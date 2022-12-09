Read full article on original website
IGN
Final Fantasy 16 New Trailer Reveals June 2023 Release Date
At The Game Awards 2022, a new Final Fantasy 16 trailer has revealed not only new gameplay clips, but also a release date: June 22, 2023. The new trailer showed sequences of Final Fantasy 16's action combat system. We also got another look at the game's epic Summon battle system, with Ifrit appearing, towering above the human characters on screen. The story featured in the trailer — which is titled 'Revenge' — sets up a lot of intrigue for Clive and Joshua, the two main characters of Final Fantasy XVI.
Android Headlines
FromSoftware returns to mech combat in 2023 with Armored Core VI
The Game Awards 2022 was packed full of new game announcements and world premieres, including Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. The game is being developed by FromSoftware and published by Bandai Namco, set for release sometime in 2023. Armored Core, in the most basic of explanations, is a game...
TechRadar
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty trailer comes with an unexpected guest
I guess it's time to head back to Night City for round two; this time, Solomon Reed is along for the ride. The exciting news of the Cyberpunk 2077 DLC Phantom Liberty was announced at The Game Awards. Happily, we should be able to get our hands on it in 2023. But that wasn't the only surprise fans got to see.
Dead Cells crosses over with Castlevania in 2023
Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania will unite one of the best modern action-platformers with one of its inspirations.
What Is The Street Fighter 6 Release Date?
The PlayStation Store has leaked the Street Fighter 6 release date prior to The Game Awards 2022. Here’s everything that was leaked prior to the game’s release on June 2, 2023. Different Editions. Standard Edition. The base game of Street Fighter 6. Outfit 1 Color 10 for 6...
Engadget
Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord' trailer shows off co-op VR gameplay
The Ghostbusters virtual reality game teased earlier this year now has a full trailer. Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord comes to Meta Quest 2 and PlayStation VR2 in 2023. The trailer shows four Quest 2 users donning their headsets to battle dark forces descending on San Francisco. The in-engine (pre-alpha) footage follows the players using an arsenal of PKE Meters, Proton Packs and traps to hunt down and ensnare a slippery phantom. Just as the players close their trap and breathe a sigh of relief, a gigantic, skull-faced specter we can only assume is the titular Ghost Lord emerges over the rooftop. It’s exactly the gameplay you’d expect from ghost-busting in VR.
Gamespot
Crime Boss: Rockay City Gameplay Video Showcases High-Stakes Heist Mission
We knew about the star-studded cast for the recently revealed Crime Boss: Rockay City, but we didn't know what actual gameplay looked like for the FPS. That changed with a new trailer for the title that focuses on a co-op heist mission. Starting on a rooftop, the gameplayer trailer shows...
Polygon
Vampire Survivors’ first DLC expansion launches next week
Vampire Survivors, the early-access surprise hit that just made a full launch on PC and Xbox, gets its first downloadable content expansion on Dec. 15. Titled Legacy of the Moonspell, it delivers more characters, weapons, “and one HUGE stage,” the developer said in a statement. It might even add vampires to the game.
Gamespot
The Best Co-Op Games Of 2022 According To Metacritic
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. You could be worlds apart geographically or sharing a couch, but grabbing a friend for an evening of top-class gaming is still one of the best social experiences that you can have in life. With co-op gaming bigger and better than ever, we've had a look at the best social games to play in 2022, thanks to the data provided by GameSpot's sister site Metacritic.
Gamespot
Streamer Plays Two Copies Of Elden Ring At Once, One With Dance Pad
Streamer and cosplayer MissMikkaa is known for her Elden Ring challenge runs, including beating Malenia with a dance pad, but her latest challenge has escalated things significantly. Recently, she's been playing two copies of Elden Ring at once, one with a dance pad, and one with a PS5 controller. Needless...
