Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19The Modern TimesDurham, NC
Staying Safe While Walking in the Dark: Tips for Cary, NC ResidentsJames TulianoCary, NC
A substitute teacher in Wake County arrested for taking indecent liberties with studentsEdy ZooWake County, NC
Black Bears Have Been Spotted in Cary - Here’s What To Do if You Encounter OneJames TulianoCary, NC
4 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Mix 101.5 continues Radiothon tradition raising funds for Duke Children's hospital
DURHAM, N.C. — It’s that time of year again!. We are gearing up here at MIX 101.5 for our 28th annual MIX 101.5 Radiothon for Duke Children’s. I can not believe that this will be my 7th Radiothon!. I am not going to lie; this event is...
A substitute teacher in Wake County arrested for taking indecent liberties with students
RALEIGH, N.C. - The Wake County Public School System has had to deal with a serious issue. One of their teachers has been arrested and charged with two counts of taking indecent liberties with students. Rachel Ainsley Beahn, a 20-year-old Raleigh resident, was hired as a substitute teacher in May 2021.
'This a larger issue': LGBTQ+ advocates rally in Durham after power cut to Moore County drag show
LGBTQ+ advocates spoke out Thursday about the ongoing threat the drag community is facing.
Duke Energy execs brief state regulators on Moore County power station attack
Duke Energy executives testified Monday before the N.C. Utilities Commission, walking state regulators through the basics on power station attacks that plunged Moore County into darkness more than a week ago. Executives provided few new details, citing an ongoing federal investigation into the attack, which left 45,000 customers without power...
Fuquay-Varina Middle student fires gun in classroom; school closed Friday
Police said they have responded to Fuquay-Varina Middle School because of reports of a student with a gun.
Hanukkah celebrations begin amid rise in antisemitic incidents
RALEIGH, N.C. — Hanukkah is one week away and many celebrations are beginning. However, a rise in antisemitism is causing concerns across the Jewish community. The latest data from the Anti-Defamation League shows nearly 700 case increase in incidents deemed antisemitic from 2020 to 2021; 2021 was the highest year on record for documented reports of harassment, vandalism and violence against jews.
Officials: 3 kids under 5 dead after NC house fire
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three children under the age of 5 are dead and their mother was taken to a hospital after a house fire in North Carolina on Monday morning, authorities said. Greensboro Deputy Fire Chief Dwayne Church says firefighters called to a home on Grimsley Street around 8...
Why were flags in North Carolina at half-staff on Thursday and Friday?
All U.S. and North Carolina flags in the Tar Heel state will fly half-staff at state facilities Thursday and Friday, according to the North Carolina Department of Administration.
Substitute teacher took indecent liberties with students at 2 North Carolina high schools, warrants say
A substitute teacher with the Wake County Public School System was arrested for taking indecent liberties with two students at two different high schools, according to arrest warrants.
Duke Energy: More than 1,500 without power in Durham after crash
DURHAM, N.C. — Duke Energy's website reports more than 1,500 customers are without power in Durham after a vehicle damaged power equipment. The crash and outage were reported Sunday around 9 a.m. At 10 a.m., 1,549 customers were without power. The outage was in northwest Durham, impacting the American...
rhinotimes.com
Sheriff’s Department Is Filling A Bus With Something Nicer Than Inmates
The Guilford County Sheriff’s Department employees always get excited this time of year because it’s time for the Fill the Bus” Kick Off. That’s a way for those in the department to help needy kids and also a way for the department to challenge the residents of Guilford County to help create smiles this holiday, by, well, filling the bus in front of the Sheriff’s office with toys that will go to kids in need this the holiday season.
‘It kind of hit home’: Parents react after NC substitute teacher arrested
According to the arrest warrants, one of the victims attends Middle Creek High School, while the other goes to Holly Springs High School.
Flu, RSV and COVID continue to stress healthcare system
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — In a season for spreading holiday cheer, experts say we are spreading so much more. Our healthcare system is being tested yet again; This time, three illnesses are behind it. The flu, is striking hard – with cases nationwide more than a dozen times higher than...
Rats, mold and electrical hazards: Renter says home in Raleigh has had problems for nearly three years
RALEIGH, N.C. — Rats, mold and electrical hazards are just three of several violations that city inspectors found at a rental property in Raleigh. Renter Tnisha Wilson said the issues at the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 2422 Ellerbe Lane have lasted for nearly three years. The only reason Wilson...
Overcharging in NC becoming more common with 70 stores failing recent checks, agency says
A recent state check found 70 stores in 38 North Carolina counties had price scanning errors.
Who was Eugene Hairston, Guilford County’s only recorded lynching victim?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Since learning about Eugene Hairston in 2018, the Guilford County Community Remembrance Project has tasked itself with finding him. It’s taken years of research. Because of poor record keeping, inconsistent newspaper records and the fact that he was a Black man, it has been difficult to find information about Hairston and […]
Foreclosures surge 187% in Durham, 33% in Raleigh – is worst over?
RALEIGH – Some cracks are appearing in North Carolina’s housing markets as a new report shows that foreclosures have risen by nearly 60% compared to a year ago. The Triangle’s not immune with the number of cases increasing in both markets. The latest foreclosure data from ATTOM...
12-year-old fired gun at North Carolina middle school, sheriff’s office says
The Sheriff's Office obtained a secure custody order for the 12-year-old and juvenile petitions were filed after Fuquay-Varina Middle School was placed on a code red lockdown after a student fired a gun at a window on Thursday morning.
Wake County stores among 70 fined for ‘excessive errors’ and overcharging NC customers in third quarter of 2022
As shoppers continue to check off their holiday shopping lists, a new list has been released — citing 70 stores across 38 counties in North Carolina for price-scanner errors and overcharging.
School bus carrying up to 25 students crashes in Cumberland County, deputies say
A Cumberland County school bus carrying up to 25 students was involved in a crash in Linden Thursday morning, according to the sheriff's office and Cumberland County Schools.
