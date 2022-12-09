LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Rex KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. He is a nine-month-old lab mix who’s been at the shelter for three months. Rex is really outgoing, energetic and loves to be the center of attention. He loves people and playing with other dogs. Rex is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO