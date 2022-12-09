ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Bradenton, December 09 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Manatee High School soccer team will have a game with Bayshore High School on December 09, 2022, 15:00:00.

Manatee High School
Bayshore High School
December 09, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
businessobserverfl.com

Pickleball clubs coming to six additional sites as part of $180M expansion

The Pickleball Club, with assistance from Sarasota real estate firm Harry E. Robbins Associates Inc., recently acquired six additional locations that will be developed into indoor pickleball facilities. In total, according to a press release, The Pickleball Club is investing $180 million into the development of 15 privately owned pickleball...
SARASOTA, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Keon Keeley, 5-star edge out of Florida, announces SEC commitment

Keon Keeley, a 5-star edge out of Tampa, Florida (Berkeley Prep), has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Keeley announced a commitment to Alabama after he was recruited by Robert Gillespie and Coleman Hutzler. Keeley is the No. 1-ranked edge in the Class of 2023, and the No. 3 prospect in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite. He’s ranked the No. 10 player overall in that class in the country. He’s listed at 6-foot-6 and 242 pounds, and had a reported 22 offers.
TAMPA, FL
westorlandonews.com

Richmond American Set to Build New Homes in Polk County Community

Richmond American Homes of Florida announced that it has recently purchased and closed on 51 homesites in Lake Alfred in Polk County. An additional 50 homesites will be added next summer. The land is set to become a new phase in a popular Polk County community, Seasons at Eden Hills....
POLK COUNTY, FL
SuncoastPost

Wonderful Outside Events Around the Suncoast – to Light Up the Holidays!

One of the best parts of the holidays is the amazing lights that twinkle and sparkle. Whether you like some light sprinkling of lights on your tree or a full-blown light show set to music, lights make the holiday. While we might not get snow here on the Suncoast, we have some amazing light shows to get us into the holiday spirits. We are just over two weeks before the holiday, so get out and take in one or all of these break-taking events this weekend!
BRADENTON, FL
Fox Weather

What is the silver lining of endangered Florida panther killed by a car?

Wildlife officials found the dead panther dead along a rural road in Hillsborough County, Florida near Tampa recently. Apparently, a vehicle hit the 2-year old male, killing it. Every healthy panther death is a tragedy as the species struggles back from the brink of extinction. But one environmentalist found the silver lining in the dark cloud hovering over the cat’s crushed body.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Chicken sandwich-making sisters go from porch to nearly $1 million business

With a counterintuitive approach — what business plan? — two sisters find fast success by sticking to one key nugget: give customers what they want, with good service. Key takeaway: A business plan wasn't the first step for The Barnyard, and it turned out to be the right move for the business which is now through its second year with $400,000 in revenue.
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Palmetto Christmas Golf Cart Parade

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Deer Run Community hosted its first annual Christmas golf cart parade on December 11. Residents took advantage of the cooler temperatures to get into the holiday spirit with festive golf carts and holiday greetings.
PALMETTO, FL
Longboat Observer

Plans altered to widen Lorraine Road in Lakewood Ranch

The upcoming widening of Lorraine Road has topped the county’s infrastructure priorities, but a recent need to acquire more homes to build stormwater retention ponds placed county commissioners on pause on Dec. 6. Scott May, a Manatee County engineer, presented the project revisions to the commission and said a...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Three More Days of Sunshine, then a Big Change Arrives Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Light fog kicks off the early morning commute. It should evaporate by 8am. Then sunshine, lower humidity and clear skies will dominate over the next three days. The temperature will rise a few degrees by Wednesday to top off at 81, before a cold front arrives. Thursday the front moves through dumping plenty of rain on the Suncoast area. Behind the storm colder air moves through dropping the high to 70 on Friday, and dipping to the 60s for next weekend,. The weekend will feel crisp and sunny in the day, then grab a jacket as the temperature dips to the low 50s overnight.
SARASOTA, FL
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
7K+
Followers
16K+
Post
659K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy