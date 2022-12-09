Read full article on original website
Almost 90% of rural Pennsylvania municipalities lack property upkeep rules
This article is shared with LebTown by content partner Spotlight PA. A widespread lack of property maintenance codes in rural Pennsylvania has worsened living conditions and stalled investment in those communities, according to a new state study. The Center for Rural Pennsylvania, which serves the General Assembly, found that 89%...
What Pa. bridges are in poor condition? See the local list
PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- The Route 420 South/Wanamaker Avenue bridge that closed this week was one of thousands across the state of Pennsylvania listed in "poor" condition, data from the Federal Highway Administration and PennDOT shows.FHWA's database counts 23,202 bridges in Pennsylvania, and lists 3,112 in poor condition. For New Jersey, the FHWA lists 455 bridges as "poor" and for Delaware, 14 are listed as "poor."Of all the states in the nation, Pennsylvania had the second-highest number of bridges in poor condition, according to the American Road & Transportation Builders Association. Only Iowa had more bridges rated as "poor."And across...
Pa. Farm Show Complex, Expo Center parking now cash free
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Visitors to the PA Farm Show Complex and Expo Center will now have to leave their cash at home for their next visit. As of November 1, 2022, payment for parking will be available by credit card only for $15. Admission to the PA Farm Show is free with the advertised best time to arrive between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.
Pennsylvania Stimulus Checks- Gov. Wolf Suggests $2,000 to Help Cost-of-Living Crisis
Pennsylvania has begun delivering the one-time additional property tax/rent payment or stimulus checks to eligible residents. If you haven’t received it already, take action fast because Pennsylvania’s deadline for bonus tax rebates is arriving. Governor Tom Wolf additionally asked Pennsylvanians who are eligible for the tax credit to...
Pa. Gov-elect Shapiro’s transition team includes more than a dozen LGBTQ members
'As a member of the LGBTQ community, I’m just very excited and proud to be a part of this,' team member Eric Gutshall said. The post Pa. Gov-elect Shapiro’s transition team includes more than a dozen LGBTQ members appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pa. to receive $6.6 million to expand internet accessibility across the state
Pennsylvania will receive $6.6 million to help expand internet accessibility throughout the state, Governor Tom Wolf announced today. “Pennsylvania’s lack of affordable, accessible broadband is one of the biggest challenges holding our economy back,” Wolf said in an announcement on Dec. 6. “This $6.6 million is the beginning of a generational change waiting for Pennsylvanians.”
Best-performing Pennsylvania stocks last week
(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Pennsylvania last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Pennsylvania, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. 39 stocks met the criteria in Pennsylvania.
Wawa eyes potential sites in northcentral Pennsylvania
A spokesperson for Wawa confirmed that the convenience store chain is eyeing up potential sites in several northcentral Pa. counties. The company previously announced in June that they plan to expand into central Pennsylvania with up to 40 new locations. "As we’ve previously announced, we are continuing to spread our wings further west into central Pa. and that includes potential sites for new Wawa stores in State College, as well as, Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties," said Jennifer Wolf, external public relations supervisor for Wawa. ...
Gas prices falling across nation and state, but Pennsylvania drivers still paying more than others
Average gasoline prices are continuing to fall in Pennsylvania and across the nation, although the average in Pennsylvania is about 50 cents per gallon higher than the national average. According to AAA, the national average Monday is about $3.26 per gallon. That’s about 14 cents less than a week ago,...
Pennsylvania stimulus checks: Gov. Wolf proposes sending $2,000 to address the cost of living crisis
Pennsylvania has started sending qualified residents the one-time extra property tax/rent rebate. If you haven’t already, act quickly since Pennsylvania’s bonus tax rebate deadline is coming up soon. Additionally, Governor Tom Wolf encouraged Pennsylvanians who are qualified for the tax credit to submit their applications by yesterday’s deadline....
Who really controls the Pennsylvania State House?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday, Dec. 12, a Pennsylvania state representative was sworn in as the majority leader of the state capitol, which typically wouldn’t be unusual. However, both the Republican and Democratic parties have sworn in majority leaders. So what’s going on?. Who’s really in...
Pennsylvania water company to raise monthly utility bills by nearly $40 starting in January
PHILADELPHIA - Customers of a Pennsylvania water service will see a price hike in the new year that could raise their monthly utility bill by nearly $40. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) on Thursday approved a rate hike for Pennsylvania American Water customers. The commission says the average monthly...
Pa.’s addiction treatment services suffocating from regulations at a critical time | Opinion
As Pennsylvania works through the heartbreak and wreckage left in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, our state’s ongoing, deadly drug and alcohol epidemic is churning back into public view. In 2021, over 5,400 Pennsylvanians died needlessly of drug overdoses. Similar or higher numbers are projected for 2022 while...
One-on-one interview with outgoing Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is wrapping up his second – and final – term, and he sat down with News 8 to talk about his time in the state's top office. Wolf talks about the transition from the private sector to public office. Part 2. Wolf talks about...
Pennsylvania to receive federal funding to help homeless
(WHTM) — Communities across Pennsylvania that are struggling with homelessness will soon get millions of dollars. Some of that money is coming to the Midstate. For the most vulnerable in Pennsylvania, help is on its way. Federal funds, $5.8 million to be specific, are being given to Pennsylvania through the Emergency Solutions Grant Program.
Restaurant closings: These eateries bid farewell to central Pa. in 2022
Fallout from the pandemic continues to hurt the central Pennsylvania restaurant industry. While some new establishments opened, a rash of closings in 2022 included neighborhood bars, favorite diners and ethnic establishments. It was a year marked by a seismic shift. In some cases, restaurants traded hands as some owners bowed...
Penn State Health and Highmark: bringing world-class, accessible care close to home | Opinion
Five years ago, Penn State Health and Highmark Health announced a partnership that would invest $1 billion in the health and well-being of central Pennsylvanians. This collaboration included a shared promise: to create a world-class network of health care across the south-central PA region—one that provides greater choice, convenience and affordability.
Water bills are going up for some Pennsylvania American Water customers
The company reached a settlement on Thursday and said it is making over $1 billion in water and wastewater system investments through 2023 to continue providing safe and reliable service.
State charges 30 people, 21 businesses in automotive 'title washing' ring
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Attorney General and governor-elect Josh Shapiro on Friday announced his office has charged 30 people and 21 businesses for "title-washing" and re-titling stolen vehicles. The alleged offenses occurred at businesses in Lebanon, Lehigh, and Philadelphia counties, Shapiro said in a press release. "The title washing...
Crop One to open vertical indoor farming facility; bring new jobs to NEPA
HAZLE TWP. — Gov. Tom Wolf Thursday, in conjunction with CAN DO, announced that Crop One, an industry-leader in technology-driven indoor vertical farming, is opening a vertical farm in the Humboldt Industrial Park in Hazle Township, bringing 40 new full-time managerial and farm production jobs to the region. Gov....
