The stock market just flashed an extremely rare signal that has a solid track record for strong gains ahead, Fundstrat says
An extremely rare signal flashed in the stock market on Tuesday, suggesting big gains ahead. That's according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee, who highlighted a surge in the put-to-call ratio despite a jump in the S&P 500. Since 1997, there have been only three instances when the put-to-call ratio surged above...
Copper Futures Went Up By Over 6% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 6.24% for the last 10 sessions. At 22:50 EST on Friday, 9 December, Copper (HG) is $3.86. Historically, copper prices have been a leading indicator of economic growth. The latest data from the World Bank indicates that global economic growth could reach 4% in 2021. That’s a strong performance, and the copper market’s future looks promising.
USD/CNH Slides By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 1.93% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:06 EST on Sunday, 11 December, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.96. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.009% up from its 52-week low and 0.006% down from its 52-week high. Previous days news...
State Stimulus Checks 2023: What To Know About Payments Coming Next Year
In March 2020, the American economy went into full shutdown mode in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly immediately, the U.S. government implemented a series of stimulus packages in an effort...
Wall Street’s top strategist Mike Wilson predicts a double-digit percentage drop to hit stocks in early 2023
Wall Street's top strategist Mike Wilson predicts the S&P 500 will shed a quarter of its value in early 2023.
Natural Gas Futures Up Momentum With A 9% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Natural Gas (NG) has been up by 9.37% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:06 EST on Sunday, 11 December, Natural Gas (NG) is $6.81. Today’s last reported volume for Natural Gas is 9016, 99.99% below its average volume of 5732249272.29. Volatility. Natural Gas’s last week,...
Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks
Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
EUR/JPY Is 1% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 1.59% for the last 5 sessions. At 13:09 EST on Saturday, 10 December, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $143.84. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 15.616% up from its 52-week low and 3.05% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
The rally in stocks will trick investors into thinking the bear market is over, but there's still a case for the S&P 500 to fall another 26% next year, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson says
Stocks rallying on hopes of the Fed pausing rate hikes will fool investors into thinking the bear market is over, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson said. But stocks could be hit with an earnings recession next year, he told Bloomberg, warning a 26% drop in the S&P 500 was still possible.
IBOVESPA Drops By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 3.15% for the last 5 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Monday, 12 December, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $105,956.52. Regarding IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.22% up from its 52-week low and 12.88% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
Steady price action in gold, silver but bulls in command
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are near unchanged levels in early U.S. trading Monday, as gold...
Platinum Futures Drops By 4% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 4.29% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:53 EST on Monday, 12 December, Platinum (PL) is $1,005.80. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 12078, 99.99% below its average volume of 12656579295.22. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
NASDAQ Composite Over 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 6.83% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:14 EST on Friday, 9 December, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,060.74. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 656652010, 89.67% below its average volume of 6360360965.19. Regarding NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
Gold prices drop solidly below $1,800 as ISM services PMI rise to 56.5 in November
(Kitco News) - The gold market is losing ground, pushing further below $1,800 an ounce as the U.S. service sector sees stronger-than-expected activity in November, according to the from Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Monday, the ISM said its Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, rose to 56.5 last month, up from...
The Street Is Finally Waking Up To Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL)
The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.0152, or 1.95%, to $0.795. The Muscle Maker Inc. has recorded 15,586 volume in the after hours trading session. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed Pokemoto Crosses Milestone of 50 Franchise Agreements Signed.
Alibaba Stock Jumps By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) jumped by a staggering 27.88% in 21 sessions from $69.77 to $89.22 at 13:22 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is jumping 0.55% to $15,374.49, following the last session’s downward trend. Alibaba’s last close was $91.34,...
HANG SENG INDEX Up Momentum With A 13% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 13.31% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Sunday, 11 December, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $19,631.17. HSI or Hang Seng Index is an index that tracks the performance of the largest companies in the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. It is also used as a benchmark for mutual funds and ETFs. It aims to capture the leadership of the Hong Kong exchange.
Corn Futures Rises By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Corn (ZC) has been up by 2.39% for the last 5 sessions. At 13:50 EST on Monday, 12 December, Corn (ZC) is $652.75. Today’s last reported volume for Corn is 94273, 15.71% below its average volume of 111856.85. Volatility. Corn’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Dow falls 550 points, S&P 500 breaks below 4,000 as stocks head for worst day in nearly a month
U.S. stocks are on track for their worst daily pullback in nearly a month on Monday as the S&P 500 traded below 4,000. Equity prices have been rattled by stronger-than-expected economic data, which market strategists say could inspire the Federal Reserve to hike interest-rates more aggressively. The S&P 500 fell 82 points, or 2%, to 3,988. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 540 points, or 1.6%, to 33,889. The Nasdaq Composite fell 254 points, or 2.2%, to 11,206. All three indexes were on track for their worst day since at least Nov. 9, according to FactSet data. Meanwhile the Russell 2000 was down 55 points, or 2.9%, to 1,837, on track for its biggest drop since Nov. 2.
CBOE Rises By 9% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 9.51% for the last session’s close. At 17:08 EST on Monday, 12 December, CBOE (VIX) is $25.00. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 12.71% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $22.18 and 7.71% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $23.21.
