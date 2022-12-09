ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kourtney Kardashian Admits She’s Getting ‘Energy Back’ 10 Months After Quitting IVF

By Audrey Rock
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian is sharing personal details of her previously revealed IVF journey. The Poosh founder and 43-year-old mom of three took to Instagram stories on Thursday, December 8 to share that she’s finding her energy again, ten months after stopping IVF treatments. “Finally started getting my energy back 10 months after stopping IVF,” the newlywed captioned a pic of a treadmill. “For anyone else going through it, it gets better!”

Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian (MEGA)

The Kardashians star shares children Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick, 39. She married Blink-182’s Travis Barker, 47, in a lavish, star-studded celebration in Portofino, Italy on May 22. They previously wed legally in a private Santa Barbara, California courthouse wedding attended only by Kourt’s Grandma Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell, 87. The duo have previously spoken openly about their attempts to have a child together.

“Our last egg retrieval was not successful, so our new thing that we’re going to be trying is a Panchakarma cleanse,” Kourtney said during the May 26 episode of Hulu hit The Kardashians. “It’s, like, 3,000 years old. It will get all of the toxins that are deep within our tissue out of our bodies to have better quality eggs.” The reality TV icon also opened up about her thoughts on the intimate nature of the pursuit.

BUZZIPPER / LA.GOSSIPTV / BACKGRID

“I’m super grateful that Travis is doing this with me,” she said during the episode. “I don’t think I could do it on my own. I just feel like it’s something we have to do together. We’re making a baby together. We have to be on the same page.” Travis, who shares two children with ex Shanna Moakler, (plus he’s stepdad to her daughter with Oscar De La Hoya) has been candid about the attempts to become parents together, as well.

Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com

“Seeing Kourtney’s journey through IVF [in-vitro fertilization], which is super hard for a woman, you saw her struggle with it and talk about it,” Travis told GQ in November. “That’s real. And there’s however many millions of dudes that have to go give their semen for this same procedure. So it’s, like, relatable, you know?”

RadarOnline

Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance

Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
