LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights say leading scorer Jack Eichel was placed on injured reserve because of a lower-body injury. The designation means Eichel must miss at least seven days dating back to when he couldn’t physically play. Eichel has missed three of the past four games. He played in Friday’s 2-1 overtime victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. He was out of the lineup in Sunday’s 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins. Eichel leads the Knights with 13 goals and 29 points.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 22 points and 17 rebounds, and Jimmy Butler scored seven straight points in the closing minutes to help the Miami Heat hold off the Indiana Pacers 87-82. The Heat had lost three of their previous four. Butler finished with 20 points. Buddy Hield led the Pacers with 19 points in a rough-and-tumble game in which baskets came at a premium. Butler finally cranked it up late, helping the Heat turn a 77-73 contest into an 84-75 edge. Indiana never got closer than four again.
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Guardians have added some major pop to their lineup. Cleveland officially signed slugger Josh Bell to a two-year, $33 million contract after agreeing to the deal last week during the winter meetings in San Diego. Bell’s contract includes a player opt out after next season, but Bell made it clear he wants to stay around for a while. The AL Central champion Guardians were in the market for a big bat after hitting just 127 homers last season.
