Positively NJ: Terminally ill man uses the time he has left to help others

Have you ever thought about what you would do if you got the horrible news that you didn't have much time left to live?

One man from the Fords section of Woodbridge has turned that reality into the ultimate example of what life is all about.

His name is Joe Baker. And after doctors told him that the cancer he'd been battling for 10 years was not responding to treatment, he decided to spend whatever time he has left helping others.

Baker is doing it by collecting cereal to bring to Woodbridge Township food pantries. After setting the goal of 500 boxes, he soared past 1,800 and is still going.

On today's episode of "Brian's Positively New Jersey," Brian Donohue meets with Baker at the Caldwell Banker real estate office in Metuchen where Baker has worked for years and where the cereal boxes are stacking up.

Cereal donations can be brought to the Caldwell Banker office at 40 Middlesex Ave. in Metuchen.