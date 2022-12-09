ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poteau, OK

Shelia Elaine McDuffie

Memorial Service for Shelia Elaine McDuffie, 64 of Shady Point, Oklahoma will be at 2:00pm on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Grace Memorial Chapel in Poteau, Oklahoma with Reverend Shawn Caldwell officiating. Cremation is under the direction of Grace Funeral Service of Poteau, Oklahoma. She was born on November 8,...
SHADY POINT, OK
Majid Mac Afzal

The Celebration of Life for Majid Mac Afzali, 66 of Poteau, Oklahoma will be at 2:00 pm on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau, Oklahoma with Jim Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau, Oklahoma under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau, Oklahoma.
POTEAU, OK
Benton James Eugene Elmore

Funeral Service for Benton James Eugene Elmore, 46 of Shady Point, Oklahoma will be at 10:00 on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Grace Memorial Chapel in Poteau, Oklahoma with Reverend Tim Painter, officiating. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery in Spiro, Oklahoma under the direction of Grace Funeral Service of Poteau, Oklahoma.
SHADY POINT, OK
Victor Sweet

Funeral Service for Pastor Victor Sweet, 68 of Wister, Oklahoma will be at 10:00am on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Donald W. Reynolds Center in Poteau, Oklahoma with Pastor Keith Williams, and Pastor Kemp Holden officiating. Services under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau, Oklahoma. Victor...
POTEAU, OK
Poteau Chamber of Commerce welcomes Cowboy Driving Academy as members

The Poteau Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce a Cowboy Driving Academy as a new member of the Poteau Chamber. Cowboy Driving Academy is located at 203 Dewey Avenue in Poteau. At Cowboy Driving Academy they coach every new driver to be an excellent decision maker. Effective decision making...
Poteau 7th & 8th Grade Center December 2022 Students of the Month

The Poteau 7th & 8th Grade Center’s December Students of the Month are 7th graders Isabelle Akers & Reid Knight and 8th graders Katlynn Figari & Jonathan Baeza. Isabelle Akers is the daughter of Matt and Erin Akers. Her electives are STEM, FACS, and Leadership. Isabelle likes school because she loves “learning new skills and being around new people”. She is a member of Gifted & Talented, Cheerleading, and FCCLA.
Letters to Santa from Mrs. Wolf's Kindergarten Class at Howe

We have received more letters to Santa. These are from Mrs. Wolf's Kindergarten Class at Howe. I would like an Isabella dress, Suitecase play set, and a singing doll. Thank you Santa for my presents. Love,. Bonnie Jefferson. Dear Santa,. I would like a mad hoverboard, a Nintendo Switch, and...
HOWE, OK

