Oregon State

The Cannon Beach Gazette

Clatsop County logging firm is named Operator of the Year for NW Oregon

F and B Logging based in Warrenton, Ore., has been chosen as Operator of the Year for Northwest Oregon by one of three regional advisory committees to the Oregon Board of Forestry. The Regional Forest Practices Committee for Northwest Oregon selected the firm last month. F and B’s owner, Mike Falleur, will be recognized along with two other recipients representing Southwest and Eastern Oregon in Salem at the January 4 meeting of the Board. The other selected firms are: Eastern Oregon – Chuck Sarrett of...
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
Channel 6000

Modified arctic air heading to Oregon this week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Scattered showers will end Monday morning after the weekend system pushed out of the area. Mostly cloudy skies are on the way across the metro area. Expect high temperatures to top out in the mid-40s once again. Clouds will linger in the Willamette Valley for...
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Oregon is considering a proposal to protect coyotes from "killing contests"

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon is getting comments about a proposal to protect coyotes from coyote killing contests in the state. It could act on the proposal this week. The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) is leading a group of Oregon wildlife protection organizations in a petition to the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission. The petition insists an end to coyote killing contests in the state.
OREGON STATE
kymkemp.com

Largest River Restoration Project in American History Set to Begin

Press release from the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom last week:. California Governor Newsom joins Oregon Governor Brown, Secretary Haaland and tribal leaders to celebrate historic milestone for Klamath River revitalization. Fifteen-year journey enters key phase as work begins to remove dams, improve river health, address declines in fish populations...
CALIFORNIA STATE
opb.org

Awash in illegal cannabis, Oregon looks at toughening laws

In 2014, Oregon voters approved a ballot measure legalizing recreational cannabis after being told it would eliminate problems caused by “uncontrolled manufacture” of the drug. Illegal production of marijuana has instead exploded. Oregon lawmakers, who have heard complaints from police, legal growers and others, are now looking at...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Weather knocks out power to thousands in NW Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Many in northwest Oregon are waking up without power on Saturday morning. Between Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, more than 4,000 customers are in the dark as of just after 9 a.m. The biggest problem area is on the coast in Warrenton. Pacific Power said...
OREGON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

More than 4000 Power Outages Affect NW Oregon This Morning

Winter storms have knocked out power to around 4,000 Oregon customers since last night. According to Portland General Electric and Pacific Power maps, the outages are mainly centered around the northern Oregon coast near Warrenton and the I-5 corridor north of Corvallis. Pockets of additional power interruptions are also spread around the Willamette Valley.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Winter Storm Warning for Central Oregon through late Sunday

The following is a Winter Storm Warning from the National Weather Service for up to five inches of new snow for Central Oregon. …WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING…. * WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 5. inches. * WHERE…Central Oregon.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

PSU researchers publish Oregon's first eviction database

SALEM, Ore. — Researchers at Portland State University have published Oregon's first real-time database on court-filed evictions in hopes the information will help shape policies that might avoid the displacement of Oregon's estimated 1.6 million renters. "We know that evictions are harmful; the research is very clear. They have...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Satellite image shows Pacific storm blanketing NW, West Coast

A December storm is bringing rain to the Pacific Northwest and California, some minor flooding along the coast and heavy snow in Oregon’s Cascade Mountain passes. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the northern Oregon Cascades through midnight Saturday. An advisory also warned of snow and slippery driving conditions for Willamette, Santiam and McKenzie passes. Here is a look at the Pacific front.
OREGON STATE
freightwaves.com

Low-volume Northwest becomes nation’s tightest region

Chart of the Week: Outbound Tender Reject Index – Northwest, West, Midwest, Southeast, Southwest, Northeast, Mountain Prairie SONAR: OTRI.URNW, OTRI.URWT, OTRI.URMW, OTRI.URSE, OTRI.URSW, OTRI.URNE, OTRI.URMP. In less than a month, the low-volume Pacific Northwest has gone from being one of the easiest regions to source truckload capacity to the...
OREGON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

UDPATE: I-84 eastbound reopened in Oregon

OREGON.- UPDATE: 2:49 p.m. These lanes are now back open. DECEMBER 9, 2022 9:27 a.m. I-84 eastbound is now also closed at exit 265 at La Grande. I-84 eastbound lanes are currently closed at Baker City exits 304 and 306 following a truck crash. According to the Oregon Department of...
BAKER CITY, OR

