ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

Police arrest couple after 4-year-old boy's death in Seattle

SEATTLE - Police arrested a man and a woman after the death of a 4-year-old child Sunday night in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood. According to Seattle Police, medics and officers were called to the report of an unresponsive child at W. Olympic Pl. and 1st Ave. W. Medics began life-saving...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

18-year-old to face judge for threats against Sammamish High School

BELLEVUE, Wash. - An 18-year-old charged with making threats against Sammamish High School on Friday will go before a judge, authorities said Monday. Authorities said the suspect allegedly made threats at the school last week, which prompted the school to lockdown until he was arrested by Seattle Police at his home around 12:30 p.m.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Olympia man reunited with cat 'Precious' after van stolen in October

OLYMPIA, Wash. - An Olympia man whose van and cat were stolen in October finally reunited with his feline companion after months apart. Nick Saviers told FOX 13 he was in the Capital Mall in Olympia on Oct. 26, when his van was stolen with his cat ‘Precious’ still in the back. Police tracked down the van a week later in Tukwila, but Precious was still missing.
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma Police investigating early morning homicide

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in the 1100 block of S. Cushman Ave. This marks over 40 homicides in the city of Tacoma for 2022. The Tacoma Fire Department responded to Cushman Ave. around 10:43 a.m. for reports of an...
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Western Washington Man Found Guilty of Murder in Couple's Deaths

A King County jury Thursday found a Burien man guilty of two counts of murder for killing a couple in 2020, then dismembering their bodies and disposing of their remains in Puget Sound and the Duwamish River. Family members of Jessica Lewis and Austin Wenner quietly cried as the verdicts...
BURIEN, WA
q13fox.com

Armed suspect in custody after standoff inside Snohomish County Courthouse

EVERETT, Wash. - The Snohomish County government campus in Everett was on lockdown after police said there was an armed suspect in the lobby of the courthouse. According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, the government campus at 3000 Rockefeller was on lockdown shortly before 1:00 p.m. Monday. Deputies said...
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Everett Police arrest 13-time convicted felon, recover street drugs and a firearm

EVERETT, Wash. - Police arrested a man in Lynnwood last week and recovered a wide variety of street drugs, a loaded firearm and cash. According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), officers with the Violent Crime Reduction Unit spotted a man wanted for second-degree robbery driving a rental car. Officers followed him to a residence in Lynnwood, and arrested him the moment he got out of the car.
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Family of man who died waiting for medics to enter home files $10M lawsuit against Seattle

SEATTLE - The family of a man who died of a heart attack last year has filed a $10 million lawsuit against the City of Seattle. The lawsuit argues William Yurek may still be alive today if medics had been allowed to enter his home sooner. When they were called to his house Nov. 21, 2021, they noticed his Seattle address had been on an outdated "blacklist" of places where EMTs could not enter without a police escort. The lawsuit says 13 minutes passed between the time medics arrived, and when they finally entered the home to begin aid.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Puyallup couple charged in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

PUYALLUP, Wash. - A Puyallup couple face federal misdemeanor charges for their suspected role in the U.S. Captiol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. According to court documents, Scott Ray Christensen and Holly Dionne Christensen are accused of breaking into the U.S. Capitol Building during the riots along with hundreds of other protestors. The purpose of the riot was to disrupt the certification of the 2020 Presidential Election results.
PUYALLUP, WA
q13fox.com

Crash on I-405 causes 6-mile backup in Newcastle, 2 people seriously injured

NEWCASTLE, Wash. - Two people are recovering in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash that happened on I-405 Monday morning. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says the driver was arrested under suspicion of driving while impaired. Just before 9:00 a.m., WSP Trooper Rick Johnson announced that all northbound...
NEWCASTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy