Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Women’s Basketball Remains Third in AP Top 25 After First 10-0 Start in 11 Years
Ohio State women’s basketball is 10-0 for the first time in 11 years, and it’s ranked as one of the best teams in the country as a result. The Buckeyes remain third in this week’s AP Top 25, behind only South Carolina and Stanford, after improving to 10-0 on Sunday with a 74-68 win over Michigan State in their conference opener.
Eleven Warriors
Chris Holtmann Previews Ohio State's CBS Sports Classic Matchup With North Carolina
North Carolina hasn't been the team most expected to see through its first 10 games. The Tar Heels, who entered the season No. 1 in the AP Top 25, have lost four of their past five games after finishing the 2021-22 season as the national runner-ups in the NCAA Tournament.
Eleven Warriors
Rising Four-star Ohio Offensive Lineman William Satterwhite Says Receiving an Ohio State Offer Would “Probably Be The Best Thing To Ever Happen To Me”
One of the fastest-rising in-state offensive linemen in the 2024 class is starting to appear on Ohio State’s radar. Four-star Akron prospect William Satterwhite has seen his recruitment explode over the past month, as the 6-foot-5, 290-pound prospect has picked up offers from Wake Forest, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Michigan State, Duke, Minnesota, Penn State and Miami (OH) over the last 31 days and holds 11 Division I offers overall.
Eleven Warriors
Six Georgia Players Ohio State Will Need to Game Plan For in the Peach Bowl
Given that Georgia is the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, it’s obvious to say the Bulldogs have a lot of players who are capable of giving Ohio State problems in the Peach Bowl. The only team currently ranked in the top 10 nationally in both total...
Eleven Warriors
Five-star Defensive End Keon Keeley Commits to Alabama over Ohio State
The writing has been on the wall for months. On Monday, longtime Ohio State target and five-star 2023 defensive end Keon Keeley committed to Alabama. The Buckeyes and Crimson Tide both were in hot pursuit of the elite Florida prospect since he decommitted from Notre Dame in mid-August, with both having momentum swings in their favor over the course of the recruitment.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Moves Up to No. 23 in the AP Poll Following Thursday's Win Over Rutgers
The Buckeyes moved up two spots in the AP Top 25 Monday. After two weeks at No. 25 in the country, Ohio State improved to No. 23 in the latest iteration of the AP poll. The Buckeyes are fresh off a win in their first Big Ten matchup of the season, beating Rutgers 67-66 with a game-winning Tanner Holden 3-pointer at the buzzer on Thursday.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Enters Peach Bowl As Underdog, A Role Buckeyes Have Often Thrived In, for First Time in Two Years
Dating back to the start of the 2021 season, Ohio State has been favored to win every football game it has played. The Buckeyes have been betting favorites to win all of their last 25 games, and were a double-digit favorite entering 22 of them – their first 11 regular-season games both last year and this year. The only games in the past two seasons in which oddsmakers have projected Ohio State’s opponent would even keep the game within single digits were each year’s Michigan game – both of which the Buckeyes lost by double digits – and last year’s three-point Rose Bowl win over Utah.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Offers St. Frances Academy's Blake Woodby, Ify Obidegwu, Kevyn Humes and Edrees Farooq
It was a good day to be a defensive back at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore. Four players from the Maryland powerhouse picked up Ohio State offers Monday, delivered by safeties coach Perry Eliano. Two players are from the 2024 class, and two are slotted in the 2025 cycle. We dive into each of the offers below.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Women’s Volleyball Season Ends with Four-Set Loss to Texas in Elite Eight
Ohio State women’s volleyball’s deepest NCAA Tournament run in 18 years came to an end Saturday. In their first Elite Eight game since 2004, Ohio State split the first two sets with Texas – the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament – before dropping the next two sets to suffer a season-ending 3-1 loss (18-25, 25-21, 13-25, 21-25) to the Longhorns.
Eleven Warriors
Five-Week Layoff Will Be Beneficial for Buckeye Team That Ryan Day Expects to Return to “Full Strength” For the Peach Bowl
Thirty-five days between games can only aid Ohio State ahead of the Peach Bowl. A five-week layoff won’t halt any inexorable scarlet and gray momentum heading into the postseason. That’s because, as you well know, there isn’t any. Ohio State limped through the back half of the regular season (literally speaking, in some cases) and inconsistent performances caught up with the Buckeyes in the crescendo of mediocrity that was the Michigan game.
Eleven Warriors
#TransferPortalSZN, QB1 in the Big Apple, a Buzzer Beater, Coach Prime is Him and E.J. Liddell Turned Himself Into a Meme
This Week in Twitter is a look at some of the week's best and most entertaining tweets from Buckeyeland and beyond. In the time it takes you to read this, five more players likely entered the Transfer Portal. No –seriously. College football free agency is here, and it was all over Twitter over the past week. Remember that Oprah Winfrey meme: “You get a car and you get a car and you get a car”? Imagine that, but just being a bunch of transfer portal announcements.
