Indiana University of Pennsylvania to cut tuition for full-time, out-of-state undergrads by 20%

By Bill Schackner
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
Indiana University of Pennsylvania says it is cutting the tuition price it will charge out-of-state undergraduate students next fall by as much as nearly 20%. It is switching to a flat rate instead of per-credit pricing for such students who are enrolled full time.

The school’s Council of Trustees on Thursday approved the reduction, which is the latest in a series of moves it has undertaken to make its price structure more competitive.

It cut in-state undergraduate rates for this academic year in a similar program that also converted those enrolled full time from per-credit pricing to a flat rate.

Instead of paying per credit, full-time out-of-state students with 12-18 credits per semester would pay a flat rate of $11,200 a year in 2023-24, officials said. Tuition for full-time in-state students is $7,716 a year. IUP has also reduced or frozen various other fees.

• IUP officials consider school of osteopathic medicine - 1st a Pa. public university

• Citing competition and costs, Penn State looks to reunite its 2 law schools

• Washington & Jefferson slashes published tuition price in attempt to remain competitive

Out-of-state, undergraduate students who take less than 12 credits a semester are considered part time and will continue to pay $463 per credit, officials said.

This tuition reduction does not apply to graduate students or international undergraduates.

“We understand the financial challenges that our students and families continue to face,” IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll said. “Affordability is a serious concern. The core principle of our strategic plan is student-centeredness, and this action helps us to meet the needs and wants of our students, as we continue to maintain our academic quality and rigor.”

As of this fall, IUP’s total enrollment of domestic, out-of-state undergraduates was about 4% of the overall undergraduate population.

Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

