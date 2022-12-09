ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSOC Charlotte

World Cup scores, updates: Croatia tops Brazil in penalty shootout, moves on to face Argentina-Netherlands winner

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c13iD_0jcatovH00

Brazil and Croatia kicked off the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals in style with a cagey penalty shootout win for the Europeans.

The Brazilians were knocking on the door all game but it took a late goal from Neymar in the 106th minute to break the 0-0 deadlock. Croatia's Bruno Petkovic leveled things in extra time with a brilliant strike to send it to penalty kicks. In the shootout, it was all Croatia as the team didn't miss and Dominik Livakovic was once again a monster in goal.

The Croatians advance to face the winner of Argentina and Netherlands.

Netherlands vs. Argentina

2 p.m. ET Friday, Fox

The Dutch could easily give Argentina some problems, especially down the flanks. Cody Gakpo could work the Argentina defense and the three-man central defense for the Netherlands won’t give Lionel Messi much space to operate. Argentina at +125 feels like solid value though, but it’s worth pointing out how much oddsmakers aren’t confident in a bunch of goals. Under 2.5 is at -190.

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Morocco reaches World Cup semifinals, tops Portugal, Ronaldo

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Africa finally has a team in the World Cup semifinals, and so does the Arab world. Morocco delivered a seminal moment in the nearly 100-year history of soccer's biggest tournament, beating Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal team 1-0 Saturday in another shocking result in the first World Cup staged in the Middle East.
WSOC Charlotte

Again a substitute, Ronaldo's World Cup comes to an end

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — There will be no World Cup title for Cristiano Ronaldo in what was likely his last appearance at soccer's biggest tournament. After being on the bench at the start for the second straight match, Ronaldo couldn’t help Portugal come back against Morocco, losing 1-0 in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
WSOC Charlotte

US almost sent Reyna home from World Cup for lack of hustle

NEW YORK — (AP) — American midfielder Gio Reyna almost was sent home from the World Cup because of a lack of hustle in training, for which he later apologized. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter revealed the team's concerns about a player when he spoke last week at the HOW Institute for Society’s Summit on Moral Leadership in New York. Excerpts of his remarks were later published in a newsletter by Charter Works, which analyzes management and workplace trends.
NEW YORK STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Ronaldo says his dream of winning World Cup has 'ended'

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo said in a cryptic social media post that his dream of winning the World Cup with Portugal has ended, while stopping short of announcing his retirement from international duty. The 37-year-old Ronaldo left the field in tears after Portugal lost 1-0...
WSOC Charlotte

Uno wins Grand Prix Final gold, Americans rally for medals

Shoma Uno finally has the medal the Japanese figure skater has long coveted from the Grand Prix Final. The reigning world champion, who had twice finished second and third at the finale of the Grand Prix season, held off countryman Sota Yamamoto on Saturday to capture gold. Uno followed his winning short program with the highest score in the free skate to finish with 304.46 points. Yamamoto scored 274.35 points to take second.
WSOC Charlotte

Bolsonaro supporters clash with police in Brazil's capital

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro clashed with police Monday, setting fire to several vehicles and allegedly attempting to invade the federal police’s headquarters in capital city Brasilia. Images of chaos as a small number of protesters, many wearing the yellow...
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
120K+
Followers
140K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy