What are carbon offsets and are they effective?

By Jeff Berardelli
 3 days ago

Airline travel will be in full force for the holidays. For many, a long flight will make up a big chunk of their greenhouse emissions for the year. For instance, a round trip from Tampa to Los Angeles is equivalent to about 6 months of driving or powering your home.

If you are so inclined, you can offset those emissions by purchasing carbon offsets. But how do they work and are they effective?

Carbon offsets allow you to feel better about the carbon you give off by paying a project to reduce the equivalent amount, thereby canceling out your carbon contribution.

Companies are increasingly using this method to limit their carbon footprint, especially for operations where it’s hard to reduce their emissions directly.

Let’s take for example an airline Jet fuel which produces lots of carbon emissions. So far, the energy source is the only way to power large commercial jets. If you’re an airline looking to reduce emissions you have no choice but to buy offsets.

In a press release released Tuesday, Jet Blue said they view offsets as a “bridge solution” until lower carbon options are more available and they continue to see value in high-quality projects that truly remove or avoid CO2.

But therein lies the concern. It is very difficult to evaluate the quality of projects.

For example, growing or preserving forests is the most common type of offset because trees take up carbon dioxide. But a warming climate means an increase in wildfires and as these trees go up in smoke, so do the carbon credits.

Paying farmers to sequester carbon in their soil is also growing in popularity but a recent study suggests that soil may not be as good as once thought.

Another option is directing carbon offset money to fund renewable energy projects. This can help accelerate the transition to clean energy but again it’s hard to know just how much emission reduction these projects will produce.

The voluntary carbon market is trying to address this uncertainty, with new organizations popping up to set standards and certify the quality of projects.

But critics argue that offsets are a distraction, that the funds would be better spent by directly reducing emissions and that companies can use offsets to greenwash – pretend to be greener than they are – and get a free pass to pollute more.

Despite the concerns, the industry is expected to grow by leaps and bounds. Today the voluntary carbon market is worth $2 billion and by 2030 it is expected to balloon to $50 billion .

Related
The Conversation U.S.

Satellites detect no real climate benefit from 10 years of forest carbon offsets in California

Many of the companies promising “net-zero” emissions to protect the climate are relying on vast swaths of forests and what are known as carbon offsets to meet that goal. On paper, carbon offsets appear to balance out a company’s carbon emissions: The company pays to protect trees, which absorb carbon dioxide from the air. The company can then claim the absorbed carbon dioxide as an offset that reduces its net impact on the climate. However, our new satellite analysis reveals what researchers have suspected for years: Forest offsets might not actually be doing much for the climate. When we looked at satellite tracking...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Jalopnik

Rolls-Royce Performs Successful Test of World's First Jet Engine Fueled by Green Hydrogen

Air travel is a dirty business. To clean things up, engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce partnered with European airline EasyJet to test a jet engine designed to run entirely on renewably manufacturer hydrogen fuel this week. The test was a hopeful success, but there are still many hurdles to fly over before green air travel becomes a reality.
The Guardian

Stop burning trees to make energy, say 650 scientists before Cop15 biodiversity summit

More than 650 scientists are urging world leaders to stop burning trees to make energy because it destroys valuable habitats for wildlife. In the buildup to Cop15, the UN biodiversity summit, they say countries urgently need to stop using forest bioenergy to create heat and electricity as it undermines international climate and nature targets. Instead, renewable energy sources such as wind and solar should be used, they say.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS News

Solar power will beat out coal globally in 3 years: International Energy Agency

In just three years' time, the world will get more power from wind and solar sources than from coal, according to the International Energy Agency. The IEA predicts in a report that, over the next five years, the world will increase its renewable power capacity by 75% — an amount equivalent to the entire installed power capacity of China today. By 2027, the biggest source of the world's electricity will be solar power, followed by coal, natural gas and wind, the group said.
csengineermag.com

Sulzer and Blue Planet deepen collaboration to accelerate decarbonization of concrete and the construction sector

Sulzer Chemtech is strengthening its collaboration with Blue Planet to continue developing their highly innovative carbon capture and storage (CCUS) technology. The two companies are working together to commercialize a ground-breaking mineralization process that permanently sequesters carbon emissions captured from emissions-heavy industries in aggregate form, which can then be used to offset the CO2 footprint of cement, producing carbon-negative concrete. The new strategic agreement builds on Sulzer Chemtech’s and Blue Planet’s technical collaboration, launched in 2021, and includes investment from Sulzer in Blue Planet’s latest funding round.
WFLA

WFLA

