The Poteau 7th & 8th Grade Center’s December Students of the Month are 7th graders Isabelle Akers & Reid Knight and 8th graders Katlynn Figari & Jonathan Baeza. Isabelle Akers is the daughter of Matt and Erin Akers. Her electives are STEM, FACS, and Leadership. Isabelle likes school because she loves “learning new skills and being around new people”. She is a member of Gifted & Talented, Cheerleading, and FCCLA.

2 DAYS AGO