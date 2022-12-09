Read full article on original website
TechRadar
After 10 years, FromSoftware finally reveals long-awaited sci-fi sequel
Before Elden Ring, before Sekiro, before Bloodborne, before Dark Souls, even before Demon's Souls, developer FromSoftware was known for a different series entirely: Armored Core. If you've not heard of it, it may be because it's been ten years since the last game was released. After a long, long, long...
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon Announced at The Game Awards 2022
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon was announced at The Game Awards 2022.
ComicBook
New Justice League Open-World Game Announced
A new open-world Justice League game dubbed DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos has been announced for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Being developed by PHL Collective and polished by Outright Games, the title is pitched as an open-world action-adventure game and it's set to release worldwide on March 10, 2023. A price point has not been disclosed, but the announcement has been accompanied by an announcement trailer that confirms two-player local co-op.
Call of the night Chapter 150: Release Date, Time, Spoilers, Raw Scans, Countdown
Hey there! Today we will update you on Call of the Night chapter 150 where we will tell you everything you need to know about the upcoming chapter such as its release date, spoilers, raw scans, and where you can read the new chapter. Call of the Night which is...
msn.com
PS6 and next-gen Xbox release windows are set! …very tentatively
The PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S consoles are part of the ninth generation of consoles along with the Nintendo Switch. It has only been two years since both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles were released, but it looks like the future generation of consoles is already being planned. The PlayStation 6 and the future Xbox console have a new release window that has been announced by both companies.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Season 3 Releases New Poster
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has steadily been gearing up to come back to the world of anime for its third season, and has given fans a new look at what to expect from the Swordsmith Village arc with a cool new poster! Given that the first two seasons and debut feature film were some of the biggest hits of the last few years, Demon Slayer is treating Season 3 like the juggernaut it really is. As it prepares for Season 3's premiere next year, it's also gearing up for a string of special theatrical releases around the world to show more fans what to expect.
Digital Trends
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion works best as a portable game
With Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion’s release date fast approaching, you may be debating what platform to buy it on. It’ll launch on everything from PC to Nintendo Switch, and there’s a fair reason to get it on each. A PS5 or Xbox Series X copy will provide a smooth, reliable experience, while a PC copy will allow you to run it at ultra-high frame rates if you so desire.
Capcom announces Street Fighter 6 release date at The Game Awards
Capcom announced the Street Fighter 6 release date during The Game Awards 2022, ahead of the fighting game’s second beta. Street Fighter 6 will launch on June 2, 2023, which was pretty much a given already, after the date leaked on the Sony PlayStation Store before the award ceremony began.
IGN
Horizon: Forbidden West DLC Announced, Arrives in April
Horizon: Forbidden West is officially getting DLC, announced by developer Guerrilla Games in a trailer The Game Awards. Arriving on April 19, 2023, the Burning Shores DLC will take Aloy to Los Angeles, complete with Hollywood sign on display. Forbidden West is the long awaited sequel to 2017's Horizon: Zero...
TechRadar
Diablo 4 finally gets a release date alongside a brutal new cinematic trailer
The hotly anticipated Diablo 4 finally has a release date which was revealed at The Game Awards 2022. Halsey took to the stage to serenade what looks to be the bloodiest in the series to date. Diablo 4 is slated to release on June 6, 2023, so fans will roughly...
IGN
The Last of Us Part 1 PC Release Date Set for March
Announced tonight during The Game Awards, The Last of Us Part 1 officially has a PC release date: March 3, 2023. This remake of The Last of Us was originally slated to arrive on PC "very soon" after its September launch on PlayStation 5, but we hadn't heard a firm date since then. A trailer shown during the award show gives a fresh look at familiar gameplay now captured on PC.
IGN
UnderDungeon - Official Release Date Trailer
UnderDungeon will be available on PC, Xbox and Nintendo Switch on January 13, 2022. Join the cute cat Kimuto in this upcoming dungeon crawler game and get ready to face the harsh world of work on your first day of the new job as a delivery guy. Watch the trailer to get a look at the world and some of the challenges you'll face.
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Could Get 4 Final Heroes Before Losing Support Next Year
Marvel's Avengers could get 4 more heroes before the game loses further support next year. Marvel's Avengers has had a pretty tough go since it launched. Even from its initial reveal, many criticized the looks of the hero as they felt like discount versions of the live-action actors, but many were still optimistic because the gameplay looked solid. Unfortunately, the game was a misfire at launch with tons of bugs, game design philosophies that directly conflicted with each other, and more. Post-launch support got messed up as Crystal Dynamics worked to improve the game, meaning DLC characters got pushed to the side.
ComicBook
PS4 Players Slam PlayStation Over Controversial Decision
Many PS4 players aren't very happy with PlayStation at the moment following a controversial decision from the latter that came to the surface this week. It's almost 2023, and the PS5 has entered its third year on the market. Many assumed PS4 support would be borderline non-existent at this point, but this hasn't been the case. Not only do many games continue to come to the PS4, but many games from PlayStation itself. For example, God of War Ragnarok just released on both PS4 and PS5. Meanwhile, earlier this year, Horizon Forbidden West did the same. And it's the latter that is at the heart of the controversy.
Polygon
FromSoftware reveals new Armored Core coming in 2023
Elden Ring and Dark Souls developer FromSoftware announced the revival of its mech series. at The Game Awards 2022 on Thursday. The debut trailer revealed it will be called Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, and it’s coming in 2023 to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam.
IGN
The Lords of the Fallen: First Gameplay Revealed for Soulslike Reboot
The first gameplay for Soulsike reboot The Lords of the Fallen was revealed during The Game Awards 2022. The Unreal Engine 5 gameplay shows the tough as nails dark fantasy RPG in action in a brand new trailer, providing a first glimpse at some familiar but still fresh looking melee combat.
ComicBook
Eminence In Shadow Announces New Episode Order
Eminence in Shadow is one of the biggest new Isekai to arrive this year, following a story of a new mastermind living out his dreams in a magical new world. With major franchises such as Overlord, The Rising of The Shield Hero, and Sword Art Online focusing on "mundane" protagonists finding themselves teleported to a new world with some amazing abilities, Eminence in Shadow flips the script in some ways and apparently has some additional episodes set to arrive from Bandai Namco.
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Season 6 Finale Brings Back Major Character in Post-Credits Scene
Rick and Morty has wrapped up its run for Season 6 with the final episode, and the post-credits scene from Season 6's finale brought back a major fan favorite character for a special new update! One of the aspects of Season 6 that fans have been appreciative of is the fact that there has been more attention paid to the overall canon of the world and characters around them. While the Smith Family has grown, the multiverse has grown too with the introduction of a major new villain in Season 6, new characters, challenges, and more heading into future seasons.
game-news24.com
A full-length sequel to From the Ashes has announced that the upcoming trailer will be ready for release
It wasn’t a large announcement coming out in advance of the game’s 2022. The developer of Gunfire Games has announced that the third-person shooter Remnant: From the Ashes will release in 2023. As for the previous years, the Game Awards 2022 was an instant surprise, with a new...
ComicBook
Fortnite Leak Reveals Some Major Gameplay Changes
A new Fortnite leak has revealed some movement mechanics coming to the game in the future, presumably sometime during Chapter 4, and if the leak is accurate it could spell some massive changes to the flow and meta of the free-to-play battle royale game. The leak comes the way of HypeX, the most prominent of many Fortnite dataminers, all of which have been digging through the files of the game's Chapter 4 update, which in turn has revealed a variety of things Epic Games is working on for Chapter 4 and beyond.
