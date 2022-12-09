Read full article on original website
Related
WSET
VA senators react to Senate passage of Respect for Marriage Act
(WSET) — U.S. Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner react to the Senate's passage of the Respect for Marriage Act. The Senate passed this act on Tuesday. According to the Associated Press, The Respect for Marriage Act will require the federal government and all state governments to recognize same-sex and interracial marriages as legal.
Arkansas, Oklahoma lawmakers react to passing of Respect for Marriage Act
Lawmakers from Arkansas and Oklahoma react to the passing of the Respect for Marriage Act in the House of Representatives on Dec. 8.
All Oklahoma U.S. Representatives vote against Respect For Marriage Act
All Oklahoma U.S. Representatives voted 'nay' in Thursday's Respect For Marriage Act roll call. However, the House did ultimately pass the legislation.
Kansas Senator announces plans to resign
Kansas Senator Gene Suellentrop, (R-Wichita), has announced his intention to step down from his seat in January.
Against the Wishes of Justices Thomas and Alito, SCOTUS Rejects Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward’s Bid to Block Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena for Phone Records
The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a request from Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward and her husband to halt a Jan. 6 Committee’s subpoena seeking the couple’s phone records. The application for stay and injunction was rejected by Justice Elena Kagan, according to an order issued Monday....
Did the Supreme Court flip the House by refusing to enforce the Voting Rights Act?
The Republicans have won a narrow majority in the House of Representatives. Depending on the outcome in the two seats that have not yet been called, a swing of between three and five seats would have left the House in Democratic hands. The Republicans can thank five of the six...
Arkansas senators make up 2 of 37 votes against Respect for Marriage Act in Senate debate
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Arkansas senators said they oppose the advancement of the Respect for Marriage Act that Senate is looking to pass as early as November 17, 2022. The act states that the federal government must recognize a marriage between two people regardless of sex, race, or ethnicity of the couple.
Texas Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn vote to block same-sex marriage bill
The Defense of Marriage Act was advanced in the Senate on Wednesday in a 62-37 vote.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott issues directive outlawing COVID-19 vaccine mandates
The Republican leader directed state education officials to restrict schools from requiring COVID-19 inoculations for enrollment.
Alabama tribe could get federal recognition, casino gambling under final legislative push by retiring Senator Richard Shelby
It’s been four decades since the MOWA Band of Choctaw Indians began the long journey to gain federal sovereignty designation that would allow them to access millions of dollars in health care, education, and economic development benefits – and the ability to host casino gambling. U.S. Senator Richard...
When will the House vote on federal same-sex marriage protections?
The U.S. House of Representatives has delayed its planned vote on a bill offering federal same-sex marriage protections, which passed the Senate on Nov. 29
U.S. Senator Considers Defunding Police Who Don’t Enforce Gun Laws
Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said the Senate should consider defunding police departments in states that don’t implement gun laws in the wake of the Colorado Springs shooting.Murphy condemned the actions of some Colorado counties that have declared their status as “Second Amendment sanctuaries” to CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday, arguing they were circumventing state and federal laws. More than half of the state’s counties passed some form of the resolution after Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed a “red flag” law in 2019, which allowed police to temporarily take away the guns of those who may pose a risk to society. The...
KOCO
Are Oklahoma’s new proposed turnpikes legal?
OKLAHOMA CITY — Are Oklahoma’s new proposed turnpikes legal?. That’s the question our state’s Supreme Court is looking to answer, calling both sides back in for more arguments on Monday. The Supreme Court is responsible for the validation of the routes and the bonds to build the roads.
Oregon lawmakers reconsider 2019 limits on state senator who told police to ‘send bachelors’ when rounding up Republicans
An Oregon state senator who cautioned authorities to “send bachelors and come heavily armed” in 2019, when Gov. Kate Brown hinted she would force Republicans back to the Capitol if they walked out, may be getting a reprieve from lawmakers’ restrictions. Oregon Senate lawmakers will meet Monday...
Marriage equality bill heads to Biden’s desk following bipartisan U.S. House vote
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House overwhelmingly approved a marriage equality bill Thursday that would ensure same-sex and interracial couples continue holding many of the rights they have now, should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn the cases that established those constitutional protections. The measure now heads to the desk of President Joe Biden, who plans to […] The post Marriage equality bill heads to Biden’s desk following bipartisan U.S. House vote appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Gov. Abbott orders aggressive action against TikTok in Texas
Abbott directed state agency leaders to immediately ban its officers and employees from downloading the social media app.
WILX-TV
Bill signed into law to protect Michigan communities from losing federal funding
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A bill was signed into law that would protect communities in Michigan from losing access to federal funding when the population threshold changes. The bill would help protect communities in Michigan from losing access to important federal funding because of possible changes to the population threshold for metropolitan areas. The Metropolitan Areas Protection and Standardization Act were authored by Senator Gary Peters. He announced on Monday that the bill was signed into law.
It’s time for Congress to act on DACA
As Congress continues its lame-duck session, it is urgent that it act to make the protections of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program permanent. DACA has been the most successful immigrant integration policy in decades, allowing nearly a million undocumented youths to obtain jobs and plan for their futures. Yet when a decision by the Fifth Circuit…
U.S. Senate confirms Jerry Blackwell as Minnesota federal judge
The U.S. Senate confirmed Jerry Blackwell as Minnesota’s newest federal judge on Wednesday. The bipartisan vote to confirm Blackwell was 51-43. Blackwell was nominated to the position by president Joe Biden.
POLITICO
Defense policy bill would end military vaccine mandate
A WIN FOR THE GOP ON MILITARY VAX MANDATE — A compromise defense policy bill released Tuesday night would end the Pentagon’s policy requiring troops to receive the Covid-19 vaccine and releasing troops who refuse it, POLITICO’s Connor O’Brien reports. The final version of the National...
Comments / 0