LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Battle of the Bluegrass is as entertaining of a rivalry as any in college sports, with Kentucky and Louisville battling across all sports. The rivalry in women’s basketball has traditionally gone Kentucky’s way, but has leaned towards Louisville recently. The trend continued on Sunday as the Cardinals won their 6th straight over the Wildcats.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 22 HOURS AGO