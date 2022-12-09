Lady Gaga Recreates Viral ‘Wednesday’ ‘Bloody Mary’ TikTok Dance Trend: Watch

Image Credit: JA/Everett Collection/Netflix

“Born This Way” hitmaker Lady Gaga, 36, took to TikTok on Dec. 8 to join in on the viral Wednesday trend that features her song “Bloody Mary” from 2011. “BLOODY WEDNESDAY,” the pop icon captioned the black-and-white video of her recreating the dance. In the clip, Gaga can be seen doing her best goth makeup and putting on an outfit that is a take on Wednesday Addams from the hit Netflix show.

BLOODY WEDNESDAY #fyp

After the Haus Labs founder’s makeup was set, and her knee-high socks were on, that’s when the real fun began. Gaga then started to break out into Jenna Ortega‘s dance from the show, along with the Grammy-winner’s lyrics. “I’ll dance, dance, dance

With my hands, hands, hands Above my head, head, head Like Jesus said,” Gaga’s song chants.

Since Gaga shared the iconic video, many of the show’s fans and Little Monsters alike took to the comments section to gush about the clip. “If I was Jenna Ortega I’d be losing it right now,” one fan wrote, while another chimed in, “GAGA DID THE THING.” A third admirer noted that the Oscar-winner is gaining success all over again on a song that was released over a decade ago. “I love you Gaga!!! you’re getting all the recognition you deserved all along,” they wrote.

The “Bad Romance” singer’s video was also posted just one week after Wednesday Addams’s Twitter wrote about the trend. “I see you doing my dance moves to @LadyGaga ’s Bloody Mary. I understand she is followed by little monsters. I approve,” the account penned. And even Mother Monster herself responded to the tweet! “Slay Wednesday! You’re welcome at Haus of Gaga anytime (and bring Thing with you, we love paws around here),” the A Star Is Born actress wrote. Following this amazing pop culture crossover, the official Twitter account for Netflix added Gaga’s tweet to their official account bio. “”Slay Wednesday!” – LADY GAGA [skull emoji],” it reads as of this writing.

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams. (Netflix)

Of course, Netflix is a Little Monster too, as they reposted the video to their official account just one hour after Gaga shared it. “Mother Monster has arrived at Nevermore,” the account wrote. However, as previously mentioned, the trend has gone viral, and other celebrities have joined in. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, 59, even participated in the trend via TikTok, along with her daughters Amelia, 21, and Delilah Hamlin, 24. Jenna also took to Twitter on Nov. 25 to thank her inspiration’s on helping her create the dance. “Thanks to Siouxsie Sioux, Bob Fosse’s ‘Rich Man’s Frug’, Lisa Loring, Lene Lovich, Denis Lavant, and archival footage of goths dancing in clubs in the 80’s. Helped me out on this one,” she tweeted.