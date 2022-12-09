ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

WRAL News

Hanukkah celebrations begin amid rise in antisemitic incidents

RALEIGH, N.C. — Hanukkah is one week away and many celebrations are beginning. However, a rise in antisemitism is causing concerns across the Jewish community. The latest data from the Anti-Defamation League shows nearly 700 case increase in incidents deemed antisemitic from 2020 to 2021; 2021 was the highest year on record for documented reports of harassment, vandalism and violence against jews.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Officials: 3 kids under 5 dead after NC house fire

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three children under the age of 5 are dead and their mother was taken to a hospital after a house fire in North Carolina on Monday morning, authorities said. Greensboro Deputy Fire Chief Dwayne Church says firefighters called to a home on Grimsley Street around 8...
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Sheriff’s Department Is Filling A Bus With Something Nicer Than Inmates

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Department employees always get excited this time of year because it’s time for the Fill the Bus” Kick Off. That’s a way for those in the department to help needy kids and also a way for the department to challenge the residents of Guilford County to help create smiles this holiday, by, well, filling the bus in front of the Sheriff’s office with toys that will go to kids in need this the holiday season.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
