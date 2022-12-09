Read full article on original website
Related
Cardinals' Kyler Murray carted off field vs. Patriots with non-contact injury
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a non-contact injury on the third play of the game against the New England Patriots and was carted off the field.
Kyler Murray carted off with knee injury on Cardinals' first drive
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off the field with a non-contact knee injury less than 90 seconds into Monday night's game against the Patriots.
thecomeback.com
Brittney Griner makes huge move after release
Throughout her nearly 10-month stint in Russian custody, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner has been unable to play basketball. The WNBA star even refused an offer from her lawyers to bring her a basketball in her initial prison cell, saying that it would be “too painful.” With Griner officially released from Russian custody this week, she’s set to continue her basketball career, if she chooses. And while it’s unclear if or when she’ll return to the court, one thing is clear: she can still dunk.
Grading the Sean Murphy trade -- how did the Braves, Athletics and Brewers do?
We finally got the blockbuster trade baseball has been expecting for weeks -- but is this the best return the A's could have gotten?
Braves acquire star catcher Sean Murphy from Athletics
Atlanta acquired catcher Sean Murphy in a three-way trade with Oakland and Milwaukee on Monday that saw nine players switch teams.
Comments / 0