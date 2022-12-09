Read full article on original website
Sweetly Kismet Candy Store In Carlton Gathers Clothes For The Local Homeless
CARLTON, Minn. — One candy store is collecting winter clothing for the homeless in Carlton. Sweetly Kismet Candy Store is accepting winter clothing donations this weekend and next weekend. All of the clothes will be donated to CHUM and Life House in Duluth. They’re looking for adult clothing sizes,...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Salvation Army In Need Of Gifts For Teens
DULUTH, Minn. — Christmas is less than 2 weeks away, and the Duluth Salvation Army is still in need of donations, especially gifts for teenagers. Right now, the bins for teens are only half-full compared to other bins that are overflowing with toys. The Salvation Army said in a...
FOX 21 Online
Holiday Markets Held Across Duluth Saturday
DULUTH, Minn — A bunch of local markets popped up today to cater to people’s holiday needs. At Peace Church, the Neighbor-Made Fair hosted 35 vendors, selling gifts and crafts ranging from handmade jewelry to custom paintings. This is Neighbor-Made’s tenth year providing customers with gifts for the holidays.
boreal.org
Santas running wild in Duluth on Saturday
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Don’t be alarmed if you saw a bunch of running Santas out in Duluth Saturday morning, it was all part of the Wild Santa Run!. The 5K was put on by Wild State Cider. All race participants got a 5-piece Santa suit to...
Grocery Prices In The Duluth – Superior Area Shocked Me
My wonderful cook of a wife left town with the kiddo for a 4-day stint covering this weekend and that left me to fend for myself foodwise the whole time. Their trip away actually worked out well because I got roped into teaching classes online for three of the days and not having people in the background always makes it easier. In preparation for the weekend, I went to Walmart for groceries knowing with the thought that I would save money by not ordering in.
FOX 21 Online
“Deck the Halls” Event Held at Enger Lofts
DULUTH, MN – Shops at Enger Lofts in Duluth hosted their first ever Deck the Halls event. The six retail shops organized the free event where local makers held an artisan market full of crafts and handmade items. Live music filled the decorated halls with cheer, and there were plenty of outdoor activities including s’more making, photos with Santa, and a photo wall as well as a chance to meet a sled dog.
Duluth Residents Encouraged To Enter Stormwater Protection Contest
Have ideas on how Twin Ports residents can better protect area lakes - including Lake Superior - from stormwater runoff? The Regional Stormwater Protection Team (RSPT) wants to know. And - you just could win prizes for your contributions. The City of Duluth is inviting people to submit their ideas...
FOX 21 Online
Whistleblower Lawsuit Considered By Fired Duluth Chamber Staffer
DULUTH, Minn. – A Twin Cities law firm says a whistleblower lawsuit is being prepared against the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce. This comes after a longtime staff member, Martha Bremer, was fired last month, according to David Schlesinger, an attorney representing Bremer. Bremer was with the Duluth Chamber...
FOX 21 Online
Local Mechanics Give Winter Tire Tips
HERMANTOWN, Minn.–The winter season is upon us and one way to avoid slipping and sliding on the roads is to make sure your tires are in good condition. We asked local professionals what key factors to keep in mind when switching out tires for different seasons. Mechanics over at Pro Tires in Hermantown say it all comes down to what the road conditions are, what materials are used on the roads, and what type of terrain you drive on.
FOX 21 Online
Chester Bowl Season Now Underway
DULUTH, Minn — Today was Chester Bowl’s opening day for their ski and snowboard program. Mother Nature also showed up with some fresh snow for the skiers. Lessons were available for first timers or visitors looking for more of a challenge. The 175-foot ski hill will be open...
FOX 21 Online
Lake Superior Zoo Gets Festive With ‘Zoo Lights’
DULUTH, Minn. — The Lake Superior Zoo has been lit up in ‘Zoo Lights’ for the holiday season. Click here for more.
boreal.org
Car vs train accident in Superior
At around 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon, Superior police officers were called to a crash involving a train and a train locomotive at Tower Avenue and Winter Street. A preliminary investigation indicates the car was stopped on the tracks when an approaching train locomotive struck the stopped vehicle, pushing it off Tower Avenue and onto the tracks to around John Avenue.
FOX 21 Online
Ice Fishing & Winter Show This Weekend At DECC
DULUTH, Minn. — The annual Arrowhead Ice Fishing & Winter Show is this weekend at the DECC. Click here for ticket information.
boreal.org
Duluth man sues city over 5 cent plastic bag fee income
Eric Smith plans to file a lawsuit against the city of Duluth over the cost of plastic bags. He attended the Duluth City Council meeting Monday to ask about the bag ordinance fee. He said when he spoke at the meeting, the councilors looked at him with blank stares. Citing the MN statute 471.998 Subdivision 1, he claims the bag ordinance fee is unconstitutional. He says (per the city ordinance,) the money collected is going to the businesses and not to better the city or programs.
boreal.org
Winter storm update for this week
December 12. 2022 from the National Weather Service - Duluth. The Winter Storm Watch for this week has been expanded into northwest Wisconsin, and the Minnesota portion has been delayed to noon on Tuesday do to an expected delay in the arrival of precipitation. Heavy wet snow could lead to power outages, and travel on Wednesday morning could be very difficult. Check back for updates!
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Heidi Pack & Whiskey Trail Perform Live On Morning Show
DULUTH, Minn. — Heidi Pack and Ryan Holte from the band “Heidi Pack & Whiskey Trail” came on the morning show to perform a few songs. Pack released her first single “Cowgirl” this year and it hit almost 100,000 streams in 3 months. She will be moving to Nashville in January.
Here Are The 5 Most Dangerous Intersections in Duluth In The Winter for 2022
Winter in Duluth leads to some particularly challenging travel situations. The steep hills mixed with snow and ice make for difficult and dangerous situations. I reached out to the Duluth Police Department to find out the most dangerous intersections in Duluth for this year. This information I got includes reported...
WDIO-TV
Brandon Weatherz: Quiet start to an active week
The focus of the forecast remains on a snowy system that will impact mid-week travel. Our Monday is quiet with cloudy skies and rather steady temperatures. Early morning temps begin around 30 degrees, then highs stay in low to mid-30s. We stay on the mild side again tonight with lows in mid-20s, then highs climb to mid-30s on Tuesday under cloudy skies.
FOX 21 Online
Man Sentenced To 16.5 Years In Prison For 2018 Murder
DULUTH, Minn. — On Monday, Brian Ross Shaw was sentenced to 16.5 years for the murder of Kevin John Weiss. St. Louis County prosecutors say Shaw shot at killed Weiss outside of a home in Gary-New Duluth four years ago in December of 2018. The men grew up knowing...
WDIO-TV
Keeping safe on the ice: Arrowhead Ice Fishing and Winter Show
Arrowhead’s Ice Fishing and Winter Show only comes once a year and it features a wide variety of new products and accessories. Whether you need a new challenge, or are novel to the ice fishing scene, you will find what you are looking for here. “We cater to the...
