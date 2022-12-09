Read full article on original website
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenSkaneateles, NY
This Is the Snowiest City in New York StateDiana RusSyracuse, NY
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Boys basketball roundup: Senior leads Corcoran to city showcase victory over Henninger (40 photos)
Senior Amir Reaves was on fire as he led his Corcoran boys basketball team to a victory over Henninger in the Syracuse Invitational Basketball Showcase at Corcoran High School.
Boys basketball roundup: Nottingham tops Henninger in OT at 5th annual city showcase
Steyvon Jones tallied 22 points in Nottingham’s 53-50 victory over Henninger during the first day of the fifth annual Syracuse Invitational Basketball Showcase at Corcoran High School. “It was ugly, but I will take it,” Nottingham coach Cornelius Vines said.
ACC Basketball Power Rankings: Did Syracuse move up after its 2-0 week?
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Outside of the top four teams in the ACC, only one other school had a 2-0 record last week. Duke, Virginia Tech and Miami each won both of their games, while No. 1 Virginia went 1-0.
Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. Wagner
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 83-53 victory against Wagner on Sunday afternoon at the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_women_box_Wagner by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL. ORANGE BASKETBALL...
Four teams are winners at Oscar B. Jensen relays
The Cicero-North Syracuse girls and boys and girls teams, along with the Liverpool girls and Baldwinsville boys teams, were all winners at the Oscar B. Jensen morning and afternoon relays on Sunday at the SRC Arena on the Onondaga Community College campus.
Syracuse is playing some of its best basketball, and now gets slumping Monmouth (what to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Just two days after dispatching rival Georgetown, the Syracuse Orange will return to the court at the JMA Wireless Dome to host the Monmouth Hawks on Monday. Syracuse has improved its record to 6-4 with three-consecutive victories. Syracuse continues to rely on its Big Three of...
Liverpool girls basketball edges Auburn, senior joins 1,000-point club: ‘I just felt a lot of love’ (90 photos)
It was a superb night for Liverpool senior Nevaeh Wingate. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
SU wide receiver commit Bryce Cohoon earns postseason player of the year award
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football commit Bryce Cohoon was named the Wichita Large School Postseason Player of the Year. The class of 2023 wide receiver plays for Maize High School, the Kansas 5A state runner-up. The Eagles lost the state championship 28-14, their first loss of the season. Cohoon...
Syracuse offers special ticket to watch NCAA soccer final at Dome; pushes back start of basketball game vs. Monmouth
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse University officials have pushed back the start time of the Orange men’s basketball game against Monmouth on Monday, so fans can come early and watch the SU men’s soccer team play for the national title on the JMA Wireless Dome’s video boards.
Syracuse basketball vs. Monmouth tickets: Cheapest seats for Monday at the Dome
Syracuse University basketball hosts the Monmouth Hawks at the JMA Wireless Dome on Monday, December 12 (12/12/2022) at 8 p.m. ET. Syracuse is red hot, and has won three in a row, including their most recent beating of rival Georgetown, and fans will want to turn up at the Dome to cheer them on.
Syracuse point guard Judah Mintz is the ACC Rookie of the Week
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse University freshman Judah Mintz is the ACC Rookie of the Week. Mintz’s win this week breaks a four-week hold on the weekly honor by Duke big man Kyle Filipowski. It came after two SU wins and two nice performances by the Maryland native. During Orange...
Best photos of the week in CNY high school winter sports (Week 2)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. Here are our favorite photos from Week 2 of the winter sports season:
Syracuse women breeze by Wagner 83-53, led by Dariauna Lewis’ dominance on the glass
Syracuse, N.Y. — A few weeks ago, after Syracuse’s win over Colgate and Dariauna Lewis’s third double-double in as many games, Felisha Legette-Jack joked that if Lewis broke her single-season rebounding record, she’d buy her a Gucci bag. Against Wagner, Lewis appeared well on her way.
Syracuse loses freshman cornerback Jeremiah Wilson to transfer portal
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football has lost another player off its defensive depth chart to the NCAA transfer portal. Cornerback Jeremiah Wilson entered the portal Monday. He’s the seventh overall SU player to depart the program this offseason and the third featured on the depth chart this season.
Source: Syracuse and Georgetown agree to two-year extension to current series
Syracuse, N.Y. – The Syracuse Orange and Georgetown met for the eighth straight season on Saturday. And even though the series between the schools originally was set to end with this year’s game, it looks like the two rivals will continue to play each other for the next two years.
syracuse.com
How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. Monmouth | Time, TV channel, free live stream
Syracuse basketball hosts the Monmouth Hawks for their third straight game at the JMA Wireless Dome on Monday, December 12 (12/12/2022) at 8 p.m. ET. The game will air nationwide on ACC Network and can be streamed live with free trials of fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Football: 5-star quarterback with Orange offer discloses his top 8
Elite 2024 quarterback Michael Van Buren from Baltimore, who is rated five stars by ESPN and holds a Syracuse football scholarship offer, has released his top eight, according to numerous media reports. An article from Rivals.com national analyst Adam Friedman does note that Van Buren is leaving his recruitment open,...
Fowler graduate Amir ‘Cash’ Anderson wins USA boxing elite title, sets up potential Olympic spot
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Amir ‘Cash’ Anderson, the 18-year-old PSLA at Fowler graduate, is a USA Boxing Elite champion. Anderson defeated Jason Moreno (Pennsylvania) Saturday in the championship bout of USA Boxing’s 156-pound Elite division. Anderson turns 19 in January, which permitted him to box in the Elite (19 and older) age group.
SU safeties coach Nick Monroe will serve as interim defensive coordinator for Pinstripe Bowl
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football safeties coach and defensive pass game coordinator Nick Monroe has received a promotion, at least temporarily. Monroe will serve as the Orange’s interim defensive coordinator following Tony White’s departure Thursday. There was no press release announcing Monroe’s interim role. His title was...
Dariauna Lewis and Syracuse’s forwards have no problem getting touches off the glass: ‘It’s our drug’
Syracuse, N.Y. — A few weeks ago, after Syracuse’s win over Colgate and Dariauna Lewis’s third double-double in as many games, Felisha Legette-Jack joked that if Lewis broke her single-season rebounding record, she’d buy her a Gucci bag. On Sunday afternoon against Wagner, Lewis appeared well...
