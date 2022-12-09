ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Why are trash inspectors looking into Concord bins?

CONCORD, CA (Dec. 11, 2022) — California law SB 1383 requires local jurisdictions to monitor contamination and proper sorting of waste by performing annual route audits. Beginning this month, an inspector from Mt. Diablo Resource Recovery (MDRR) may be in your neighborhood performing “lid-flips.” They will look into collection carts at both residences and businesses.
CONCORD, CA
ABC10

'No one wants to live like this' | How the unhoused feel about Sacramento, county plans for homeless crisis

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the first time, the city and county are in a joint agreement to help solve the homeless crisis in Sacramento. The agreement includes 200 more shelter beds in a year plus workers to go into encampments and sign people up for full services. However, for those experiencing homelessness, they are hesitant that this agreement will live up to its promises.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Deadline to get fully vaccinated before the holidays

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Health care providers are making a push for people to get COVID boosters and flu shots before the holidays. They said now is the time to get the vaccines in order for them to reach full effectiveness before Christmas and Kwanzaa. Dr. Vanessa Walker, a pulmonary...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Northern California records impressive amounts of rain and snow from weekend storm

CALIFORNIA, USA — Northern California will dry out this week and clean up after a big winter storm. Saturday had the strongest line of rain and produced a record 0.96 inches of rain for the Sacramento Executive Airport. Other areas had even more rain on Saturday with Modesto recording 1.36 inches of rain. Stockton also had a daily record on Saturday with 1.54 inches of rain in 24 hours.
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Five Aryan Brotherhood Members Charged in Superseding Indictment with Murder in Aid of Racketeering - Charges Carry Possibility of the Death Penalty

December 11, 2022 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A federal grand jury returned a superseding indictment Thursday that adds four counts of murder in aid of racketeering against defendants. alleging that the four murders were committed in furtherance of criminal acts perpetrated by the California Aryan Brotherhood, a white supremacist...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

