Idris Elba acts in Cyberpunk 2077 DLC Phantom Liberty

Idris Elba joins Keanu Reeves for Cyberpunk 2077's new DLC, Phantom Liberty

The visuals in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty look excellent.

Cyberpunk 2077 has had a decent year in 2022, as it finally got full next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series versions of the game release, in addition to an excellent Netflix anime producer by Studio Trigger in Cyberpunk 2077: Edgerunners.

Now the main game is getting a robust DLC package, and it won’t just have the return of Keanu Reeves as rocker Johnny Silverhand, but legendary British actor Idris Elba is also acting in the game.

The trailer featuring Idris Elba was shown during The Game Awards 2022 , as hosted by Geoff Keighley.

The Phantom Liberty DLC is only releasing on new platforms – PC, Xbox Series consoles, and PS5 – but it looks like the upgrade will be worthwhile, as the visual quality on display in Phantom Liberty looks to be a notch above anything we’ve seen in the main game.

Lighting, vehicles, weapons, and of course Idris himself all look incredible, and we’re excited to see more from Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. It’ll be great to see Idris and Keanu potentially bouncing off of one another in this new adventure.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will be launching on newer platforms in 2023.