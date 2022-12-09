Read full article on original website
WLFI.com
LPD investigating a report of shots fired
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired on Sunday. Details are limited at this time. Officers say it took place in the area of Harding Court and South Earl Avenue in Lafayette Sunday night. When officers arrived on scene, they couldn't find...
wbiw.com
Indianapolis woman arrested after stealing truck and crashing into IMPD vehicle
INDIANAPOLIS – Charges have been filed against an Indianapolis woman accused of striking a police car while driving a stolen truck. Erica Tumbleson, 31, faces a felony charge of auto theft and two misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement. According to court documents, Tumbleson stole a man’s truck as...
WLFI.com
ISP investigation leads to arrests for theft from Benton County company
BENTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — An investigation by the Indiana State Police has resulted in two people being arrested for multiple felony theft charges. According to ISP, 56-year-old Toni Walter and 57-year-old Donald Walter Jr. were arrested on Sunday, December 11. Both are suspects in the theft of large sums of money from Coogle Enterprises.
Danville man accused of pointing gun at family member during argument
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A Danville man was arrested after police said he pulled a firearm on his son-in-law while several children were in the same room. Danville police and the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home on Heritage Drive on Thursday. According to court documents, Garry Edwards, 69, had gotten into a […]
IMPD: 2 women arrested for robbing 5 Indianapolis banks
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has announced the arrests of two women who are accused of robbing five different banks across Indianapolis in the last several months. Ashley Thompson, 31, and Tazhane Brooks, 25, were both arrested for the bank robberies and face felony robbery charges. According to police, Thompson and Brooks are […]
Homicide victim found dead inside van identified as 47-year-old Indy man
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are continuing to investigate the city’s latest homicide after a man was found dead inside a van on Indy’s near northeast side. Police responded to a welfare check just before 11 p.m. in the 3600 block of N. Lasalle Street. They found a man inside a vehicle. According to police, he had […]
wbiw.com
Lafayette junior high student arrested for threatening to shoot up a school dance
LAFAYETTE – Lafayette police arrested a 13-year-old who is accused of making a shooting threat against his middle school. Police said they were made aware of threats around 12:15 a.m. Friday, which was reportedly made on Snapchat by a Tecumseh Junior High School student who threatened to shoot up the school’s winter dance on Friday night.
Police investigating after person shows up at hospital shortly after early-morning shooting
Police are working to determine if a person that showed up at the hospital early Sunday morning was connected to a shooting that happened shortly beforehand.
Multiple children injured, 1 critically, in crash on Indy's southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — Multiple children were taken to the hospital following a crash on the southwest side of Indianapolis Sunday evening, police said. In all, seven people, including the two drivers and five children, were involved. The two-vehicle crash happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 5600 block of Norcroft Drive,...
abc57.com
Cass County Sheriff's Office asks for help identifying possible porch pirates
CASS COUNTY -- With less than two weeks to go before Christmas, the Cass County Sheriff's Office is asking community members to watch out for porch pirates. Officials are also looking for the person in the attached photo - who was caught on a Ring doorbell camera - in regard to several missing packages from the Mason Township area.
WLFI.com
Police search for suspected jewelry-store robber
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police are looking for a man suspected in a jewelry-store robbery. The robbery was reported at about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Zales jewelry store inside the Tippecanoe Mall. Lt. Justin Hartman says the man threatened an employee and left with "an undisclosed amount of...
WTHR
Radio personality shot at in his vehicle in Indianapolis, 'lucky to be alive'
Ron Sexton said he was shot at on the north side of Indianapolis. He counted nine bullet holes through his rental car.
Kokomo police arrest man accused in stabbing
Halden R. Totten, age 36, is accused of stabbing a 55-year-old man.
DNR: Man cited for shooting, killing bobcat in Owen County
OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Putnam County man was preliminarily charged after Indiana conservation officers say he killed a bobcat. According to Indiana DNR law enforcement, someone called into the DNR’s tip line, saying they had seen a man shoot at two bobcats in Owen County. After an investigation, DNR said the man killed one […]
IMPD releases video of SWAT officers' deadly shooting of suspect
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD released police body camera video Friday in the Oct. 2 deadly shooting of a suspect in the 500 block of South Holt Road. Police said just after 10 a.m., officers were dispatched to the report of a domestic disturbance with a weapon. Police claim 40-year-old Thomas...
IMPD: Thief steals car with female passenger still inside, drops her off in downtown Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was unhurt after being a victim of a carjacking in downtown Indianapolis, said IMPD. Police responded to the incident just before 12:30 a.m. outside of W. Maryland Street. The address matched a restaurant at the Circle Centre Mall. According to a police report, someone had stolen a vehicle with a female […]
Lafayette middle schooler arrested after threatening to conduct school shooting
A 13-year-old Tecumseh Middle School student was arrested after making threats that he would conduct a shooting at a dance Friday evening, police say.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Accidental shooting sends woman to hospital
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was transported to an Indianapolis hospital after a handgun went off while someone was clearing it, according to police. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting in the 3200 block of North Illinois Street just after 1 a.m. That’s an apartment building between 32nd and 33rd Streets, a few blocks east of Crown Hill Cemetery.
Hendricks County resident faces charges for shooting deer from roadway
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers in Parke County issued a criminal summons after a deer was shot from the roadway. According to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, a witness called conservation officers after spotting someone shoot a deer from the road. When conservation officers arrived, they found a deer carcass, tire tracks, […]
2 arrested in Applebee’s parking lot following deadly Brownsburg shooting
Deamonta Mcintyre was preliminarily charged with murder, while Kee Meh is facing a preliminary charge of assisting a criminal.
