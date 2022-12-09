Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Ghostbusters: Rise Of The Ghost Lord Gets Its First Gameplay Trailer At The Game Awards
The Ghostbusters renaissance continues, as the debut trailer for Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord was revealed during The Game Awards. Developed by nDreams, Rise of the Ghost Lord will be coming to Meta Quest 2 and PlayStation VR2 in 2023, and takes place in San Francisco. As the newest...
Polygon
The Witcher: Blood Origin isn’t a great sign for a post-Henry Cavill future
Around this time last year, Netflix’s Witcher universe was on a hot streak: Even with some missteps in season 2, the series produced one of its best episodes ever, made smart work of even the franchise’s more twisted reveals, and teed up spinoffs galore. Then last month the news broke: Henry Cavill, the actual Superman who brought gravitas to the role of Geralt, would be replaced by Hunger Games actor Liam Hemsworth.
intheknow.com
Mom is horrified when she sees 2 black eyes peering out from inside Christmas tree: ‘Absolutely not’
A mom made a shocking holiday discovery when she looked into the branches of her Christmas tree, and TikTokers are freaking out. Gina (@gina_premmama) gained over 2 million views, 130,000 likes and nearly 3,000 comments when she uploaded the stunning Christmas footage to her account. Now, much like the “Grinch”...
Final Fantasy 16 trailer reveals June release date
Final Fantasy 16's release date has finally been revealed.Earlier today on December 8 at The Game Awards, Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida took to the stage in LA to reveal the game's release date. We'll finally be playing the next mainline Final Fantasy game on June 22, 2023.This all follows on from Final Fantasy 16's release date being pencilled in for Summer 2023. The release window was actually...
The Verge
Hades is getting a sequel
Supergiant Games, the makers of Hades and Bastion, revealed their next game at The Game Awards 2022: a direct sequel to Hades called Hades II. This one seems to focus around witches and magic, and the game’s Steam page mentions that it’s “rooted in the Underworld of Greek myth.” You play as a character named Melinoë, the Underworld Princess, which is pretty metal. (She is the sister of Zagreus, the protagonist of the first game, according to Supergiant’s website.)
Polygon
Where to find the collectibles in Destiny 2’s Spire of the Watcher
Spire of the Watcher is the new dungeon released during Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph, though it is a separate purchase from the season. It takes place inside an old Warmind facility that has recently come back online. The collectibles for this dungeon are Devilish recordings, messages left by Eramis providing words of warning about the traveler and possible events to come.
CNET
Amazon Games Teams Up With Bandai Namco to Bring Blue Protocol to the West
The Game Awards on Thursday saw Amazon Games publishing a new title with Bandai Namco, called Blue Protocol. Blue Protocol is an anime free-to-play MMORPG, or massively multiplayer online role-playing game, developed by Bandai Namco Online and Bandai Namco Studios. Players will journey through the violent world of Regnas with their own created character, using one of five classes: the Blade Warden, the Twin Striker, the Keen Strider, the Spell Weaver and the Foe Breaker.
game-news24.com
Pokemon Star is a tool for the wolf
Pokemon had a very busy fall, and it looks like December is already starting to end. In spite of the growing sales for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the anime is growing immediately. The wait is finished to see how the show will tackle the Paldea region, and at least the question has emerged about whether Goh is on it. Now one of the performers is teasing who will get next.
Polygon
Dune: Awakening survival game trailer evokes the same awe as Villeneuve’s movie
Dune: Awakening, an online multiplayer survival game developed by Funcom, had its big moment Thursday night at The Game Awards. A new trailer was revealed, showing off a tone and timbre very much akin to Dennis Villeneuve’s motion picture, Dune. Gameplay seems to be a mixture of Ark: Survival Evolved and Planetside, of all things, with intimate moments of desperation contrasting against huge, pitched battles in the sand.
game-news24.com
First Pokemon Scarlet and Violet TCG cards showcase Terastallization, other new mechanics, and more
Although the initial surge of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans started to fade after the official release, the first collection of Scarlet and Violet card is being released officially. This includes our first thorough look at the different versions of a different card, marking the return of that mechanic after the 2003 Ruby and Sapphire series.
