FedEx driver strangled 7-year-old Texas girl after hitting her with van, warrant says

FedEx driver told investigators 7-year-old girl was still alive after he hit her with van, documents say
The FedEx driver accused of killing a 7-year-old girl in Texas allegedly told investigators that she had been fine after he hit her with his truck, but panicked and killed her inside the vehicle. According to an arrest warrant released on Dec. 8, Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, told investigators he...
FedEx driver in Texas told investigators he strangled 7-year-old Athena Strand in his van, warrant shows
Athena Strand's mother Maitlyn Gandy said the driver was delivering a package containing the girl's Christmas package when he abducted and killed her.
Texas Executes Man for Killing Ex-Girlfriend and Her 7-Year-Old Son
A Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago was executed on Wednesday, after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Stephen Barbee, 55, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in...
Texas Attorney Tried to Shoot Bartender Ex-Girlfriend in Broad Daylight While She Was Working, Cops Say
A Texas attorney is accused of shooting at his ex-girlfriend in broad daylight at her place of employment over the weekend. Gavin Edward Rush, 41, was identified as the man on surveillance footage pulling out a gun at an Austin bar. Two bystanders leapt on him, putting a stop to it all.
Missouri man convicted as a teen of murdering his mother says the real killer is still out there
A Missouri murder investigation has been reopened after questions have been raised about the conviction of Michael Politte. Politte was 14 when he was charged in 1998 with murdering his mother, Rita, who died after being hit in the head and set on fire in her Hopewell home. More than three years after the crime, he was convicted and sentenced to life in prison, though he maintained he was innocent. Politte spent nearly 20 years in prison before a new law passed in Missouri that made him eligible for parole. Now 38 and out on parole, Politte tells "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty who he believes is responsible for the murder.
Bizarre mystery as a woman, 30, suddenly ‘comes out’ of a car doing 100km/h down a major freeway and is left fighting for life
A 30-year-old woman is fighting for her life after falling out of a car driving down a major Australian freeway. The woman was in the front passenger seat of a Honda sedan travelling 100km/h on the Princess Freeway in Littler River, Victoria on Sunday. Police were told the woman 'came...
FedEx driver kidnapped 7-year-old Texas girl who was found dead Friday, officials say
A FedEx contract driver in Texas was arrested Friday and charged in the kidnapping and murder of a 7-year-old girl who went missing two days earlier, officials said. The disappearance of Athena Strand, who vanished Wednesday from her home in Paradise in Wise County, prompted a large search with around 200 volunteers from the community.
Oklahoma executes Richard Fairchild for 1993 "torture" slaying of girlfriend's 3-year-old son
Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for the torture slaying of his girlfriend's 3-year-old son in 1993. Richard Stephen Fairchild, who turned 63 on Thursday, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was declared dead at 10:24 a.m. Fairchild, an ex-Marine, was convicted of killing Adam...
Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields
Content warning: This article contains reference to murder that some may find upsetting. Reader discretion is advised. Netflix released the third installment of the popular docuseries Crime Scene on November 29, and like the first season, The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, these crimes have never been solved. The three-episode limited series titled Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields tells the story of the victims whose bodies were dumped (and later found) in a desolate oil field along a 50-mile stretch of highway that runs from Houston, Texas, to the nearby beach town of Galveston. Since the early 1970s, mass numbers of bodies have been discovered in the region, resulting in the area being grimly nicknamed by locals as "The Killing Fields."
FedEx contractor arrested after body of 7-year-old Texas girl found
A FedEx Ground driver has been arrested and is facing capital murder and aggravated kidnapping charges after the body of 7-year-old Athena Strand was found Friday evening less than 10 miles from her home in Paradise, Texas. During a news conference late Friday, Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said that...
What the Families of Texas Killing Fields Victims Have Said About Murders
The Netflix documentary 'Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields' looks at the notorious location where more than 30 bodies have been found since the 1970s.
Athena Strand: FedEx driver was delivering 7-year-old’s Christmas present when he allegedly abducted and killed her
The FedEx driver who allegedly kidnapped and murdered 7-year-old Anthea Strand had just delivered her Christmas present when he abducted her, according to her mother.Tanner Horner, 31, told officials that he grabbed the child after hitting her with his van outside her father’s home in Texas, according to a warrant.He then admitted to strangling her with his bare hands in the back of the van so that she would not tell her father what had happened, the warrant states.Athena’s grieving mother, Maitlyn Gandy, said that she had sent her daughter Barbie dolls from the “You Can Be Anything” collection...
Jefferson Mall shooting sees Louisville, KY cops swarm shopping center with customers warned of ‘active scene’
A SHOOTING at a shopping mall has left one person in critical condition after a gunman opened fire during the busy holiday shopping rush. Louisville Metro Police swarmed the Jefferson Mall in Kentucky and warned the public to avoid the area after the shooting on Monday. According to police, at...
FedEx Driver Confessed to Killing 7-Year-Old Texas Girl
A FedEx driver has been arrested after confessing to the kidnapping and killing of a seven-year-old Texas girl who had disappeared earlier this week. NBC News reports Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, was arrested Friday on charges of capital murder and aggravated kidnapping. The victim, Athena Strand, disappeared on Wednesday evening from her father’s home in Paradise, Texas.
This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car
This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car. You may be on the lookout for snakes when you are on a hike or in the tall grass, but you probably never expected to come across an aggressive Anaconda while driving. These drivers saw the massive snake on the side of a rural road in Brazil and managed to get some amazing footage of it taking on the big trucks.
Texas Woman's Cold Case Murder Featured in Netflix's Killing Fields
Kelli Cox's case is among those being featured as part of a new Netflix series, "Cold Case: The Texas Killing Fields."Photo byHayden Hatch/UnsplashonUnsplash. Back in 2016, William Reece led law enforcement to a massive 7,000-yard strip of land along Highway 288 in Brazoria County, just 25 miles south of Houston. Reece claimed they would find the remains of Kelli Ann Cox, a University of North Texas student who vanished in 1997.
Bronx man sentenced to life in prison for fatal shooting of bystander at Father's Day BBQ
A Bronx man was sentenced to life in prison in the fatal shooting of an innocent bystander at a Father’s Day barbecue more than two decades ago, officials said Monday.
Michigan man dies in Florida while delivering free bikes
KINGSFORD, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan Army veteran who turned his life around with a bike shop died in a crash while delivering free bikes to children in Florida affected by Hurricane Ian, his family said. Steven Pringle, 57, was killed in Punta Gorda, Florida, on Nov. 23, a...