Engadget
Netflix's latest 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' trailer teases the appearance of a certain bard
With its latest Witcher franchise spinoff scheduled to arrive on December 25th, Netflix has shared a new trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin. The approximately two-minute-long clip expands on the teaser the company uploaded last month. After most of Netflix's past promotional material for Blood Origin focused on Michelle Yeoh's character Scian, the latest trailer gives her co-stars, including Sophia Brown and Laurence O’Fuarain, a chance to shine. It probably won't surprise you to find out they're all badasses in their own way.
Polygon
How to watch The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards 2022, the ninth edition of Geoff Keighley’s annual showcase of big games both new and coming soon, airs live on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. EST/4:30 p.m. PST. You can watch this year’s Game Awards right here, via YouTube. The show is also streaming live on Twitch, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, and lots of other platforms. Viewers who watch on Steam have a chance to win a Steam Deck from Valve during the event.
The Verge
Hideo Kojima’s next game is Death Stranding 2
Death Stranding is back. Hideo Kojima revealed his next game at the Game Awards this evening — and yes, it still has creepy babies. Death Stranding 2 will once again star Norman Reedus and Lea Seydoux and it looks just as strange as its predecessor, at least based on the debut trailer. It also appears that DS2 is a working title right now. The game doesn’t have a release date but it’s coming to the PS5.
Engadget
Atari revives unreleased arcade game that was too damn hard for 1982 players
Atari is reviving Akka Arrh, a 1982 arcade game canceled because test audiences found it too difficult. For the wave shooter’s remake, the publisher is teaming up with developer Jeff Minter, whose psychedelic, synthwave style seems an ideal fit for what Atari describes as “a fever dream in the best way possible.” The remake will be released on PC, PS5 and PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and Atari VCS in early 2023.
TechRadar
Death Stranding 2 trailer shows series continues tradition of being weird AF
While Death Stranding 2 isn't a surprise, after all, back in May, actor Norman Reedus straight up said he was appearing in a sequel. Now we've had official confirmation and the first trailer of the game. More importantly, the trailer confirms that the sequel will continue the series' tradition of being completely weird.
Gamespot
Mario Strikers Battle League Discounted To Lowest Price Yet
As part of Best Buy's current batch of gaming and tech deals, you can snag Mario Strikers: Battle League for only $37. This is the lowest price ever for Battle League, besting prices we saw during Prime Day and Black Friday. Considering that Battle League, which is the newest Mario sports title, released over the summer, this is a surprising deal. It's rare to see Switch exclusives for less than $40 in general, but recently released exclusives almost never drop this low, this soon.
Gamespot
My Hero Academia Live-Action Movie Coming To Netflix
Netflix has become the home for the upcoming live-action film adaptation of My Hero Academia. Variety was first to report. Joby Harold (Obi-Wan Kenobi, the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts) will write the movie's screenplay, which will be directed and executive produced by Shinsuke Sato. Sato has directed several live-action film adaptations of manga and anime, including The Princess Blade, Gantz, I Am a Hero, Bleach, Inuyashiki, and Kingdom.
ComicBook
Horizon Forbidden West DLC Teased by Insider
A notable video game industry insider has seemingly teased the impending reveal of DLC for Horizon Forbidden West. Following its launch earlier this year on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, developer Guerrilla Games has continued to support the Horizon Zero Dawn sequel in the form of frequent new title updates. And while the studio has yet to confirm that DLC for Forbidden West will be coming in the future, it looks like this exact announcement could be slated to transpire quite soon.
Gamespot
Fanatical Winter Sale Is Live With Thousands Of PC Game Deals
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Fanatical is running a gigantic Winter Sale through the rest of December, giving you a chance to score thousands of games at some of their lowest prices of the season. This includes blockbusters from PlayStation, 2K Games, Bethesda, Sega, and other big-name publishers.
Gamespot
Fire Emblem Engage Divine Edition Preorders Discounted At Walmart
Update: Walmart is currently selling the Fire Emblem Engage Divine Edition for only $82. This edition retails for $100, so we expect this deal to sell out quickly (December 12). Fire Emblem Engage is a brand-new entry in the long-running strategy franchise, first revealed during September’s Nintendo Direct. It’ll have...