Nintendo announced Three Houses-themed Fire Emblem Engage DLC
Nintendo announced Fire Emblem Engage DLC during The Game Awards 2022, with the first of four waves launching with the game on Jan. 20, 2023. Engage’s first round of DLC will feature Engage heroes from Fire Emblem Three Houses, namely the RPG’s three lords: Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude.
IGN
Samurai Maiden - Official Launch Trailer
Samurai Maiden is a Hack 'n Slash RPG that follows the story of 21st-century high school student, Tsumugi Tamaori, who is summoned in her sleep to the historic Sengoku period and the smoldering Honnoji Temple. Experience fast-paced action as this everyday girl slays demons and slashes her way through the chaos. Samurai Maiden launches today on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
Forget petting, Final Fantasy 16 lets you fight alongside the dog
There's also an easier story mode to assist you with combat
IGN
The Best Game of 2022: Nominees
Considering 2022 was a 'quiet' year for new games, the quality on show was unquestionable. From blockbuster releases to smaller yet equally as impressive Indies, the last 12 months has been a stellar year whether you play on console or PC. Two long-awaited giants lead the pack, with Santa Monica...
IGN
The Lords of the Fallen: First Gameplay Revealed for Soulslike Reboot
The first gameplay for Soulsike reboot The Lords of the Fallen was revealed during The Game Awards 2022. The Unreal Engine 5 gameplay shows the tough as nails dark fantasy RPG in action in a brand new trailer. This story is developing... The Lords of the Fallen was revealed earlier...
IGN
GigaBash - Official Godzilla DLC Trailer
Gigabash has released the Godzilla DLC bringing four iconic Kaiju to the city-crushing brawler game. Gigan, Destoroyah, Mechagodzilla, and Godzilla have arrived to the fight. The Gigabash Godzilla DLC is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.
game-news24.com
Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores New DLC Announced For PS5: AP15 (forbidden west)
At The Game Awards 2022, the creators of Horizon Forbidden West released a new trailer with an addition Burning Shoresin that Aloy will visit Los Angeles. Burning Shores is coming out on April 19, 2023. The trailer isn’t showing any action, but we saw Aloy riding a pterodactyl lizard in...
game-news24.com
The Tekken 8 is now just beginning to look impressive. It brings back classic characters
There are still no release dates and uninsehined gameplay, but Tekken 8s superb new trailer teases returning characters and story details. Although the new trailer didn’t stop fans from seeing some snippets of footage, it mostly focused on Tekken 8s story mode, which would become the ending of the ongoing storyline that started with the original Tekken in 1995.
Polygon
Destiny 2 Spire of the Watcher dungeon guide and walkthrough
Destiny 2’s latest dungeon is also its most vertical, and it will see you climbing down, up, and then down again through a Warmind-inspired tower. Spire of the Watcher includes three lootable encounters — pretty standard for a dungeon — as well as a few puzzles throughout to teach you the mechanics. Best of all, the dungeon is packed with cowboy-themed loot, so you can walk into Lightfall dressed to the nines and ready to ensure that Emperor Calus has yee’d his last haw.
ComicBook
Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC Adds Idris Elba to Cast
Cyberpunk 2077's big DLC expansion was revealed at The Game Awards. Cyberpunk 2077 was released in 2020 after many years of anticipation and it was unfortunately bogged down in an absurd amount of bugs, some broken promises, and more. The game was hurt a lot by this, despite having a ton of commercial success. It sold a ton of copies due to the pre-release hype, but the game and developer's reputation were severely hurt by the state the game was released in. CD Projekt Red ended up changing up a lot of the plans it had for the game post-release so it could focus on fixing the game.
Comments / 0