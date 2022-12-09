ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eleven Warriors

Rising Four-star Ohio Offensive Lineman William Satterwhite Says Receiving an Ohio State Offer Would “Probably Be The Best Thing To Ever Happen To Me”

One of the fastest-rising in-state offensive linemen in the 2024 class is starting to appear on Ohio State’s radar. Four-star Akron prospect William Satterwhite has seen his recruitment explode over the past month, as the 6-foot-5, 290-pound prospect has picked up offers from Wake Forest, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Michigan State, Duke, Minnesota, Penn State and Miami (OH) over the last 31 days and holds 11 Division I offers overall.
Eleven Warriors

Five-star Defensive End Keon Keeley Commits to Alabama over Ohio State

The writing has been on the wall for months. On Monday, longtime Ohio State target and five-star 2023 defensive end Keon Keeley committed to Alabama. The Buckeyes and Crimson Tide both were in hot pursuit of the elite Florida prospect since he decommitted from Notre Dame in mid-August, with both having momentum swings in their favor over the course of the recruitment.
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Moves Up to No. 23 in the AP Poll Following Thursday's Win Over Rutgers

The Buckeyes moved up two spots in the AP Top 25 Monday. After two weeks at No. 25 in the country, Ohio State improved to No. 23 in the latest iteration of the AP poll. The Buckeyes are fresh off a win in their first Big Ten matchup of the season, beating Rutgers 67-66 with a game-winning Tanner Holden 3-pointer at the buzzer on Thursday.
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Enters Peach Bowl As Underdog, A Role Buckeyes Have Often Thrived In, for First Time in Two Years

Dating back to the start of the 2021 season, Ohio State has been favored to win every football game it has played. The Buckeyes have been betting favorites to win all of their last 25 games, and were a double-digit favorite entering 22 of them – their first 11 regular-season games both last year and this year. The only games in the past two seasons in which oddsmakers have projected Ohio State’s opponent would even keep the game within single digits were each year’s Michigan game – both of which the Buckeyes lost by double digits – and last year’s three-point Rose Bowl win over Utah.
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Women’s Volleyball Season Ends with Four-Set Loss to Texas in Elite Eight

Ohio State women’s volleyball’s deepest NCAA Tournament run in 18 years came to an end Saturday. In their first Elite Eight game since 2004, Ohio State split the first two sets with Texas – the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament – before dropping the next two sets to suffer a season-ending 3-1 loss (18-25, 25-21, 13-25, 21-25) to the Longhorns.
Eleven Warriors

Five-Week Layoff Will Be Beneficial for Buckeye Team That Ryan Day Expects to Return to “Full Strength” For the Peach Bowl

Thirty-five days between games can only aid Ohio State ahead of the Peach Bowl. A five-week layoff won’t halt any inexorable scarlet and gray momentum heading into the postseason. That’s because, as you well know, there isn’t any. Ohio State limped through the back half of the regular season (literally speaking, in some cases) and inconsistent performances caught up with the Buckeyes in the crescendo of mediocrity that was the Michigan game.
Eleven Warriors

#TransferPortalSZN, QB1 in the Big Apple, a Buzzer Beater, Coach Prime is Him and E.J. Liddell Turned Himself Into a Meme

This Week in Twitter is a look at some of the week's best and most entertaining tweets from Buckeyeland and beyond. In the time it takes you to read this, five more players likely entered the Transfer Portal. No –seriously. College football free agency is here, and it was all over Twitter over the past week. Remember that Oprah Winfrey meme: “You get a car and you get a car and you get a car”? Imagine that, but just being a bunch of transfer portal announcements.
