Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
yoursportsedge.com
Vaughn’s Late Bucket Lifts Trigg to OT Win
Jhaden Vaughn’s putback of a missed shots with four seconds left lifted Trigg County to an 84-82 overtime win at Hickman County Saturday. Walker McClanahan tied the game with 12 seconds left when he was fouled hitting a driving layup. He missed the free throw and Vaughn grabbed the rebound. He dribbled the length of the floor and missed a shot in the paint. He collected the rebound and stuck the game-winner.
yoursportsedge.com
UHA Rebounds by Taking Care of Cane Ridge
After a tough loss to McCracken County Thursday night, the UHA Blazers were looking to get back on track Saturday as they traveled to the Calloway County Shootout to take on Cane Ridge. And get back on track is exactly what the Blazers did. Led by big days from Elijah...
yoursportsedge.com
Lyon’s Travis Perry Moves Up to 7th on All-Time Scoring List
Before long it will be down to just King Kelly Coleman. With his 91 points over the last week, Lyon County junior Travis Perry continued his climb up the all-time scoring list in Kentucky high school basketball. After scorching the nets for 41 Saturday night in the Lyons’ win over...
yoursportsedge.com
Murray Holds Off Caldwell County Girls 46-40
After a lopsided win over Dawson Springs on Friday, Caldwell County’s girls were hoping to piece together a win streak. But Murray had other plans. The black-and-gold Lady Tigers held off a late charge by the blue-and-gold Lady Tigers Saturday afternoon in Princeton for a 46-40 triumph. Junior Mylee...
yoursportsedge.com
Dawson Springs Ends Losing Skid Against Caldwell 55-53
Wins against Caldwell County have been few and far between for Dawson Springs in recent years. But the Panthers got one Friday night, defeating the Tigers 55-53 in 7th District action at the CAB gym in Princeton. It was Dawson’s first win over Caldwell in nearly six years. The Tigers...
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Perry Beats the Horn for Three
The Lyon County Lyons were up 19-14 and looking to have some momentum going into the second quarter of their game Saturday night against Christian County. In this Max’s Moment, Travis Perry beats the first quarter horn to extend the Lyon County lead to eight. Take a look.
yoursportsedge.com
‘Tink’ Helps Lady Tigers Sink Dawson Springs 73-29
No sense in “Tink”ering with a good thing. The Caldwell County Lady Tigers continued their mastery of 7th District foe Dawson Springs Friday night, routing the Lady Panthers 73-29 at the CAB gym in Princeton. Eighth-grade guard Ka’Myiah “Tink” Clark paced Caldwell with a career-best 19 points, including...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Murray Lady Tigers 46 Caldwell County 40
Murray’s girls held off a late Caldwell County charge to capture a 46-40 victory Saturday afternoon in Princeton. See some of the action between the two Lady Tiger teams in this YSE photo gallery. Caldwell and Murray.
yoursportsedge.com
Colonels’ Late Rally Not Enough In Loss to Tilghman
After going down to the wire in a narrow loss to Madisonville-North Hopkins on Tuesday, the Christian County boys’ basketball team found itself in need of another fourth-quarter rally against visiting Paducah Tilghman on Friday. However, with a chance to win in the final seconds, the Colonels came up...
yoursportsedge.com
Bravettes Turn Back Lyon to Improve to 5-1
Union County’s girls continued their hot start to the 2022-23 season, pulling away for a 64-47 victory over Lyon County Saturday afternoon. Now 5-1, the Bravettes were 10 of 23 from 3-point range in the contest. Lyon (2-3) led 8-4 early. But Union came back to take an 18-10...
yoursportsedge.com
Perry Hits for 41 as Lyon County Upends Christian County (w/PHOTOS)
You could forgive Juwan Howard if he left Jason White Gymnasium Saturday night alternately humming the Lyon County fight song and “Hail to the Victors.” With the University of Michigan head coach courtside, Lyon County’s Travis Perry hit for 41 points, and his Lyon County team held off a strong rally from Christian County in the second half to take an 85-72 win.
yoursportsedge.com
HIGHLIGHT REEL – Lyon County vs Christian County
There was plenty of action Saturday night in Lyon County’s win over Christian County. Check out some of it in this Highlight Reel. Take a look.
wfcnnews.com
Man leads officers on 105 mph+ chase in Hardin, Saline County
HARDIN COUNTY - A Kentucky man has been charged with the attempted murder of a police officers after leading deputies on a high speed chase through two Southern Illinois counties. In the late hours of December 10th, sheriff's deputies in Hardin County attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a...
WLWT 5
One year later: Looking back at the deadly, devastating western Kentucky tornadoes
It was an unforgettable night in Kentucky. Nearly 20 tornadoes ripped through the western part of the state on Dec. 10 into the early morning of Dec. 11, leaving a giant trail of death and destruction. A year later, communities continue to rebuild. On the anniversary of the tragedy, we're...
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
14news.com
‘That’s the moment I knew they weren’t asleep’: Daughter remembers parents lost in Dec. 10 tornado
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s hard to put into words the aftermath of the tornado that tore through western Kentucky communities on Dec. 10, 2021. As neighbors, friends and family honor who and what they lost on that fateful day, they are also hopeful for the future of their homes.
radionwtn.com
Remembering Lives Lost With Somber Memorial Walk
Mayfield, Ky.–A large crowd gathered Saturday to remember the lives lost in the tornadoes that swept through our area December 10, 2021, as a somber memorial walk was held to the court square in Mayfield. Mayfield’s court house, county offices, businesses and many homes were destroyed in the tornado –and dozens of lives lost–in the tornado. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and his family spent Saturday commemorating the anniversary at three different memorial servies in west Kentucky. He said, “A year ago we made a promise to stand with Western Kentucky until every structure and every life is rebuilt. We’ve kept our word, and today – one year later – we stand together stronger than ever and filled with hope for that brighter tomorrow.” (Steven Elder photo).
kentuckytoday.com
Earlington FBC ‘lives out love of Christ’ during tornado recovery
EARLINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Barnsley and Ilsley are two small western Kentucky communities that were devastated by a Dec. 10, 2021 - but nearby Earlington First Baptist Church stepped up quickly to minister to those impacted by the storm. Matthew Williams, pastor of Earlington FBC in Hopkins County, said...
KFVS12
4 arrested in connection with robbery, kidnapping investigation in Graves Co.
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Four people were arrested in connection with a robbery and kidnapping investigation in western Kentucky. Montez Elmore, 21, of Lexington, was arrested on six counts of complicity to commit robbery in the first degree and 15 counts of complicity to commit kidnapping. Jonte Hensley, 24,...
westkentuckystar.com
Graves crash sends two to hospital
A single-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon in Graves County sent two Mayfield residents to the hospital, one with serious injuries. The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. on KY 1710 south of KY 58. Graves County Sheriff's deputies arrived to find a pick-up truck off the road. The truck driven by 64-year-old Fred Warf of Mayfield reportedly ran off the road, down a hill and collided with a tree.
Comments / 0