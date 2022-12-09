For the first time in school history, the Leander Vandegrift Vipers are going to state. On Saturday at the Alamodome, kicker Hayden Arnold netted a 37-yard field goal as time expired to give the Vipers a dramatic 38-35 win over the Katy Tigers and a berth in the UIL 6A-D2 Championship game. The back-and-forth affair saw five ties and six lead changes and multiple big plays. Vandegrift quarterback Brayden Buchanan threw for 453 yards and two touchdowns. Thanks to some creative play calling by Head Coach Drew Sanders, receiver Miles Coleman also threw for two touchdowns. Coleman also had eight catches for 267 yards and a touchdown. For Katy, running back Seth Davis rushed for 251 yards and two touchdowns; and running back Chase Johnsey ran for 29 yards and one touchdown. Quarterback Caleb Koger threw for 183 yards and two touchdowns.

KATY, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO