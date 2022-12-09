Read full article on original website
Golf legend Tiger Woods announces massive PopStroke putting complex to open in Houston this DecemberJalyn SmootHouston, TX
Parents Charged After Son's Body Found In Washing MachineStill UnsolvedSpring, TX
Spider Monkey safe after smuggling attempt by Texas womanLauren JessopKaty, TX
Governor Abbott reacts to Harris County election problems in Katy and many other locationsCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Seven Lakes Girls Basketball Player Named to Jr. NBA Court of LeadersCovering KatyKaty, TX
thepaladinonline.com
Where Red and Yellow Meets The Woodlands
This past Thursday, December 1st, In-n-Out’s new location in The Woodlands Mall opened its doors to the public. Known for their simple yet delicious menu, fans of the franchise have been awaiting the new location since earlier this year when it was first announced. For those who wish to...
How landlords are converting Houston, Harris County into a rental region
Single-family residences across Houston are being diced up in favor of multi-unit rental properties.
cw39.com
Major rain coming to Houston, possible flash flooding
HOUSTON (KIAH) We might see Flash Flooding in Houston this week, according to the National Weather Service. They have issued a hazardous outlook for Houston that is expected to impact our area Tuesday into Tuesday night. On average, less than an inch of rainfall is expected with the frontal passage...
Cy-Fair firefighter shocked while fighting fire at mobile home
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Cy-Fair firefighter was taken to a hospital after being shocked at the scene of a mobile home fire on Sunday. Cy-Fair Fire Department officials said it happened just before 6 p.m. on Saddlewood Drive in the Katy Country Estates subdivision. The firefighter was taken...
cw39.com
Severe storm risk, damaging winds possible for local coastal region
HOUSTON (KIAH) Could Houston see isolated tornados and damaging winds this week? The National Weather Service issued a hazardous outlook for Houston that is expected to impact our area Tuesday into Tuesday night. Showers and thunderstorms expected ahead of a cold front Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night. There is a...
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Montgomery County (Montgomery County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident in Montgomery County on Sunday. The crash happened on State Highway 105 near Walker Road at around 10:30 a.m.
luxury-houses.net
This $1.875 Million Astounding Lakefront Home in Montgomery Texas Offers The Top Level Of Lakeshore Living
12710 Cedar Street, Home in Montgomery, Texas for Sale. 195 Sarasota Cir S, Montgomery, Texas is an outstanding lakefront estate with a beautiful and rare design offering the top level of lakeshore living and a phenomenal view as the background. This Home in Montgomery provides 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,732 square feet of living space. To know more about 195 Sarasota Cir S, please get in touch with Bryan Hedges (Phone: 936 522 7267) at Berkshire Hathaway HomeService for full support and perfect service.
Hwy. 105 completion date now December 2023
The Texas Department of Transportation is pushing its completion date for the Hwy. 105 project to 2023 due to material shortages. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) The wrap-up date for the Texas Department of Transportation Hwy. 105 project from FM 2854 to I-45 has been delayed to December 2023. Emily Black, a public information officer with TxDOT, said in a Dec. 7 email the project experienced cement shortages that led to construction delays and increased the cost of the project. Black said there was also a design change by the city of Montgomery that contributed to the delay. According to previous reporting, the contractor has experienced material shortages since Aug. 9. The original completion date was June 2023, but according to Black, the date has been changed to December 2023.
fox26houston.com
Powerful coast-to-coast storm system reaches Houston Tuesday afternoon
HOUSTON - Tuesday will mark the beginning of a significant pattern change to Southeast Texas as a strong cold front approaches, putting an abrupt end to the unseasonably warm and humid conditions that have lingered around for the start of December. This storm system hammered the west coast over the...
fox26houston.com
Where can you use fireworks legally in Harris County?
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - New Year's celebrations are already being planned as the end of 2022 approaches and we prepare to step into 2023. Fireworks are always a great way to bring in the new year with a bang! The bright colors and beautiful patterns can leave viewers amazed. In...
fox26houston.com
Cloudy and slightly cooler Monday morning, then isolated showers
Big changes are on the way with a powerful area of low pressure that will bring a blizzard to the Central Plains and severe storms from Texas to Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi. Look for a mostly quiet, cloudy Monday here with a few light showers. Tuesday brings a chance for storms, especially by the afternoon and evening and a few could be strong. The highest risk for severe weather will be northeast of Houston. The rest of the week will be much cooler with lows in the 40s and highs in the 50s and 60s.
Harris Co. establishments instructed to stop serving certain oysters that are under recall
The Texas Department of Health and Human Services has a recall in effect for oysters harvested from a certain part of the Gulf coast, which authorities say have been making people sick. And now Harris County Public Health has instructed all establishments in the county to stop serving oysters that originated there.
fox26houston.com
Missing Lester Mabry, 38, of Friendswood told family he was going for walk
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas - Authorities in Friendswood are searching for a man who has been missing since Saturday morning. According to the Friendswood Police Department, Lester Mabry, 38, told his family he was going for a walk around 7:30 a.m. but never returned home. He was last seen wearing gray Puma...
hccegalitarian.com
BOIL WATER ADVISORY IN HOUSTON
A boil water notice advisory was issued for the City of Houston on Sunday November 27, 2022 after the city’s main water system had experienced a power outage at a water treatment facility that had affected 2.3 million residents. At 10:30am Sunday, the water pressure dropped below the city’s...
State of Texas: Division leads hundreds of TX congregations to leave Methodist church
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — More than 400 Texas churches voted this weekend to cut ties with the United Methodist Church (UMC) after decades of disagreements over stances on issues like same-sex marriage. Members of the Northwest Texas Conference of The United Methodist Church gathered Saturday for a special session, where 145 congregations agreed to leave or […]
mocomotive.com
2 killed in violent head-on crash in Montgomery County, officials say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The rain may be partly to blame for a deadly crash in Montogomery County, according to officials. It happened at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on State Highway 105 near Walker Road. Fire officials said they had to close down 105 for several hours after a…
houstononthecheap.com
The Light Park Houston – Splashtown Christmas Lights Show 2022 at Spring Texas
This Christmas, take in a beautiful light show set to festive music, all from the comfort of your car. Your whole family can enjoy a safe, socially distanced ride through a wonderland made up of twinkling lights at the Light Park in Spring, Texas. Also, remember to check out our...
Deputies find human remains inside burned vehicle in South Montgomery County new construction area
After deputies and fire crews made a gruesome discovery at a new construction site Saturday morning, an investigation is underway.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston weather: Cold arrives in region on Tuesday, with possibility of severe weather
A powerful cold front is getting ready to sweep into the Houston area, bringing with it the possibility of severe weather Tuesday evening into Wednesday. The National Weather Service said to expect isolated scattered showers and thunderstorms to move into the area late Tuesday afternoon. "Strong winds and isolated hail...
‘Multiple’ injuries after church bus flips in Texas
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Multiple people, including children, were injured Sunday when a small church bus flipped near an apartment in Texas, authorities said. One adult was critically injured when the bus crashed at an apartment complex in eastern Harris County near Houston, KHOU-TV reported. According to a tweet...
