ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

Comments / 0

Related
videtteonline.com

Sandage earns MVC Newcomer of the Week honors

Following Illinois State men's basketball's 2-0 week, fifth year guard Colton Sandage was named Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week as announced by the league Monday. Over the two-game stretch, the Bloomington native averaged 22 points and 4.5 rebounds on 50% shooting from the field, 40% from three and...
NORMAL, IL
videtteonline.com

ISU track and field picks up 10 event wins at DePaul

CHICAGO — Illinois State track and field teams traveled to participate in the Blue Demon Holiday Invitational hosted by DePaul Friday where they were able to take away 10 event wins and a new school record. Junior Hassy Fashina-Bombata took first in the 60-meter hurdles and recorded a time...
NORMAL, IL
videtteonline.com

How ISU men's basketball has flipped the script after 2-6 start

Through eight games, Illinois State men's basketball struggled to find consistency on the offensive end of the floor. Averaging 14.75 turnovers per game and shooting 41.5% from the field, nothing seemed right for first year head coach Ryan Pedon and his squad in their 2-6 start. However, when the Redbirds...
NORMAL, IL
videtteonline.com

ISU women's basketball drops third game in four tries 64-51 at Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Despite a valiant effort against Big ten giant Purdue, Illinois State women’s basketball suffered a 64-51 defeat on the road Sunday. The Redbirds’ strong defensive efforts continued as they held the Boilermakers to their lowest-scoring affair of the season while also holding them to 4-of-14 from three.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
videtteonline.com

ISU launches Togetherall for students to discuss mental health concerns

Togetherall, a peer support platform where users can anonymously chat about mental health issues and concerns, was recently made available to the Illinois State University community. Nikki Brauer, director of Health Promotion and Wellness, provided further insight into the service. “It’s a confidential online community which you can enter and...
NORMAL, IL
videtteonline.com

PAWSitively Stress Free returns to the rescue Monday, Tuesday for finals week

Looking for a way to destress as finals week kicks off?. Health Promotion and Wellness and Milner Library at Illinois State University are hosting two PAWSitively Stress Free events this week. Certified therapy dogs will be available to pet and cuddle, along with other stress-relieving activities 2 to 4 p.m....
NORMAL, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy