Peace, they have been doing so since 2018. Syracuse chapter Co-President Jon Wright has been delivering beds to those in need since 2018 and 3,000 beds later, he is still going.
WKTV
Michael and Carol Manuele recognized by Rome Area Chamber of Commerce
ROME, N.Y. -- Michael and Carol Manuele were recognized by the Rome Area Chamber of Commerce. “I am fortunate to have been born and raised in the Rome community and to have been part of the AmeriCU family for almost 20 years. For me, it’s incredibly important to give back to my community. I’ve been doing that for most of my adult life in the forms of volunteering and participation on numerous boards and committees, and plan to continue doing just that. I have tried to instill the value of giving back to others; not just to my team, but especially to my grandchildren. This is their opportunity to help shape and strengthen their community.” ~ Michael Manuele, former AmeriCU Credit Union Assistant Vice President of Financial Center Operations, Region A.
WKTV
Local 'Treasure Hunter' finds19th-century Tibetan bell, wins award
YORKVILLE, N.Y. -- Michael Parker of Holland Patent won the EARTH Metal Detecting Club of CNY, 'Treasure Hunter of the Year' award for 2022. Parker scored a new record in the club's history of 210 points following eight competitions during the season. One of his favorite discoveries this year, was...
Some Central New York Homeless Will Get Solar-Powered Tiny Home
National Grid and A Tiny Home for Good have teamed up to tackle homelessness in Central New York, starting with solar-powered tiny homes. According to National Grid, they will provide funding for the construction of the tiny homes which will be built and managed by A Tiny Home for Good. The homes are currently being built and will be rented to individuals in need at an affordable rate. The tiny homes are being built on vacant lots on Rich Street in Syracuse.
WKTV
Store specializing in personalized custom gifts opens in Sangertown Square
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- A new store inside Sangertown Square, specializing in personalized custom gifts opened just in time for the holidays. 'Reczko's Crafts' offers laser engravings, custom gifts, signs, gun boxes and more. They can even put a family photo onto a gift if you want. "We do a...
Truck fire closes I-81 north in downtown Syracuse (photos)
Update: All lanes re-opened at 3:55 p.m. Monday. Syracuse, N.Y. — A tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 81 in downtown Syracuse closed down the northbound lanes of the elevated highway this morning. The highway was closed at 8 a.m. near the Adams Street exit, according to an alert from the...
Slushy snow for Syracuse, half a foot possible for Tug Hill
Syracuse, N.Y. — Slushy snow will make things slippery in Syracuse while the rest of the region will get a few inches, according to the National Weather Service. A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Onondaga County and southern Cayuga County, according to the National Weather Service. In the lower parts of the counties an inch of slushy snow and rain will hit, the weather service said. In higher points two to four inches are possible, weather officials said.
Central NY school district closed due to bus driver shortage because of sickness
Update: The Hamilton Central School District closed its schools Monday due to a shortage of bus drivers because of sickness, school offcials said. Four of the six bus drivers were out with the flu, according to Hamilton Superintendent William Dowsland. “Unfortunately, we had a number of them hit with the...
Report of person burned after fire at Madison County bar
Brookfield, N.Y. — At least one person was reportedly burned Sunday night after a Madison County bar caught fire. Someone called 911 shortly after 6 p.m. to report the fire at Bucks Inn, at 9189 Main St. in Brookfield. There also were reports someone may live in the same building as the bar is located, however officials could not be reached for comment Sunday.
WKTV
Gas prices in Utica-Rome area down for the week, up compared to last December
Gas prices in the Utica-Rome area are down 9 cents, on average, since last week, according to data from AAA. As of Monday, the average price per gallon was $3.67, which is a 25-cent decrease since this time in November. Here are the average prices for each county:. Herkimer County:...
Comments / 0