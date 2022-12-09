Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Woman stabbed multiple times expected to survive, police say
MIDVALE — A woman stabbed multiple times Friday allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, which also prompted police to issue an Amber Alert, is improving and expected to survive, Unified police said Monday. Jonathan Moises Waunloxten-Hidalgo, 20, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday for investigation of attempted...
kslnewsradio.com
Last week’s Amber Alert triggered after stabbing incident
MIDVALE, Utah — An alleged stalking situation led to the stabbing of a woman and the kidnapping of her 4-year-old niece. An AMBER alert was issued Friday and the child was located shortly after. According to a probable cause statement, police arrested 20-year-old Jonathan Moises Waunloxten-Hidalgo on suspicion of...
KSLTV
Woman admits shooting, killing her husband in their mattress store
SALT LAKE CITY — A South Jordan woman has admitted to shooting and killing her husband at a mattress business in South Salt Lake where the two had lived. However, she said she considered her actions to be in self-defense. Prosecutors have agreed to recommend that she serve probation instead of prison time.
kjzz.com
Students at Eagle Mountain schools released after barricaded suspect surrenders peacefully
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — A 'secure mode' was lifted at schools, allowing students to be picked up, after a barricaded suspect in a domestic violence shooting surrendered peacefully. According to Utah County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Spencer Cannon, calls were received shortly before 3 p.m. Monday of a person...
KSLTV
‘He just choked me out,’ Bluffdale teen recalls confrontation, before fatal police shooting
BLUFFDALE, Utah — A Bluffdale teen says a man choked him, causing him to pass out, in an unprovoked attack on Saturday leading to a deadly police shooting. Easton Lyons, 17, was trying to get his friend’s attention by knocking on his window at their apartment complex, Beacon Hill Apartments. Lyons said another neighbor then put both his hands around his neck.
ksl.com
Alleged burglar who promised to steal again if released from jail is arrested
SALT LAKE CITY — A man with an extensive history of theft and burglary, who allegedly told police during his prior arrest that he'd go right back to stealing once he got out of jail, has been arrested again after apparently staying true to his word. Anthony Jack, 44,...
Gephardt Daily
New details revealed in arrest of suspect in Midvale stabbing, Amber Alert
MIDVALE, Utah, Dec. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal details in the arrest of a man charged after a Midvale stabbing, vehicle theft and Amber Alert for the child in the car. Suspect Jonathan Moises Wauloxten Hidalgo, 20, has been charged on suspicion of:. Child kidnapping, a...
kslnewsradio.com
Man allegedly connected to multiple burglaries arrested by SLCPD Sunday
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police Department arrested a suspect allegedly connected to multiple burglaries. SLCPD says in a press release that 44-year-old Anthony Jack is the suspect in several crimes, including multiple burglaries, in downtown Salt Lake City. Police say a recent burglary at the Utah Attorney General’s Office is among these crimes.
ksl.com
Man suspected in stabbing that led to Amber Alert arrested in Ogden
MIDVALE — Unified police confirmed Saturday that a man mentioned in a Friday Amber Alert who is suspected of stabbing a woman and kidnapping a child was located in Ogden and arrested. "We will bring him back to Salt Lake County for an interview. He will be booked into...
Gephardt Daily
Update: Police arrest man wanted in Midvale stabbing, child abduction that triggered Amber Alert
MIDVALE, Utah, Dec. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 20-year-old man suspected of stabbing his ex-girlfriend and then triggering an Amber Alert by abducting her 4-year-old niece Friday night in Midvale has been arrested. Jonathan Moises Wuanloxten Hidalgo was located and arrested in Ogden, the Unified Police Department announced...
Utah teen baffled by neighbor's attack that led to fatal police shooting
A man was shot and killed by police Saturday afternoon in Bluffdale after allegedly strangling a teenage boy and then confronting police officers with a weapon.
One in custody, one at large after stolen truck crash in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake Lake City Police have taken one of two suspects into custody involved in a crash on Monday, Dec. 12.
Gephardt Daily
Bottle throwing, beard grabbing, leads to road rage shooting in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 33-year-old man has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail after shooting a motorist who allegedly grabbed his beard during in a West Valley City road rage incident. The confrontation happened around 7:49 p.m. Friday night at...
ksl.com
US Marshals arrest woman wanted in connection with fatal West Valley crash
SALT LAKE CITY — A woman wanted for allegedly causing a fatal crash in West Valley City in February was arrested Friday by U.S. Marshals. Cristal Erica Garcia, 30, of Salt Lake City, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and Salt Lake City police near Navajo Street and Indiana Avenue on Friday afternoon, according to a tweet from Salt Lake City police and confirmed by West Valley police. Details of the arrest were not immediately available.
KSLTV
Salt Lake County police give back with ‘Shopping With the Shield’
MIDVALE, Utah — Normally, when you see a bunch of police cars outside of a Walmart, it is a sign that something went very wrong, but this time it was a sign everything here was going just right. The annual “Shopping With the Shield” took place at the Midvale...
Man in custody after firing more than 20 shots in Tooele home
A man reportedly fired multiple shots in a house near Deer Hollow Road and Elk Meadow Loop Road. Tooele Police said they are handling it as a mental health crisis situation.
Teen paralyzed in snowboarding accident
A West Haven teen is recovering in the ICU and is lucky to be alive after breaking his neck in a snowboarding accident.
kslnewsradio.com
Speeder escapes after striking police vehicle
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A driver fled from police in Davis County today after troopers attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver entered the freeway and sped up to evade police. The suspect struck a Layton City officers vehicle before taking off again. The police vehicle had minor...
Idaho State Journal
23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region
TREMONTON, Utah — More than 20 people were injured, some critically, when a shuttle bus overturned in wintry conditions on Interstate 84 west of Tremonton early Monday morning. A Salt Lake Express bus en route from Boise to Salt Lake City was heading south on I-84 in the Bothwell...
kjzz.com
18-year-old dies in tubing crash at Deer Valley Ski Resort
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — An 18-year-old woman was killed after a tubing crash at Deer Valley Ski Resort Saturday night. Officials said the collision occurred at approximately 9 p.m. when the woman from Oregon was tubing with friends and collided with a chairlift tower at Deer Valley's Silver Strike Express.
