UCCS students, faculty, staff and families will celebrate degrees conferred to more than 1,000 graduates at the Fall 2022 Commencement ceremony on Friday, December 16. The ceremony will celebrate graduates from all colleges and will begin at 2:00 p.m. Complete information on logistics for graduates and guests can be found here. The answers to frequently asked questions can be found here.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO