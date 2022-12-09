Read full article on original website
Spokane police arrest two in connection to drive-by shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. – Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested two people in connection to a drive-by shooting near the intersection of Perry and 7th on Saturday. According to SPD, dispatch received calls from several people reporting a drive by shooting at around 6:30 p.m. Based on these...
Argument led to north Spokane gunshot that nearly struck residents, court records say
Dec. 10—A witness told police he heard a male scream, "I'm going to kill you," before a bullet traveled into a north Spokane apartment complex, nearly striking occupants Wednesday, according to court documents. The witness said he looked outside and saw a man, later identified as 26-year-old Takao R....
Escalated domestic violence incident resolves peacefully
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A domestic violence call escalated to a K9 search in the Central Valley neighborhood on Sunday night, though it ended peacefully. Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) is still investigating the incident, but a deputy was able to confirm the call began as a domestic violence dispute involving a weapon that began around 5:30 p.m. A handgun was found at the scene, but the suspect was detained without a weapon on him.
1 hurt, 2 arrested in drive-by shooting near South Perry District in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A person was grazed by a bullet in a drive-by shooting Saturday night near the South Perry District in Spokane, according to police. Spokane Police said they were called to reports of a drive-by shooting on East 7th Avenue and South Perry Street around 6:30 p.m. They said they found a person grazed in the leg. That...
Moscow murders: 'We are keeping that information safe'
MOSCOW, Idaho — After the stabbing attack that claimed the lives of four students off campus at the University of Idaho, Moscow Police Department (MPD) says they are holding the information they have close to the vest so they don't compromise bringing someone to justice. It's been over four...
Woman who shot man at Spokane Valley car wash sentenced to 5 years in prison
Dec. 10—A judge last week sentenced a 32-year-old woman to five years in prison for shooting a man in the stomach last year in a Spokane Valley car wash parking lot. Sabrina M. Heaton pleaded guilty in October to first-degree assault in exchange for prosecutors dropping the attempted first-degree murder charge she faced, Spokane County deputy prosecutor Tom Treppiedi said at the time.
Child falls out of vehicle, struck by oncoming traffic
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – One southbound lane of Sprague and Pines is closed after a child fell out of a vehicle and was struck by another. Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) states the child appeared to be unrestrained in the vehicle before he fell out into traffic. A deputy happened to be two cars behind when the incident occurred. The deputy scooped the child up and transported him to a nearby hospital in the backseat of his vehicle.
Appleway Trail shooter sentenced to 15 months behind bars
Dec. 10—A 22-year-old man was sentenced to 15 months of incarceration last week for shooting a man three times in September on the Appleway Trail in Spokane Valley. Dontrell Dale, 22, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault before Spokane County Superior Court Judge Rachelle Anderson handed down the sentence Nov. 30, according to court documents.
Man who police shot at in Logan neighborhood identified, 24-year-old has yet to be located
Dec. 9—Authorities identified but have yet to locate the man who a Spokane police officer shot at Sunday in the Logan neighborhood. Officers responded around 12:30 p.m. Sunday to a report of a suspicious black Chevrolet Tahoe parked in the alley near the 1100 block of East Illinois Avenue, according to a Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team news release.
'My heart will forever be broken:' Man receives 6 1/2-year prison sentence for killing 18-year-old at Spokane house party
Dec. 10—James E. Kemple stood and faced the family of the 18-year-old he shot in the head at a Spokane house party in 2020. The 23-year-old, donning yellow Spokane County Jail inmate clothing Friday, started to speak before sitting back down and putting his head in his hands while crying. He stood again and repeatedly apologized through tears for killing Jacquon Bailey, who his family said had a "beautiful smile" and loved basketball and anime.
City of Spokane, county sheriff ordered to stay away from Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. – A federal judge just signed off on a request by Jewels Helping Hands for a restraining order against the City of Spokane, The Spokane Police Department and The Spokane County Sheriffs Office to stay away from Camp Hope. Jewels Helping Hands and others allege that the...
Suspect wanted in connection to fatal Tacoma shooting arrested in Spokane
A man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Tacoma was arrested in Spokane on Monday. The 25-year-old allegedly shot a man in a homeless encampment on Nov. 21. The Tacoma Police Department said officers were called around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 to the 2400 block of East M Street for a possible shooting. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound and started life-saving efforts, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Spokane Police have arrested two juveniles in gun shop burglaries
SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane Police have arrested two juveniles in connection with a series of gun shop burglaries.
Spokane police provide details of swatting at Lewis & Clark High School
SPOKANE, Wash. – Following a series of falsely reported threats at high schools, Spokane Police Department (SPD) has shared details of the initial incident. According to SPD, 911 received a call just after 11 a.m. on Friday reporting an active shooter at Lewis & Clark High School. The caller told dispatch a subject was armed and harming people, reporting multiple casualties.
Teens arrested for multiple Spokane gun store burglaries
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested two teenagers Thursday in connection to multiple gun store burglaries that occurred over the Thanksgiving holiday. SPD said the first burglary happened at a gun store early on the morning of Nov. 24 on the 1700 block of East Trent....
Garage fire pops as gun powder burns off
SPOKANE, Wash. – A structure fire on north Broad Avenue caused some alarm when what sounded like gunshots was heard in the area. However, Spokane Fire Department (SFD) arrived quickly to the scene and determined the loud pops came from gun powder stored inside a burning garage which was cooked off in the flames.
Palouse Man Receives Alternative Sentence in Molestation Case
A Palouse man received a sex offender sentencing alternative after pleading guilty to child molestation. According to the Lewiston Tribune, 19-year-old Kaleb Gibler pleaded guilty to second-degree felony child molestation Oct. 28th in Whitman County Superior Court after being arrested in August for the molestation of a 13-year-old girl. He has been in jail since his arrest but was scheduled to be released Friday.
Spokane police report no credible threat following reported shooting at Lewis and Clark High School
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane police are saying there is no credible threat after a school shooting was reported at Lewis and Clark High School. Scanner traffic Friday morning indicated police were dispatched following an initial report of a shooting and there is a current presence of law enforcement at the school.
Spokane County Sheriff’s Office seeks help looking for missing teenage boy in Green Bluff area
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is seeking public help finding a missing teenage boy in the Green Bluff area. According to an alert sent out by SCSO Saturday evening, the missing 13-year-old boy was last seen near North Dunn Road and East Greenbluff Road. He is about 5’7″, 150 pounds, has bright red hair and is possibly wearing a green flight jacket.
Members of Spokane LBGTQ community speak out 3 weeks after Colorado Springs shooting
Members of the Spokane LGBTQ+ community gathered Saturday in north Spokane to speak out against hate. Saturday marked three weeks since a gunman opened fire at Club Q in Colorado Springs, killing five people and injuring at least 19 more.
