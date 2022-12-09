Read full article on original website
Spreading Holiday Cheer To Thousands of Shoppers at Marketplace at Augusta
This past weekend, Matt & Lizzy in The Morning traveled to the Marketplace at Augusta to spread butt loads of holiday cheer, and give away gift cards. We were broadcasting live and told all of you who were shopping to come find us and we'd hook you up with some extra spending cash.
Take A Trip To Central Maine & Check Out This Winter Wonderland
While there seems to be no shortage of amazing spots to check out holiday light shows across the state this year, there's one in the Central Maine area you may not have heard of yet, but you'll definitely want to visit soon. Winter Wonderland at Augusta West, according to their...
wabi.tv
Unique market in Augusta brings makers, community together
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A unique holiday market was held today in Augusta. At the Ritual Maine Market at the Augusta Armory, over 30 vendors gathered to share their talents with the people of Maine. Described as a ‘high-vibe eclectic makers market’, items included dried flower bouquets, crystals, pottery, and...
Visiting Instagram-Worthy Lighthouse Lit Up for the Holidays Should Top Maine Bucket List
Nothing quite stands out the way a lighthouse does. The iconic structures sit idly by, almost stoic-like, through changing seasons and the fickle weather. Maine is no stranger to these historic protectors of seafarers. In fact, the state has 65 of them still standing. While Portland Head Light gets the...
How Likely Is Maine To See A White Christmas In 2022?
Unless you are big into skiing, boarding, or snowmobiling, there is a good chance that you are not a massive fan of snow. However, I think we can all agree that there is something magical about a Christmas Eve or Christmas Day snowstorm. Right?. Many people don't feel like it...
An Incredible Cafe in Westbrook, Maine, Welcomes You With a Library as Soon as You Walk Through the Door
I have always loved posting up at a coffee shop, sipping on a little cappuccino, and getting work done. There are a plethora of cafes scattered around Portland perfect for a day spent like that but it can be hard to score a seat in the small, crowded shops. Most...
mainebiz.biz
With CEO set to retire, a Bangor engineering-architecture firm announces new leadership
Soon to close out its 120th year and following a recent move into larger quarters in Portland, engineering, architecture and design firm WBRC Inc. is transitioning its leadership to advance its vision for the future. President and CEO Doug Whitney, a senior principal, will retire after leading the firm for...
Curious New Mainer Wants to Know Why It’s So Dark, Gets Roasted Instead.
Ok, to be fair, this person complained about a lot more than the dark. When you move to a new state, you likely expect a few things to be different. Heck, the amount of culture shock I felt moving from Portland to Bangor almost ten years ago, took some time to get over and adjust to. But this person who recently moved to Bath from California seems a bit confused as to our way of life.
This Solo Woman-Owned Maine Bakery is So Popular They Sell Out Every Weekend
According to WGME Channel 13, a new bakery has popped up in Brunswick and folks are certainly taking notice. Ritual Bakehouse & Patisserie draws you in immediately with the aroma of fresh baked good. This new spot is located in a historical building at 111 Maine St in Downtown Brunswick.
Grease fire shuts down Portland café
PORTLAND, Maine — A cafe in Portland was forced to close Sunday afternoon after a fire started in the kitchen. Portland Fire Department Chief John Hendricks told NEWS CENTER Maine, the department got a call from Rose Foods on Forest Avenue around 3:08 p.m. that employees were trying to put out a fire in the kitchen,
Surprising Blue Crab Population Develops in Maine
Around the Chesapeake Bay, the blue crab, Callinectes sapidus, is an immediately recognizable and. iconic species. It is the Maryland State Crustacean, the namesake and mascot of a team in the Atlantic. League of Professional Baseball, and the base of the most valuable fishery in the Bay. Up in the...
railfan.com
State Ponders Future of Former Maine Central ‘Lower Road’ Main Line
AUGUSTA, Maine — Stakeholders in central Maine are asking the state to do something with 33 miles of former Maine Central track through the scenic Kennebec Valley. The trackage is owned by the state and was once part of the MEC’s “Lower Road” main line. MEC maintained two main lines connecting Portland and Waterville. Guilford Rail System used both into the late 1980s but then decided to abandon the middle section of the Lower Road in favor of what was called the “Back Road,” which served a number of papermill branches. The state specifically owns the section of track between Brunswick and Augusta.
Things To Do In Maine Friday 12/9 to Sunday 12/11
Hello and welcome to the weekend roundup of things to do this weekend. I again added the bonus day of Friday. There are lots of fun activities to do with the kids and family, and Santa will again be busy this weekend putting in appearances around Maine. Have a great weekend!
Are You Required To Use Your Signal Light In Maine Rotaries?
Unlike other New England states (we're looking at you, Massachusetts), the State of Maine does not have a lot of rotaries (or traffic circles, roundabouts, whatever you want to call them). The City of Augusta has several of them and there are a handful spread across the rest of the...
WGME
Maine bird watchers seeing more species moving north
PORTLAND (WGME) – As we start to see more impacts from climate change, more birds from the south are moving north. Bird expert Bob Duchesne says the red-bellied woodpecker is a good example of that. It's been in southern Maine for years but is now moving to Downeast and...
Portland Woman Dies Following Crash on I-95 in Sherman, Maine
A Portland woman has died following a single-vehicle crash Sunday on Interstate 95 in the southern Aroostook County town of Sherman. Maine State Police and emergency personnel responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. on I-95 northbound, according to Public Information Officer Shannon Moss of the Maine Department of Public Safety. The preliminary investigation indicates 59-year-old Maria Dubois of Portland was driving a 2020 blue Toyota Corolla when she went off the road at a high rate of speed and into the woods, Moss said.
WMTW
Maine reactions to U.S. arrest of alleged Libyan bombmaker in Pan Am 103 attack
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Two victims of the 1988 terrorist attack that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, had attended Bowdoin College, in Brunswick, Maine. The bombing killed 270 people – 11 people on the ground, 259 passengers and crew, including 35 American students coming home from a Syracuse University-led semester abroad in London.
WMTW
Have you seen an ice bell before? Would you know if you did?
NORWAY, Maine — It's amazing what you may find in the stillness when you take a moment to look around. Viewer Angela Todd was walking her dog, Zip, along Norway Lake early Monday morning and saw these icy structures. They are called "ice bells" and they form when something...
WMTW
Maine fire causes over $1 million in damage
GORHAM, Maine — A fire in Gorham Saturday morning caused over $1 million in damage, firefighters said. Firefighters were alerted to a fire on Barstow Road just after 6:30 a.m. Saturday when a fire alarm started going off. A minute later, the homeowner called to say their barn was on fire.
Maine Maritime Academy Student from York Remembered After Crash
A vigil was held for the four Maine Maritime Academy students who died in a car crash early Saturday morning including Brian Kenealy, 20, of York. A 2013 Range Rover with seven people driving south on Shore Road (Route 166) in Castine went off the road, struck a tree and burst into flames around 2:05 a.m., according to Maine State Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss.
