Lafayette, NY

Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. Wagner

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 83-53 victory against Wagner on Sunday afternoon at the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_women_box_Wagner by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL. ORANGE BASKETBALL...
Four teams are winners at Oscar B. Jensen relays

The Cicero-North Syracuse girls and boys and girls teams, along with the Liverpool girls and Baldwinsville boys teams, were all winners at the Oscar B. Jensen morning and afternoon relays on Sunday at the SRC Arena on the Onondaga Community College campus.
Syracuse Football: 5-star quarterback with Orange offer discloses his top 8

Elite 2024 quarterback Michael Van Buren from Baltimore, who is rated five stars by ESPN and holds a Syracuse football scholarship offer, has released his top eight, according to numerous media reports. An article from Rivals.com national analyst Adam Friedman does note that Van Buren is leaving his recruitment open,...
