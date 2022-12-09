Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Last Boeing 747 Rolls Out From the Factory, Ending a 54-Year-Old Legacy of Iconic Jumbo-JetsPrateek DasguptaEverett, WA
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Police arrest couple after 4-year-old boy's death in Seattle
SEATTLE - Police arrested a man and a woman after the death of a 4-year-old child Sunday night in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood. According to Seattle Police, medics and officers were called to the report of an unresponsive child at W. Olympic Pl. and 1st Ave. W. Medics began life-saving...
18-year-old to face judge for threats against Sammamish High School
BELLEVUE, Wash. - An 18-year-old charged with making threats against Sammamish High School on Friday will go before a judge, authorities said Monday. Authorities said the suspect allegedly made threats at the school last week, which prompted the school to lockdown until he was arrested by Seattle Police at his home around 12:30 p.m.
Olympia man reunited with cat 'Precious' after van stolen in October
OLYMPIA, Wash. - An Olympia man whose van and cat were stolen in October finally reunited with his feline companion after months apart. Nick Saviers told FOX 13 he was in the Capital Mall in Olympia on Oct. 26, when his van was stolen with his cat ‘Precious’ still in the back. Police tracked down the van a week later in Tukwila, but Precious was still missing.
Burien landlord convicted of killing tenants, stuffing bodies in suitcases
Guilty. That's the verdict of a Burien landlord who killed a couple living in his home back in 2020. A group of teenagers filming TikTok videos in Alki Beach discovered the dismembered bodies of the victims stuffed inside of a suitcase.
Kenmore man sentenced to 15 years for killing half-sister, putting her burned remains in suitcase
KENMORE, Wash. - A Kenmore man will spend the next 15 years in prison for the brutal murder, dismemberment and disposal of his half-sister in 2016. In October, a jury found 48-year-old David Haggard guilty of second-degree murder for killing his half-sister, Jamie, who was 27 years old when she vanished around June 8, 2016.
South Sound couple’s car stolen from hospital parking garage
A Yelm couple, already reeling over the premature birth of their twin daughters, is now stuck without a working vehicle. Their vehicle was stolen Saturday night out of the parking garage at Tacoma General Hospital. It was recovered a couple of hours later. But nearly everything in it, including their...
Man shot and killed at Roxhill Park, suspect at-large
Police are looking for a suspect who shot and killed a man in West Seattle Friday night. Several residents near Roxhill Park say shootings have spiked in the last few weeks.
Tacoma Police investigating early morning homicide
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in the 1100 block of S. Cushman Ave. This marks over 40 homicides in the city of Tacoma for 2022. The Tacoma Fire Department responded to Cushman Ave. around 10:43 a.m. for reports of an...
WATCH LIVE: Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer testifies in criminal trial against him
TACOMA, Wash. - Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer's testimony and cross examination from state prosecutors will continue Monday in the criminal trial against him. Watch the proceedings LIVE in the video player above 8:45 a.m. - noon and 1:00-4:15 p.m. Washington State Attorney General’s Office charged Troyer with misdemeanor counts...
PHOTOS: Crews use Jaws of Life to rescue driver from crashed U-Haul in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash - Police are investigating a crash that happened in the Kitts Corner neighborhood on Monday. According to the Federal Way Police Department (FWPD), just after 8:00 a.m., officers responded to the 34500 block of 16th Ave. S for reports of a crash. When crews arrived, the driver...
Half-brother sentenced for murder after woman's remains found in suitcase
MALTBY, Wash. — The half-brother of a Kenmore woman who went missing in 2016 was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Friday in connection to her murder. David Haggard, who was already in jail for an unrelated arson, was charged in October 2019 for murder in the second degree of Jamie Haggard. His bail was set at $2 million.
Driver arrested for impairment in collision that backed up northbound I-405 near Renton
RENTON, Wash. — A driver was arrested and all northbound lanes of Interstate 405 near Renton were reopened Monday morning after a collision caused lengthy delays and traffic to be backed up for miles, according to the Washington Department of Traffic (WSDOT). The collision was first reported just after...
Hit-and-run suspect facing murder charges in Snohomish County
A man is behind bars following a deadly hit-and-run incident in Everett last Saturday. The Washington State Patrol says an employee at an RV shop was shoveling snow in front of the business when the driver struck him on the side of a road.
Western Washington Man Found Guilty of Murder in Couple's Deaths
A King County jury Thursday found a Burien man guilty of two counts of murder for killing a couple in 2020, then dismembering their bodies and disposing of their remains in Puget Sound and the Duwamish River. Family members of Jessica Lewis and Austin Wenner quietly cried as the verdicts...
Armed suspect in custody after standoff inside Snohomish County Courthouse
EVERETT, Wash. - The Snohomish County government campus in Everett was on lockdown after police said there was an armed suspect in the lobby of the courthouse. According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, the government campus at 3000 Rockefeller was on lockdown shortly before 1:00 p.m. Monday. Deputies said...
Big settlements related to teen’s death, opioid epidemic | King County Local Dive
In this episode, Federal Way schools pay a multimillion-dollar settlement over the death of a student athlete; and local governments prepare to receive money under the state’s opioid resolution. LISTEN HERE:. You can also listen here. Each episode of the King County Local Dive podcast features original watchdog reporting...
Everett Police arrest 13-time convicted felon, recover street drugs and a firearm
EVERETT, Wash. - Police arrested a man in Lynnwood last week and recovered a wide variety of street drugs, a loaded firearm and cash. According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), officers with the Violent Crime Reduction Unit spotted a man wanted for second-degree robbery driving a rental car. Officers followed him to a residence in Lynnwood, and arrested him the moment he got out of the car.
Family of man who died waiting for medics to enter home files $10M lawsuit against Seattle
SEATTLE - The family of a man who died of a heart attack last year has filed a $10 million lawsuit against the City of Seattle. The lawsuit argues William Yurek may still be alive today if medics had been allowed to enter his home sooner. When they were called to his house Nov. 21, 2021, they noticed his Seattle address had been on an outdated "blacklist" of places where EMTs could not enter without a police escort. The lawsuit says 13 minutes passed between the time medics arrived, and when they finally entered the home to begin aid.
Puyallup couple charged in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A Puyallup couple face federal misdemeanor charges for their suspected role in the U.S. Captiol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. According to court documents, Scott Ray Christensen and Holly Dionne Christensen are accused of breaking into the U.S. Capitol Building during the riots along with hundreds of other protestors. The purpose of the riot was to disrupt the certification of the 2020 Presidential Election results.
Crash on I-405 causes 6-mile backup in Newcastle, 2 people seriously injured
NEWCASTLE, Wash. - Two people are recovering in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash that happened on I-405 Monday morning. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says the driver was arrested under suspicion of driving while impaired. Just before 9:00 a.m., WSP Trooper Rick Johnson announced that all northbound...
