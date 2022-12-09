Read full article on original website
Marquette residents shop for holidays at annual event
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette Township mall got into the holiday spirit with dozens of vendors on Saturday. The Westwood Mall held the second annual Christmas Market. From books to clothing, there was plenty to shop around for. Even Santa was at the mall with carolers taking pictures with children.
Veterans donate trailer of toys for Toys for Tots in Marquette
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Veterans from the Lake Superior Marine Corps Detachment 764 delivered a trailer full of toys to the Westwood Mall Monday afternoon. The group has been helping for over 30 years. For 75 years Toys for Tots has made sure there are toys for everyone under the Christmas tree.
Marquette Food Co-op collects donations for the Harbor House
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Food Co-op is asking people to donate gifts that bring comfort and relaxation to the Women’s Center’s Harbor House residents. It could include tea or coffee, journals, mugs, house plants and more. This is the fifth year in a row that the store has held a gift collection for the shelter.
Peter White Public Library holds event, supports youth authors, illustrators
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Peter White Public Library held an event Monday evening focused on supporting young authors and illustrators. Kids from first grade through sixth worked on writing, illustrating and publishing their own books. At the end of the school year, the kids can add their finished works to the library.
Breakfast fundraisers supports Iron Mountain Saint Vincent De Paul food pantry
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Iron Mountain held a breakfast fundraiser Sunday morning. All of the money raised will be donated to the Iron Mountain Saint Vincent De Paul food pantry. In addition to the breakfast, it also had a bake sale and raffle for a signed Packers football. Santa Claus himself even made an appearance.
First ever Geeky Gumee brings people to Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A pop culture swap brought people to Ore Dock Brewing Company Sunday afternoon. From Funko Pops to comic books a variety of collectibles were on display for “Geeky Gumee”. This is the first Geeky Gumee and the founder, Mike Forester, said he is already looking to expand the event next year.
Alpha Brewing Company holds fundraiser for Fortune Lake
ALPHA, Mich. (WLUC) - Alpha Brewing Company held its Brew with a Purpose fundraising event Sunday to help raise money for Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp. The brewery sold pulled pork sandwiches, held a 50/50 raffle and a portion of all brewery sales went directly to the Fortune Lake fundraising campaign.
The Ryan Report - Dec. 11, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the second Sunday of December speaking with Innovate Marquette SmartZone CEO, Joe Thiel and resident entrepreneur, Dave Ollila. This week on the Ryan Report, Don sits down with Thiel and Ollila to discuss plans for the Marquette Outdoor Venture Innovation Center and the new Entrepreneur in Residence program.
Marquette salon giving away free nano brow service
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wake up every morning with a just-got-home-from-the-salon look. The Lash Lounge in Marquette offers a permanent eyebrow makeup service. The nano brow service, aka eyebrow tattooing, creates hairlike strokes with a natural finish lasting up to three years. The Lash Loung owner Stacy Burress explains this...
Learn more about Kar’s Nuts and Second Nature Granola
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Want something that tastes good, but is still good for you?. Kar’s Nuts and Second Nature Granola got you covered by knowing what flavors are popular. Kar’s most popular trail mix flavor is their “Sweet and Salty” mix. Second Nature’s “Wholesome Medley”...
Canines for Comfort partnering with Escanaba Public Safety Department
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The old saying goes dogs are a man’s best friend. Canines for Comfort Founder Sarah Sorensen said dogs are everyone’s friend. The organization is partnering with the Escanaba Public Safety Department. Canines for Comfort specializes in serving victims of crime by providing therapy dogs. Sorensen said this partnership is going to reach the entire community.
Now is the right time to refresh your skincare routine
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The popularity of peppermint candy is on the decline as more Americans are opting for chocolate and fruity candies in their stockings at Christmas. Upper Michigan Today looks at a new poll from candystore.com that takes a look at the U.S.’s favorite Christmas candy. Plus......
Kuhn pours in 28 points as NMU dispatches LSSU
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Makaylee Kuhn scored a season-high 28 points, while adding 12 rebounds and four assists to guide the Wildcats to a 72-64 victory over Lake Superior State on Sunday. It was Kuhn’s third double-double of the season. She has now scored in double-figures in 10 of 11...
Balanced scoring benefits NMU Men over LSSU
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The NMU men’s basketball team defeated the Lake Superior State Lakers 87-72 in a Sunday GLIAC matchup behind significant contributions throughout the lineup. Max Bjorklund once again led the ‘Cats in scoring with 23 points on 7-16 shooting while dishing out 5 assists. Max Weisbrod...
NMU Women’s Basketball Comes up Short in Loss to Ferris State
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Wildcats women’s basketball team took on the Ferris State Bulldogs at the Berry Events Center on Friday where they fell short 60-54 in a GLIAC contest. Makaylee Kuhn scored 20 points, Elena Alaix added 19 points, and Ana Rhude stuffed the stat sheet with 13 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 blocks. Kenzie Bowers paced the Bulldogs with 18. Both teams shot sub-40% from the floor, but NMU was just 1-13 (7.7%) from three while FSU went 7-22 (31.8%). The Wildcats committed 20 turnovers to just 8 from the Bulldogs.
Wildcats down Bulldogs 89-77 in Battle of GLIAC Contenders
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The NMU men’s basketball team put together an all-around performance for an 89-77 win over GLIAC favorite Ferris State. Five Wildcats reached double figures in scoring on the night. Brian Parzych recorded a double-double with 17 points and 10 assists. He also added 6 rebounds...
12-9-22: Friday Night Fever: Men's and Women's college basketball, HS Boy's and Girls' basketball, and HS Hockey
NMU's Dylan Kuehl dunks after a pass from Brian Parzych. High School Hockey from around the U.P. and HS Basketball Scores. NMU's Jake Witt declares for NFL Draft; All-State HS Football; HS Basketball. Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:32 AM UTC. Former NMU football Player Jake witt talks about his...
NMU Hockey Falls 5-2 in Loss to Bulldogs
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The NMU hockey team got down early and couldn’t bounce back in time, falling to Ferris State by a score of 5-2 in the first game of the weekend series in Big Rapids. Beni Halasz was pulled six minutes into the game after conceding two goals on four shots, he was replaced by Rico DiMatteo who stopped 24-26 in relief. David Keefer scored his team-leading 11th goal of the season, Kristof Papp had a two-point night, and Andre Ghantous and AJ Vanderbeck both register assists.
