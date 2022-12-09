MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Wildcats women’s basketball team took on the Ferris State Bulldogs at the Berry Events Center on Friday where they fell short 60-54 in a GLIAC contest. Makaylee Kuhn scored 20 points, Elena Alaix added 19 points, and Ana Rhude stuffed the stat sheet with 13 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 blocks. Kenzie Bowers paced the Bulldogs with 18. Both teams shot sub-40% from the floor, but NMU was just 1-13 (7.7%) from three while FSU went 7-22 (31.8%). The Wildcats committed 20 turnovers to just 8 from the Bulldogs.

