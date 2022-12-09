ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, TX

thepaladinonline.com

Where Red and Yellow Meets The Woodlands

This past Thursday, December 1st, In-n-Out’s new location in The Woodlands Mall opened its doors to the public. Known for their simple yet delicious menu, fans of the franchise have been awaiting the new location since earlier this year when it was first announced. For those who wish to...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
cw39.com

Major rain coming to Houston, possible flash flooding

HOUSTON (KIAH) We might see Flash Flooding in Houston this week, according to the National Weather Service. They have issued a hazardous outlook for Houston that is expected to impact our area Tuesday into Tuesday night. On average, less than an inch of rainfall is expected with the frontal passage...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Severe storm risk, damaging winds possible for local coastal region

HOUSTON (KIAH) Could Houston see isolated tornados and damaging winds this week? The National Weather Service issued a hazardous outlook for Houston that is expected to impact our area Tuesday into Tuesday night. Showers and thunderstorms expected ahead of a cold front Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night. There is a...
HOUSTON, TX
luxury-houses.net

This $1.875 Million Astounding Lakefront Home in Montgomery Texas Offers The Top Level Of Lakeshore Living

12710 Cedar Street, Home in Montgomery, Texas for Sale. 195 Sarasota Cir S, Montgomery, Texas is an outstanding lakefront estate with a beautiful and rare design offering the top level of lakeshore living and a phenomenal view as the background. This Home in Montgomery provides 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,732 square feet of living space. To know more about 195 Sarasota Cir S, please get in touch with Bryan Hedges (Phone: 936 522 7267) at Berkshire Hathaway HomeService for full support and perfect service.
MONTGOMERY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Hwy. 105 completion date now December 2023

The Texas Department of Transportation is pushing its completion date for the Hwy. 105 project to 2023 due to material shortages. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) The wrap-up date for the Texas Department of Transportation Hwy. 105 project from FM 2854 to I-45 has been delayed to December 2023. Emily Black, a public information officer with TxDOT, said in a Dec. 7 email the project experienced cement shortages that led to construction delays and increased the cost of the project. Black said there was also a design change by the city of Montgomery that contributed to the delay. According to previous reporting, the contractor has experienced material shortages since Aug. 9. The original completion date was June 2023, but according to Black, the date has been changed to December 2023.
MONTGOMERY, TX
fox26houston.com

Powerful coast-to-coast storm system reaches Houston Tuesday afternoon

HOUSTON - Tuesday will mark the beginning of a significant pattern change to Southeast Texas as a strong cold front approaches, putting an abrupt end to the unseasonably warm and humid conditions that have lingered around for the start of December. This storm system hammered the west coast over the...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Where can you use fireworks legally in Harris County?

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - New Year's celebrations are already being planned as the end of 2022 approaches and we prepare to step into 2023. Fireworks are always a great way to bring in the new year with a bang! The bright colors and beautiful patterns can leave viewers amazed. In...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Cloudy and slightly cooler Monday morning, then isolated showers

Big changes are on the way with a powerful area of low pressure that will bring a blizzard to the Central Plains and severe storms from Texas to Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi. Look for a mostly quiet, cloudy Monday here with a few light showers. Tuesday brings a chance for storms, especially by the afternoon and evening and a few could be strong. The highest risk for severe weather will be northeast of Houston. The rest of the week will be much cooler with lows in the 40s and highs in the 50s and 60s.
HOUSTON, TX
hccegalitarian.com

BOIL WATER ADVISORY IN HOUSTON

A boil water notice advisory was issued for the City of Houston on Sunday November 27, 2022 after the city’s main water system had experienced a power outage at a water treatment facility that had affected 2.3 million residents. At 10:30am Sunday, the water pressure dropped below the city’s...
HOUSTON, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

State of Texas: Division leads hundreds of TX congregations to leave Methodist church

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — More than 400 Texas churches voted this weekend to cut ties with the United Methodist Church (UMC) after decades of disagreements over stances on issues like same-sex marriage. Members of the Northwest Texas Conference of The United Methodist Church gathered Saturday for a special session, where 145 congregations agreed to leave or […]
TEXAS STATE

