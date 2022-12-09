Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Another Discount Store is Closing Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCitrus Heights, CA
Direct flights from Sacramento to Toronto starting in JuneD.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Opinion: Is Sacramento law enforcement ever held accountable for fatal traffic collisions?Robert J HansenSacramento, CA
Sacramento County approves jail expansion despite community voicing overwhelming oppositionRobert J HansenSacramento County, CA
Sacramento accepting applications for three seats on Disabilities Advisory Commission until December 31D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
ijpr.org
‘I'm meant to be here’: California’s Legislature will have a record number of women, LGBTQ lawmakers
It’s been nearly 20 years since a woman has represented Sacramento in the California Legislature. Now, there are two: Sen. Angelique Ashby and Asm. Stephanie Nyugen, both Democrats. Ashby said she was surprised to realize it had been so long since the last woman to represent the area, Deborah...
Year in Review: Here's what Sacramento searched for the most on Google in 2022
As the year comes to a close, here's a breakdown of the topics people in the Sacramento area Googled the most in 2022. Sacramento was the only place in the U.S. where bowhead whale was its top trending animal. The top searched recipe in the area was marry me chicken.
What is a 'Megaflood'? Taking a look at the past to predict a possible future | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Imagine the biggest storm you have been through — cold, hard rain for a few days. Ponding on roads and creeks. Rivers running high. Well, what if the rain didn't stop, the creeks rose higher, and the rivers became an inland salt-less sea spanning hundreds of miles? The water once seen as our friend would become our biggest enemy.
Preventing the leading cause of vision loss in older Americans
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Age-Related Macular Degeneration, or AMD, is the leading cause of blindness in older adults. But less than 40% of people aged 50 and older are even aware of it. Sacramento resident Norine Mullen was diagnosed with stage 1 AMD in 2013 after a routine eye exam....
14 days until Christmas, 14 days until full immunity | Experts: Get your COVID booster now
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sunday marks 14 days until Christmas, and 14 days is also how long it takes for a COVID-19 booster to reach full efficacy in a person’s body. That’s why health experts are urging people to get boosted again now, before holiday gatherings. This is...
pioneerpublishers.com
Why are trash inspectors looking into Concord bins?
CONCORD, CA (Dec. 11, 2022) — California law SB 1383 requires local jurisdictions to monitor contamination and proper sorting of waste by performing annual route audits. Beginning this month, an inspector from Mt. Diablo Resource Recovery (MDRR) may be in your neighborhood performing “lid-flips.” They will look into collection carts at both residences and businesses.
KQED
Guaranteed Income Program for Pregnant Black People Expands to 4 California Counties
A first-in-the-nation experiment to give cash to pregnant Black people in San Francisco is expanding to four counties in California after receiving $6.5 million in city and state funding. Since June 2021, the Abundant Birth Project has given $1,000 per month to nearly 150 Black residents during a portion of...
Northern California mother and daughter are making 100 gift baskets to help the unhoused community
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After coming from a poor background, giving back to the community is what this mother-daughter duo is all about. Lodi resident Ruth Flaherty and her 38-year-old daughter Melissa Whitley are putting together 100 gift baskets/care packages to give to Sacramento’s unhoused community this holiday season.
4 California Cities Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
How California was shaped by its longest river
Cities and communities that make up the modern Sacramento Valley, including the city of Sacramento, probably would not exist had it not been for the mighty river that runs down Central California.
Carmichael woman raffles off Taylor Swift tickets to raise money for school
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — A Carmichael woman is raising money for Cameron Ranch Elementary School by raffling off her highly coveted tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. Monica Casillas said her youngest son attends Cameron Ranch Elementary School. "It's a great community. I'm really new there, I don't know a...
Mom continues fight for son as US Department of Education finds school district committed rights violations
DAVIS, Calif. — A family is finally seeing progress toward justice four years after the death of their 13-year-old son, Max Benson. He died after being restrained at Guiding Hands, a non-public school, in 2018. The United States Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights reached an agreement with...
'No one wants to live like this' | How the unhoused feel about Sacramento, county plans for homeless crisis
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the first time, the city and county are in a joint agreement to help solve the homeless crisis in Sacramento. The agreement includes 200 more shelter beds in a year plus workers to go into encampments and sign people up for full services. However, for those experiencing homelessness, they are hesitant that this agreement will live up to its promises.
Deadline to get fully vaccinated before the holidays
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Health care providers are making a push for people to get COVID boosters and flu shots before the holidays. They said now is the time to get the vaccines in order for them to reach full effectiveness before Christmas and Kwanzaa. Dr. Vanessa Walker, a pulmonary...
Debate over Sacramento Main Jail expansion wears on into night
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors were met with dozens of prison abolitionist and prison reform activists Wednesday as they debated expansion of the Sacramento County Main Jail. County officials say the jail must comply with a lawsuit known as Mays v. County of Sacramento alleging...
KCRA.com
5 cars trapped temporarily between downed, live powerlines in Sacramento County, authorities say
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Five cars with people inside them were trapped between downed and active powerlines in Sacramento County, authorities said Saturday. The powerlines are down near the intersection of Florin Road and Sunrise Boulevard, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said. Authorities believe no one has serious injuries.
Second time’s a charm as Stockton gathers for rain-delayed tree lighting celebration
SOMETIMES YOU CAN fool Mother Nature. Community members gathered at Weber Point Events Center on Thursday evening for the city-hosted annual tree lighting ceremony — a much drier affair than the event originally scheduled Dec. 3 at Weber Point that was postponed due to rain forecasted for the day.
New Sacramento County sheriff reveals top priorities, former sheriff reflects on career
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jim Cooper is officially the new sheriff of Sacramento County once the clock struck 5 p.m., Friday. Sheriff Cooper left a parting gift to now former Sheriff Scott Jones. “On behalf of the California State Legislature, I’ve got a resolution honoring your time as sheriff of...
Northern California records impressive amounts of rain and snow from weekend storm
CALIFORNIA, USA — Northern California will dry out this week and clean up after a big winter storm. Saturday had the strongest line of rain and produced a record 0.96 inches of rain for the Sacramento Executive Airport. Other areas had even more rain on Saturday with Modesto recording 1.36 inches of rain. Stockton also had a daily record on Saturday with 1.54 inches of rain in 24 hours.
goldrushcam.com
Five Aryan Brotherhood Members Charged in Superseding Indictment with Murder in Aid of Racketeering - Charges Carry Possibility of the Death Penalty
December 11, 2022 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A federal grand jury returned a superseding indictment Thursday that adds four counts of murder in aid of racketeering against defendants. alleging that the four murders were committed in furtherance of criminal acts perpetrated by the California Aryan Brotherhood, a white supremacist...
