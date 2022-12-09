Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk's Twitter reveal suggests Jack Dorsey was 'blindsided' by Hunter Biden story censorship: Devine
New York Post columnist Miranda Devine sounded off on the tranche of Twitter information being released by Elon Musk and journalist Matt Taibbi late Friday.
Left-wing NBC reporter Ben Collins crushed for ‘meltdown’ about ‘Twitter Files’: ‘I hope you find healing’
NBC reporter Ben Collins was slammed Friday after trying to discredit the "Twitter Files" revelations about how the platform censored the Hunter Biden laptop story.
LAURA INGRAHAM: Now we see just how corrupt, how cut-throat and how devious Big Tech is
Fox News host Laura Ingraham says Twitter's mission of sharing information and ideas without barriers was only a marketing campaign on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’
Second Twitter files drop backfires on Elon Musk
A second edition of the “Twitter Files” claimed to reveal that the company has “secret blacklists”, which observers say sound highly similar to the billionaire’s own policies.Former New York Times opinion columnist Bari Weiss presented a series of cases in which Twitter has limited the distribution and recommendation of certain tweets.In a series of tweets, she explained the previous management’s position of reducing the visibility of Twitter users who violated company policies and highlighted conservative activist Charlie Kirk and Chaya Raichik, who operates the Libsoftiktok account as examples of those punished by the company.Ms Weiss wrote in the 30-tweet...
Liberals fume as Elon Musk gives independent journalist Bari Weiss unprecedented access for Twitter Files 2
Critics took aim at Twitter owner Elon Musk and independent journalist Bari Weiss over a report that he has given her unprecedented access to the company's systems.
Outrage after Tucker Carlson guest says shootings will continue until ‘evil agenda’ of gender affirming care ends
Twitter users who came out in support of gay and transgender Americans reacted with shock and disgust after a guest on Tucker Carlon’s immensely popular Fox show claimed that more attacks like the Colorado Springs shooting would occur unless doctors ceased performing voluntary gender-affirming care for any American.It was a moment viewed as a direct threat of violence by those who circulated the video on Twitter and came as some conservatives loudly protested being linked to the same rhetoric that is now blamed for inspiring the attack.The remark came from Jaimee Michell, founder of the anti-trans group “Gays against...
Teen who irked Elon Musk by tracking billionaires’ private jets says he’s been shadowbanned on Twitter
Jack Sweeney, the man behind the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, says the account has been “shadowbanned” following the Tesla CEO’s platform takeover. Mr Sweeney, a programmer who set up the account @ElonJet, said in a Twitter thread on Sunday that the platform had taken action against the automated account. He also said that an anonymous Twitter staffer told him that the plane-tracking account was “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally” on 2 December. As of 12 December, the account has more than 517,000 followers. Mr Sweeney shared what seemed to be a message sent internally...
Will Cain, Sean Hannity torch Elizabeth Warren for 'embarrassing' stance on Elon Musk, Twitter free speech
"Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Will Cain weighed in after Sen. Elizabeth Warren said "one human" shouldn't be able to decide who is allowed free speech on Twitter.
Donald Trump Jr. Posts 'Told You So' Meme as Right Celebrates Twitter Leak
The former president's eldest son was reacting to the "Twitter files" related to Hunter Biden laptop story posted by Matt Taibbi on Friday.
Ex-Twitter safety chief admits Hunter Biden laptop censorship was a ‘mistake’
Yoel Roth, Twitter's former head of trust and safety, admitted that censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story from The New York Post was a "mistake."
Musk's Twitter bombshells keep coming. Social media company was giant conservative censorship machine
The second installment of the so-called 'Twitter Files' dropped on Thursday evening. Leaders at the tech company didn't engage in content moderation they practiced content obliviation.
notebookcheck.net
The Twitter Files: Leaked documents suggest Twitter execs actively influenced 2020 U.S. presidential campaign
Elon Musk's management of Twitter seems to have generated nothing but controversy since the entrepreneur claimed ownership of the social media platform in late October. Musk, undeterred by criticisms, is pushing headfirst into stirring the pot with a new thread detailing how executives and employees at Twitter may have actively influenced the 2020 United States presidential election.
Released Twitter emails show how employees debated how to handle 2020 New York Post Hunter Biden story
For days, Twitter owner Elon Musk had teased a massive bombshell disclosure based on internal company documents that he claimed would reveal "what really happened" inside Twitter when it decided to temporarily suppress a 2020 New York Post story about Hunter Biden and his laptop.
CNN axes prominent talent as network cuts hundreds of jobs
CNN chief Chris Licht executed massive layoffs at the network on Thursday and announced that he was ending live programming on sister network HLN.Licht gave pink slips to a number of notable correspondents and production staff, including editor-at-large Chris Cillizza.In a memo shared with the employees, Licht said: “The changes we are making today are necessary and will make us stronger and better positioned to place big bets going forward without fear of failure.” However, the move was criticised by many on social media as uncertainty and layoffs impact journalists’ livelihoods and mental health.CNN also fired Alison Kosik, Alexandra Field,...
americanmilitarynews.com
FBI, social media met weekly to censor Americans before 2020 election: MO AG
An FBI agent testified that the federal agency met weekly with social media companies ahead of the 2020 presidential election to warn about “disinformation” and regularly sent lists of content for them to suppress, according to Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. It’s possible those warnings led to Twitter...
Trump Spokesperson: Fox News Violated First Amendment by Not Showing Speech
On Tuesday, Donald Trump announced his 2024 presidential bid in an hour-long speech that not even Fox News—which covered the announcement for longer than any major cable channel—covered in its entirety. The network's interruption of the livestream angered the former president, with a Trump spokesperson accusing Fox News...
White House denies involvement in Twitter censorship despite 'direct contact' on COVID 'misinformation'
The White House on Friday said the government was "not involved" in any of the content-moderation decisions Twitter made after the Twitter Files revealed censorship of conservatives.
AOL Corp
Fox News parts ways with Lara Trump as a contributor, citing father-in-law's presidential campaign
Donald Trump's announced 2024 bid for the White House means a member of his family will no longer be getting a Fox News paycheck. The network confirmed Saturday it has parted ways with Lara Trump, the former president's daughter-in-law. Lara Trump, who is married to Trump's son Eric, became a paid contributor for the conservative-leaning network last year.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Responds to Allegations She Is Working Against Trump
The congresswoman accused far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer of making a "living by keeping you outraged" with her latest claims.
Comments / 0