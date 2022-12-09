ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

wabi.tv

Unique market in Augusta brings makers, community together

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A unique holiday market was held today in Augusta. At the Ritual Maine Market at the Augusta Armory, over 30 vendors gathered to share their talents with the people of Maine. Described as a ‘high-vibe eclectic makers market’, items included dried flower bouquets, crystals, pottery, and...
AUGUSTA, ME
B98.5

How Likely Is Maine To See A White Christmas In 2022?

Unless you are big into skiing, boarding, or snowmobiling, there is a good chance that you are not a massive fan of snow. However, I think we can all agree that there is something magical about a Christmas Eve or Christmas Day snowstorm. Right?. Many people don't feel like it...
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Curious New Mainer Wants to Know Why It’s So Dark, Gets Roasted Instead.

Ok, to be fair, this person complained about a lot more than the dark. When you move to a new state, you likely expect a few things to be different. Heck, the amount of culture shock I felt moving from Portland to Bangor almost ten years ago, took some time to get over and adjust to. But this person who recently moved to Bath from California seems a bit confused as to our way of life.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Grease fire shuts down Portland café

PORTLAND, Maine — A cafe in Portland was forced to close Sunday afternoon after a fire started in the kitchen. Portland Fire Department Chief John Hendricks told NEWS CENTER Maine, the department got a call from Rose Foods on Forest Avenue around 3:08 p.m. that employees were trying to put out a fire in the kitchen,
PORTLAND, ME
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Surprising Blue Crab Population Develops in Maine

Around the Chesapeake Bay, the blue crab, Callinectes sapidus, is an immediately recognizable and. iconic species. It is the Maryland State Crustacean, the namesake and mascot of a team in the Atlantic. League of Professional Baseball, and the base of the most valuable fishery in the Bay. Up in the...
MAINE STATE
railfan.com

State Ponders Future of Former Maine Central ‘Lower Road’ Main Line

AUGUSTA, Maine — Stakeholders in central Maine are asking the state to do something with 33 miles of former Maine Central track through the scenic Kennebec Valley. The trackage is owned by the state and was once part of the MEC’s “Lower Road” main line. MEC maintained two main lines connecting Portland and Waterville. Guilford Rail System used both into the late 1980s but then decided to abandon the middle section of the Lower Road in favor of what was called the “Back Road,” which served a number of papermill branches. The state specifically owns the section of track between Brunswick and Augusta.
AUGUSTA, ME
B98.5

Are You Required To Use Your Signal Light In Maine Rotaries?

Unlike other New England states (we're looking at you, Massachusetts), the State of Maine does not have a lot of rotaries (or traffic circles, roundabouts, whatever you want to call them). The City of Augusta has several of them and there are a handful spread across the rest of the...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine bird watchers seeing more species moving north

PORTLAND (WGME) – As we start to see more impacts from climate change, more birds from the south are moving north. Bird expert Bob Duchesne says the red-bellied woodpecker is a good example of that. It's been in southern Maine for years but is now moving to Downeast and...
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

Portland Woman Dies Following Crash on I-95 in Sherman, Maine

A Portland woman has died following a single-vehicle crash Sunday on Interstate 95 in the southern Aroostook County town of Sherman. Maine State Police and emergency personnel responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. on I-95 northbound, according to Public Information Officer Shannon Moss of the Maine Department of Public Safety. The preliminary investigation indicates 59-year-old Maria Dubois of Portland was driving a 2020 blue Toyota Corolla when she went off the road at a high rate of speed and into the woods, Moss said.
SHERMAN, ME
WMTW

Maine reactions to U.S. arrest of alleged Libyan bombmaker in Pan Am 103 attack

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Two victims of the 1988 terrorist attack that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, had attended Bowdoin College, in Brunswick, Maine. The bombing killed 270 people – 11 people on the ground, 259 passengers and crew, including 35 American students coming home from a Syracuse University-led semester abroad in London.
BRUNSWICK, ME
WMTW

Have you seen an ice bell before? Would you know if you did?

NORWAY, Maine — It's amazing what you may find in the stillness when you take a moment to look around. Viewer Angela Todd was walking her dog, Zip, along Norway Lake early Monday morning and saw these icy structures. They are called "ice bells" and they form when something...
NORWAY, ME
WMTW

Maine fire causes over $1 million in damage

GORHAM, Maine — A fire in Gorham Saturday morning caused over $1 million in damage, firefighters said. Firefighters were alerted to a fire on Barstow Road just after 6:30 a.m. Saturday when a fire alarm started going off. A minute later, the homeowner called to say their barn was on fire.
GORHAM, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Maine Maritime Academy Student from York Remembered After Crash

A vigil was held for the four Maine Maritime Academy students who died in a car crash early Saturday morning including Brian Kenealy, 20, of York. A 2013 Range Rover with seven people driving south on Shore Road (Route 166) in Castine went off the road, struck a tree and burst into flames around 2:05 a.m., according to Maine State Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss.
YORK, ME

