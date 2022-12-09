Read full article on original website
Washington DC's Best Places to Enjoy the Winter HolidaysJourneyswithsteveWashington, DC
Saint Nick Rides Again as VRE Santa Trains Return After Two-Year HiatusRob ThompsonManassas, VA
Where is Relisha Rudd? Part 1Tawana K WatsonWashington, DC
Nipsey Hussle's Malcolm X Chain On Display At Smithsonian's Museum of American HistorySlauson GirlWashington, DC
Congress Releases Explosive Report on Coverup by NFLNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Vox
A Trump judge seized control of ICE, and the Supreme Court will decide whether to stop him
Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. In July, a Trump appointee...
Supreme Court justices may finally have to decide if the White House can write immigration rules
When the Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday over whether the Biden administration is flouting federal immigration law by prioritizing certain non-citizens for deportation, some justices revealed an underlying concern about how the government can realistically deal with more than 11 million undocumented people in the United States.
“They are going to slam this judge”: Experts say appeals court will shut down Trump judge’s “circus”
Legal experts predicted that the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals will soon shut down the special master process in the Mar-a-Lago probe that was ordered by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. The special master process ordered by Cannon, a Trump appointee, effectively allows former President Donald Trump to challenge the...
Former Jan. 6 Officer Mocked by D.C. Police at Medal Ceremony: 'Disgrace'
On Tuesday, members of Congress honored police who responded to the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Lawyer for Supreme Court defends Justice Samuel Alito after allegations of a second leak
A lawyer for the Supreme Court said on Monday that there is no evidence that Justice Samuel Alito leaked the ruling of a major Supreme Court case regarding contraceptives in 2014. “There is nothing to suggest that Justice Alito’s actions violated ethical standards,” legal counsel for the court Ethan Torrey wrote in a letter to Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) and Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.). The two Democratic lawmakers have demanded an investigation into “serious allegations” that surfaced in a New York Times report earlier this month in which a former anti-abortion leader, Rev. Rob Schenck, claimed that he was tipped off about...
msn.com
Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum
Top Democrats on the House and Senate Judiciary Committees demanded on Sunday that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts comply with their investigation into the court’s refusal to abide by ethics laws. And if the court continues to suggest it’s not serious about policing itself, Congress will step in,...
Kentucky's Mitch McConnell Voted Against Interracial Marriage & His Wife Is Asian American
The members of the U.S. Senate voted on Wednesday to move forward with a federal protection of same-sex and interracial marriage into law. Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky was one of the many voters who chose to vote against it. Interestingly, white male Senator McConnell is in an interracial marriage,...
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout says he 'wholeheartedly' supports Ukraine war and would volunteer if he could
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said on Saturday he "wholeheartedly" supports Moscow's so-called "military operation" in Ukraine and that if he had the opportunity and necessary skills, he would "certainly go as a volunteer."
US Senate confirms Indiana judge's appointment to appeals bench
INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Senate on Monday confirmed the appointment of a federal magistrate from southern Indiana to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The Senate voted 60-31 to confirm Doris L. Pryor, who since March 2018 has served as magistrate judge for the Southern District of Indiana. Prior to her appointment to the magistrate bench, she served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Indiana.
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court justices question Biden administration’s reckless border policy
The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by Texas and Louisiana over Biden administration guidelines that severely restricted the Department of Homeland Security’s enforcement of federal immigration law against illegal aliens. Twenty other states supported Texas and Louisiana with amicus briefs, ranging from Arizona to...
Appeals court rules against Walmart in case of Black man killed by police in Ohio store
COLUMBUS – A federal appeals court ruled against Walmart and in favor of the family of a Black man who was shot and killed by police in its Beavercreek location while holding a toy assault weapon. The ruling from the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reverses a lower...
Trump rips the Supreme Court as 'nothing more than a political body' after they ruled against him, even though he appointed 3 justices of the conservative majority
Trump criticized the Supreme Court but the high court, and Roe v. Wade's reversal, is often held up by the GOP as one of his greatest accomplishments.
North Dakota: Judge used faulty reasoning in blocking state abortion ban
The North Dakota attorney general's office said Monday that a judge did not use a “rational mental process” when he determined there was a “substantial probability” that a constitutional challenge to the state's abortion ban would succeed.
Federal appeals court reinstates Indiana’s abortion burial, cremation law
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal appeals court has reinstated an Indiana law adopted in 2016 that requires abortion clinics to either bury or cremate fetal remains. The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling released Monday overturns an Indiana judge’s decision in September that the law infringed upon the religious and free speech rights of people who do not believe […]
U.S. Supreme Court to consider prohibition on encouraging illegal immigration
Dec 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a bid by President Joe Biden's administration to revive a federal law that makes it a criminal offense to encourage illegal immigration after it was struck down by a lower court as a violation of free speech rights.
KOCO
Judge hears arguments on whether slaves should be recognized as Muscogee citizens
OKLAHOMA CITY — A hearing in Oklahoma Thursday could pave the way for a historic trial that would take up the issue of whether descendants of slaves should be recognized as tribal citizens. The Black Creek Coalition said its members should be part of the Muscogee Nation, according to...
7 Senators Urge Biden To Grant Clemency To Leonard Peltier
"The power to exercise mercy in this case lies solely within your discretion," the Democratic senators said of the long-imprisoned Indigenous rights activist.
Temporary restraining order placed on new gun law, hours after federal judge cleared it
Hours after a federal judge denied motions requested for a temporary restraining order to be placed against Measure 114, a circuit court judge granted a temporary restraining order on the entire measure.
WIBW
Kansas lawyers reinstated, disbarred, put on probation by Supreme Court
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas lawyers have been reinstated, disbarred and put on probation by the Kansas Supreme Court. In the case of Case No. 118,310: In the Matter of Curtis N. Holmes, the Kansas Supreme Court says it held that - contrary to findings of a hearing panel - Holmes had met his burden of proof to the degree necessary for reinstatement.
Former FTX CEO Samuel Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas on U.S. federal charges
The former CEO of failed crypto firm FTX Samuel Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday in the Bahamas after United States federal prosecutors filed criminal charges — paving the way for his extradition back to the U.S.
