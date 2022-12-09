ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicholasville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox56news.com

Fundraiser held in honor of Winchester 'town dog'

Winchester is keeping the holiday spirit alive in honor of a four-legged resident named Romey. Fundraiser held in honor of Winchester ‘town dog’. Winchester is keeping the holiday spirit alive in honor of a four-legged resident named Romey. Danville hosts annual Christmas parade. Several city departments and organizations spread...
WINCHESTER, KY
fox56news.com

'Bogus Beggar' arrested in eastern Kentucky

40-year-old Gary Thompson was arrested by Paintsville police on Saturday for faking solicitation, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest. 40-year-old Gary Thompson was arrested by Paintsville police on Saturday for faking solicitation, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest. Danville hosts annual Christmas parade. Several city departments and organizations spread holiday cheer to...
PAINTSVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Winchester chili cook-off held for Kameron May

The Winchester community coming together once again to raise money for the family of 12-year-old Kameron May. The Winchester community coming together once again to raise money for the family of 12-year-old Kameron May. Dec. 9: Dropping used car prices, bomb dogs, and …. Here are five things to know...
WINCHESTER, KY
fox56news.com

Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week: Floyd Garr

Can you tell Bluegrass Crime Stoppers where to find 41-year-old Floyd Garr?. Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week: Floyd Garr. Can you tell Bluegrass Crime Stoppers where to find 41-year-old Floyd Garr?. Dec. 9: Dropping used car prices, bomb dogs, and …. Here are five things to know before...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Louisville beats Kentucky for 6th straight game in women’s hoops

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Battle of the Bluegrass is as entertaining of a rivalry as any in college sports, with Kentucky and Louisville battling across all sports. The rivalry in women’s basketball has traditionally gone Kentucky’s way, but has leaned towards Louisville recently. The trend continued on Sunday as the Cardinals won their 6th straight over the Wildcats.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Harm Reduction program Sharing Shelf in need of cold weather items

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — As the colder months roll in, staff from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department Harm Reduction program is calling on the community for a crucial need. The Harm Reduction Program Sharing Shelf is a service collecting cold weather items like socks, gloves, winter hats, coats,...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

19-year-old dead in Lexington shooting, no arrest made

The Fayette County Coroner's Office has confirmed the identity of the 19-year-old to be Elaina Mammen. Mammen was declared dead at 7:55 a.m. from multiple gunshot wounds. 19-year-old dead in Lexington shooting, no arrest …. The Fayette County Coroner's Office has confirmed the identity of the 19-year-old to be Elaina...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky weather forecast: Sunshine develops on Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Sunday night expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with a colder start. Lows should drop into the lower to mid-30s. ‘Tis the season for a lower sun angle. When sunshine does appear across the Commonwealth, it can be wonderful and perhaps, mood-lifting. Expect clouds to break on Monday, revealing more sunshine as the day wears on.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Man stabbed overnight on Versailles Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police are investigating a stabbing on Versailles Road. Police said they received a call from a Lexington hospital around 1 a.m. about a stabbed man. The man’s injuries are non-life threatening, according to authorities. The incident is being investigated, there are no...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Paris animal shelter offering $25 adoptions through Dec. 11

PARIS, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Paris Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) has plenty of animals ready for Kentuckians to adopt this holiday season. PAWS is offering a special deal to adopt for just $25 through Dec. 11. The shelter has hit a code-red status because they’re at max capacity....
PARIS, KY
fox56news.com

Great Crossing wins Billy Hicks Classic over Frederick Douglass

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Billy Hicks Classic is one of the more notable high school basketball tournaments across the Commonwealth, previously named the Toyota Classic. Great Crossing and Frederick Douglass met on Saturday at Scott County High School in the tournament championship, with Great Crossing grabbing the...
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

No. 9 Georgetown grabs comeback win, improves to 11-2

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – The 9th-ranked Georgetown College men’s basketball team had a slow start against Campbellsville but used a huge 2nd half performance to grab the win, 64-52 on Saturday at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym. A 47-26 advantage after halftime overshadowed the slow start that the Tigers...
CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

33-year-old charged after alleged shots fired, domestic dispute in Frankfort apartments

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Friday an off-duty officer said he heard what he believed to be a domestic dispute and a gun fired inside one of the Country Hills Apartments. According to the Frankfort Police Department, the tactical response and crisis negotiation units were able to negotiate 33-year-old Joshua Hubbell out of the apartment without incident. There were no injuries involved.
FRANKFORT, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy