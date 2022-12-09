ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

lebtown.com

Almost 90% of rural Pennsylvania municipalities lack property upkeep rules

This article is shared with LebTown by content partner Spotlight PA. A widespread lack of property maintenance codes in rural Pennsylvania has worsened living conditions and stalled investment in those communities, according to a new state study. The Center for Rural Pennsylvania, which serves the General Assembly, found that 89%...
CBS Philly

What Pa. bridges are in poor condition? See the local list

PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- The Route 420 South/Wanamaker Avenue bridge that closed this week was one of thousands across the state of Pennsylvania listed in "poor" condition, data from the Federal Highway Administration and PennDOT shows.FHWA's database counts 23,202 bridges in Pennsylvania, and lists 3,112 in poor condition. For New Jersey, the FHWA lists 455 bridges as "poor" and for Delaware, 14 are listed as "poor."Of all the states in the nation, Pennsylvania had the second-highest number of bridges in poor condition, according to the American Road & Transportation Builders Association. Only Iowa had more bridges rated as "poor."And across...
abc27.com

Pa. Farm Show Complex, Expo Center parking now cash free

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Visitors to the PA Farm Show Complex and Expo Center will now have to leave their cash at home for their next visit. As of November 1, 2022, payment for parking will be available by credit card only for $15. Admission to the PA Farm Show is free with the advertised best time to arrive between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.
PennLive.com

Pa. to receive $6.6 million to expand internet accessibility across the state

Pennsylvania will receive $6.6 million to help expand internet accessibility throughout the state, Governor Tom Wolf announced today. “Pennsylvania’s lack of affordable, accessible broadband is one of the biggest challenges holding our economy back,” Wolf said in an announcement on Dec. 6. “This $6.6 million is the beginning of a generational change waiting for Pennsylvanians.”
abc27.com

Best-performing Pennsylvania stocks last week

(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Pennsylvania last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Pennsylvania, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. 39 stocks met the criteria in Pennsylvania.
NorthcentralPA.com

Wawa eyes potential sites in northcentral Pennsylvania

A spokesperson for Wawa confirmed that the convenience store chain is eyeing up potential sites in several northcentral Pa. counties. The company previously announced in June that they plan to expand into central Pennsylvania with up to 40 new locations. "As we’ve previously announced, we are continuing to spread our wings further west into central Pa. and that includes potential sites for new Wawa stores in State College, as well as, Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties," said Jennifer Wolf, external public relations supervisor for Wawa. ...
Blogging Big Blue

Pennsylvania stimulus checks: Gov. Wolf proposes sending $2,000 to address the cost of living crisis

Pennsylvania has started sending qualified residents the one-time extra property tax/rent rebate. If you haven’t already, act quickly since Pennsylvania’s bonus tax rebate deadline is coming up soon. Additionally, Governor Tom Wolf encouraged Pennsylvanians who are qualified for the tax credit to submit their applications by yesterday’s deadline....
abc27.com

Who really controls the Pennsylvania State House?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday, Dec. 12, a Pennsylvania state representative was sworn in as the majority leader of the state capitol, which typically wouldn’t be unusual. However, both the Republican and Democratic parties have sworn in majority leaders. So what’s going on?. Who’s really in...
abc27.com

Pennsylvania to receive federal funding to help homeless

(WHTM) — Communities across Pennsylvania that are struggling with homelessness will soon get millions of dollars. Some of that money is coming to the Midstate. For the most vulnerable in Pennsylvania, help is on its way. Federal funds, $5.8 million to be specific, are being given to Pennsylvania through the Emergency Solutions Grant Program.
PennLive.com

Penn State Health and Highmark: bringing world-class, accessible care close to home | Opinion

Five years ago, Penn State Health and Highmark Health announced a partnership that would invest $1 billion in the health and well-being of central Pennsylvanians. This collaboration included a shared promise: to create a world-class network of health care across the south-central PA region—one that provides greater choice, convenience and affordability.
FOX 43

State charges 30 people, 21 businesses in automotive 'title washing' ring

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Attorney General and governor-elect Josh Shapiro on Friday announced his office has charged 30 people and 21 businesses for "title-washing" and re-titling stolen vehicles. The alleged offenses occurred at businesses in Lebanon, Lehigh, and Philadelphia counties, Shapiro said in a press release. "The title washing...
