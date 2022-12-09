Read full article on original website
Clatsop County logging firm is named Operator of the Year for NW Oregon
F and B Logging based in Warrenton, Ore., has been chosen as Operator of the Year for Northwest Oregon by one of three regional advisory committees to the Oregon Board of Forestry. The Regional Forest Practices Committee for Northwest Oregon selected the firm last month. F and B’s owner, Mike Falleur, will be recognized along with two other recipients representing Southwest and Eastern Oregon in Salem at the January 4 meeting of the Board. The other selected firms are: Eastern Oregon – Chuck Sarrett of...
'Firmageddon': Researchers find 1.1 million acres of dead trees in Oregon
Drought-stricken Oregon saw a historic die-off of fir trees in 2022 that left hillsides once lush with green conifers dotted with patches of red, dead trees. The damage to fir trees was so significant researchers took to calling the blighted areas “firmageddon” as they flew overhead during aerial surveys that estimated the die-off’s extent.
Channel 6000
Modified arctic air heading to Oregon this week
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Scattered showers will end Monday morning after the weekend system pushed out of the area. Mostly cloudy skies are on the way across the metro area. Expect high temperatures to top out in the mid-40s once again. Clouds will linger in the Willamette Valley for...
KDRV
Oregon is considering a proposal to protect coyotes from "killing contests"
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon is getting comments about a proposal to protect coyotes from coyote killing contests in the state. It could act on the proposal this week. The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) is leading a group of Oregon wildlife protection organizations in a petition to the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission. The petition insists an end to coyote killing contests in the state.
kymkemp.com
Largest River Restoration Project in American History Set to Begin
Press release from the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom last week:. California Governor Newsom joins Oregon Governor Brown, Secretary Haaland and tribal leaders to celebrate historic milestone for Klamath River revitalization. Fifteen-year journey enters key phase as work begins to remove dams, improve river health, address declines in fish populations...
opb.org
Awash in illegal cannabis, Oregon looks at toughening laws
In 2014, Oregon voters approved a ballot measure legalizing recreational cannabis after being told it would eliminate problems caused by “uncontrolled manufacture” of the drug. Illegal production of marijuana has instead exploded. Oregon lawmakers, who have heard complaints from police, legal growers and others, are now looking at...
kptv.com
Weather knocks out power to thousands in NW Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Many in northwest Oregon are waking up without power on Saturday morning. Between Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, more than 4,000 customers are in the dark as of just after 9 a.m. The biggest problem area is on the coast in Warrenton. Pacific Power said...
KTVB
I-84 in eastern Oregon back open after being closed Saturday morning
BAKER CITY, Ore. — I-84 is back open eastbound and westbound in eastern Oregon between Exit 216 east of Pendleton and Exit 302 in Baker City after being closed most of the morning, the Oregon Department of Transportation reported Saturday. The closures were due to high winds, blowing snow...
Oregon witness says multiple objects overhead glowed and changed shape
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Oregon witness at Eugene reported watching and photographing six objects seen only through a camera lens that glowed and changed shape at about 4:19 p.m. on January 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
thatoregonlife.com
More than 4000 Power Outages Affect NW Oregon This Morning
Winter storms have knocked out power to around 4,000 Oregon customers since last night. According to Portland General Electric and Pacific Power maps, the outages are mainly centered around the northern Oregon coast near Warrenton and the I-5 corridor north of Corvallis. Pockets of additional power interruptions are also spread around the Willamette Valley.
The Best Place To Live In Oregon
If you're looking for extraordinary natural resources, endless outdoor activities, and high quality educational options, this city has it all... and more!
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Winter Storm Warning for Central Oregon through late Sunday
The following is a Winter Storm Warning from the National Weather Service for up to five inches of new snow for Central Oregon. …WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING…. * WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 5. inches. * WHERE…Central Oregon.
I-5 replacement bridge costs: $6 billion, with luck
The replacement Interstate Bridge will most likely cost $6 billion to build, program administrator Greg Johnson said on Friday.
KATU.com
PSU researchers publish Oregon's first eviction database
SALEM, Ore. — Researchers at Portland State University have published Oregon's first real-time database on court-filed evictions in hopes the information will help shape policies that might avoid the displacement of Oregon's estimated 1.6 million renters. "We know that evictions are harmful; the research is very clear. They have...
Tri-City Herald
Moose encountered in southwestern WA for first time. Experts explain what it means
The Mount Rainier National Park Service released a photo of the first recorded moose sighting at Mount Rainier in Washington’s state Thursday. The sighting could be a sign of an increase in moose activity in the southern Cascades, experts say. The park released a tweet depicting a picture of...
Satellite image shows Pacific storm blanketing NW, West Coast
A December storm is bringing rain to the Pacific Northwest and California, some minor flooding along the coast and heavy snow in Oregon’s Cascade Mountain passes. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the northern Oregon Cascades through midnight Saturday. An advisory also warned of snow and slippery driving conditions for Willamette, Santiam and McKenzie passes. Here is a look at the Pacific front.
freightwaves.com
Low-volume Northwest becomes nation’s tightest region
Chart of the Week: Outbound Tender Reject Index – Northwest, West, Midwest, Southeast, Southwest, Northeast, Mountain Prairie SONAR: OTRI.URNW, OTRI.URWT, OTRI.URMW, OTRI.URSE, OTRI.URSW, OTRI.URNE, OTRI.URMP. In less than a month, the low-volume Pacific Northwest has gone from being one of the easiest regions to source truckload capacity to the...
Strong Pacific storm brings snow to Oregon Cascades, Sierra Nevada; ‘dragon storm’ sends heavy rain, high winds over California
A Pacific storm uncoiling itself over California with heavy rain and snow is forecast to deliver a severe risk for tornadoes, high winds and thunderstorms across parts of Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas by the middle of next week. Upwards of 2 inches of rain could drop suddenly in the valleys...
nbcrightnow.com
UDPATE: I-84 eastbound reopened in Oregon
OREGON.- UPDATE: 2:49 p.m. These lanes are now back open. DECEMBER 9, 2022 9:27 a.m. I-84 eastbound is now also closed at exit 265 at La Grande. I-84 eastbound lanes are currently closed at Baker City exits 304 and 306 following a truck crash. According to the Oregon Department of...
Meet the Harney County gun owners who joined in lawsuit to temporarily block Oregon Measure 114
Cliff Asmussen, a retired co-owner of a car dealership in Burns, said a friend forwarded him an email, asking if he’d be interested in joining a lawsuit to challenge Oregon gun control Measure 114. “I thought, you know, it’s something I don’t agree with, so I said, ‘yeah, I’ll...
