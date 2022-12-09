ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

'He forced it a bit' - Lloris explains why Kane missed crucial World Cup penalty for England against France

Hugo Lloris has reacted to his club team-mate Harry Kane's vital penalty miss in England and France's World Cup clash on Saturday night. WHAT HAPPENED? Kane missed what might have been the biggest penalty of his career on Saturday night as England crashed out of the World Cup against France. The striker had already bested his club team-mate Lloris once, but blasted his second attempt over the bar, missing the chance to equalise and become England's outright top scorer in the process.
Sporting News

Can Morocco win the World Cup? Odds, path to final for surprise team in Qatar 2022

Sensational Morocco have arguably been the story of the World Cup, combining canny collective defensive displays with coiled attacking and clinical finishing to reach the semifinals in style. Since their first finals in 1970, the underdogs in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final four had only one appearance in the...
Sporting News

When are the World Cup semifinals? Full details for Qatar 2022 final four clashes

The 2022 World Cup moves into its semi final stage, with two huge games on the horizon in Qatar. Croatia will be aiming to reach a second successive World Cup final, as they take on Lionel Messi's Argentina, with defending champions France up against tournament surprise package Morocco. The matches...
Sporting News

If McKennie matter didn't convince you Gregg Berhalter is ideal USMNT coach, then Reyna row should

As the United States men’s national team was beginning the most essential competition it would enter in this century, one of its most gifted and accomplished young players on the roster made some choices that ran counter to the best interests of the group. In the always euphemized language of sport, it might have been described as a “team rules violation.”

