ksl.com

Woman stabbed multiple times expected to survive, police say

MIDVALE — A woman stabbed multiple times Friday allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, which also prompted police to issue an Amber Alert, is improving and expected to survive, Unified police said Monday. Jonathan Moises Waunloxten-Hidalgo, 20, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday for investigation of attempted...
MIDVALE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Last week’s Amber Alert triggered after stabbing incident

MIDVALE, Utah — An alleged stalking situation led to the stabbing of a woman and the kidnapping of her 4-year-old niece. An AMBER alert was issued Friday and the child was located shortly after. According to a probable cause statement, police arrested 20-year-old Jonathan Moises Waunloxten-Hidalgo on suspicion of...
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Woman admits shooting, killing her husband in their mattress store

SALT LAKE CITY — A South Jordan woman has admitted to shooting and killing her husband at a mattress business in South Salt Lake where the two had lived. However, she said she considered her actions to be in self-defense. Prosecutors have agreed to recommend that she serve probation instead of prison time.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Man allegedly connected to multiple burglaries arrested by SLCPD Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police Department arrested a suspect allegedly connected to multiple burglaries. SLCPD says in a press release that 44-year-old Anthony Jack is the suspect in several crimes, including multiple burglaries, in downtown Salt Lake City. Police say a recent burglary at the Utah Attorney General’s Office is among these crimes.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

US Marshals arrest woman wanted in connection with fatal West Valley crash

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman wanted for allegedly causing a fatal crash in West Valley City in February was arrested Friday by U.S. Marshals. Cristal Erica Garcia, 30, of Salt Lake City, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and Salt Lake City police near Navajo Street and Indiana Avenue on Friday afternoon, according to a tweet from Salt Lake City police and confirmed by West Valley police. Details of the arrest were not immediately available.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Speeder escapes after striking police vehicle

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A driver fled from police in Davis County today after troopers attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver entered the freeway and sped up to evade police. The suspect struck a Layton City officers vehicle before taking off again. The police vehicle had minor...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
Idaho State Journal

23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region

TREMONTON, Utah — More than 20 people were injured, some critically, when a shuttle bus overturned in wintry conditions on Interstate 84 west of Tremonton early Monday morning. A Salt Lake Express bus en route from Boise to Salt Lake City was heading south on I-84 in the Bothwell...
TREMONTON, UT
kjzz.com

18-year-old dies in tubing crash at Deer Valley Ski Resort

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — An 18-year-old woman was killed after a tubing crash at Deer Valley Ski Resort Saturday night. Officials said the collision occurred at approximately 9 p.m. when the woman from Oregon was tubing with friends and collided with a chairlift tower at Deer Valley's Silver Strike Express.
PARK CITY, UT

