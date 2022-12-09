Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez takes latest swipe at Portugal coach Fernando Santos after World Cup elimination
Cristiano Ronaldo's dream of winning a World Cup is over after Portugal were eliminated by Morocco in surprising fashion in a World Cup 2022 quarterfinal. Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez is pointing the finger at the person she feels is responsible. Following the 1-0 knockout round loss, which saw Morocco become...
Sporting News
Where is Paul Pogba? Why France star is not playing vs England in World Cup quarterfinal
France are still on track to defend their World Cup title at Qatar 2022, but face an almighty challenge with a quarterfinal clash against England. Les Bleus came into the tournament in mixed form and with a number of players ruled out through injury. Four years ago, midfielder Paul Pogba...
Sporting News
'He forced it a bit' - Lloris explains why Kane missed crucial World Cup penalty for England against France
Hugo Lloris has reacted to his club team-mate Harry Kane's vital penalty miss in England and France's World Cup clash on Saturday night. WHAT HAPPENED? Kane missed what might have been the biggest penalty of his career on Saturday night as England crashed out of the World Cup against France. The striker had already bested his club team-mate Lloris once, but blasted his second attempt over the bar, missing the chance to equalise and become England's outright top scorer in the process.
Sporting News
Argentina vs Croatia odds: Betting on total goals, cards, corners and scorers for World Cup semifinal
Both Argentina and Croatia have scraped and clawed their way to the World Cup semifinals, and now one will be moving on to the title match after they meet at Lusail Iconic Stadium. With aging legendary players leading the charge on both sides, either Lionel Messi or Luka Modric will...
Sporting News
Everything to know about Luka Modric: Trophies, contract, salary, net worth, wife and family of Croatia star
Croatia star Luka Modric, 37, is proving that age is no barrier in football, as he continues to win trophy after trophy and is leading his country on yet another magical World Cup run. Not only is he a legend for his club Real Madrid, but he has also become...
Sporting News
Can Morocco win the World Cup? Odds, path to final for surprise team in Qatar 2022
Sensational Morocco have arguably been the story of the World Cup, combining canny collective defensive displays with coiled attacking and clinical finishing to reach the semifinals in style. Since their first finals in 1970, the underdogs in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final four had only one appearance in the...
Sporting News
When are the World Cup semifinals? Full details for Qatar 2022 final four clashes
The 2022 World Cup moves into its semi final stage, with two huge games on the horizon in Qatar. Croatia will be aiming to reach a second successive World Cup final, as they take on Lionel Messi's Argentina, with defending champions France up against tournament surprise package Morocco. The matches...
Sporting News
If McKennie matter didn't convince you Gregg Berhalter is ideal USMNT coach, then Reyna row should
As the United States men’s national team was beginning the most essential competition it would enter in this century, one of its most gifted and accomplished young players on the roster made some choices that ran counter to the best interests of the group. In the always euphemized language of sport, it might have been described as a “team rules violation.”
Sporting News
How to watch Argentina vs Croatia in the USA: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 semifinal
Argentina and Croatia need a quick recovery from their draining, dramatic World Cup quarterfinals. A place in the World Cup final is at stake. Lionel Messi scored a penalty, assisted brilliantly and did his part in the shoot-out as Argentina scraped into the semifinals, sending the Netherlands home after a fiery 120 minutes.
