ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WLFI.com

LPD investigating a report of shots fired

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired on Sunday. Details are limited at this time. Officers say it took place in the area of Harding Court and South Earl Avenue in Lafayette Sunday night. When officers arrived on scene, they couldn't find...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

ISP investigation leads to arrests for theft from Benton County company

BENTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — An investigation by the Indiana State Police has resulted in two people being arrested for multiple felony theft charges. According to ISP, 56-year-old Toni Walter and 57-year-old Donald Walter Jr. were arrested on Sunday, December 11. Both are suspects in the theft of large sums of money from Coogle Enterprises.
BENTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Danville man accused of pointing gun at family member during argument

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A Danville man was arrested after police said he pulled a firearm on his son-in-law while several children were in the same room. Danville police and the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home on Heritage Drive on Thursday. According to court documents, Garry Edwards, 69, had gotten into a […]
DANVILLE, IN
FOX59

IMPD: 2 women arrested for robbing 5 Indianapolis banks

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has announced the arrests of two women who are accused of robbing five different banks across Indianapolis in the last several months. Ashley Thompson, 31, and Tazhane Brooks, 25, were both arrested for the bank robberies and face felony robbery charges. According to police, Thompson and Brooks are […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Police search for suspected jewelry-store robber

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police are looking for a man suspected in a jewelry-store robbery. The robbery was reported at about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Zales jewelry store inside the Tippecanoe Mall. Lt. Justin Hartman says the man threatened an employee and left with "an undisclosed amount of...
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

DNR: Man cited for shooting, killing bobcat in Owen County

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Putnam County man was preliminarily charged after Indiana conservation officers say he killed a bobcat. According to Indiana DNR law enforcement, someone called into the DNR’s tip line, saying they had seen a man shoot at two bobcats in Owen County. After an investigation, DNR said the man killed one […]
OWEN COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Accidental shooting sends woman to hospital

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was transported to an Indianapolis hospital after a handgun went off while someone was clearing it, according to police. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting in the 3200 block of North Illinois Street just after 1 a.m. That’s an apartment building between 32nd and 33rd Streets, a few blocks east of Crown Hill Cemetery.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Hendricks County resident faces charges for shooting deer from roadway

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers in Parke County issued a criminal summons after a deer was shot from the roadway. According to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, a witness called conservation officers after spotting someone shoot a deer from the road. When conservation officers arrived, they found a deer carcass, tire tracks, […]
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy