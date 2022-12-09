Read full article on original website
News 12
West Windsor police: Driver wanted for using racial slur, spitting at woman and daughter
Police in West Windsor are looking for a man accused of harassment and bias intimidation toward a woman and her daughter. Officers say a woman was teaching her daughter how to drive when a man in another car became impatient with them for not going fast enough. The mother claims...
Over 140 abandoned, homeless pets flown from Puerto Rico to find new 'fur-ever' homes in the Hudson Valley
All the animals were rescued from the streets and beaches of Puerto Rico or pulled from the Island's overcrowded municipal shelters.
Positively New Jersey: Motel owner goes viral with TikTok videos
Bryan Arya found an outlet for his talents and massive audience by telling those stories and his own on TikTok.
Cat reported missing by East Setauket family a decade ago found in Miller Place backyard
Mimi recently turned up in a Miller Place backyard and the homeowner took her to the Brookhaven Animal Shelter.
Police: Suspect wanted for breaking into Kings Bay Y day camp, stealing $500
Authorities say the suspect entered the building after throwing a rock at a glass window during the middle of the night last Sunday.
Gov. Murphy forms task force to address New Jersey’s teacher shortage problem
Districts all over the state have been dealing with this issue over the last few years.
Limited recreational cannabis sales to start Jan. 10
Nine stores will be the first to launch, including locations in Torrington, Danbury and Stamford. All of these stores are currently medical dispensaries.
Town of Cortlandt Winter Wonderland to kick off in Croton with family activities
There will be free inflatable rides for children, food trucks and a visit from Santa.
Nyack school district to appoint Clarkstown school district official as new superintendent
Susan Yom will be formally appointed at the Board's meeting on Tuesday after a site visit and successful contract negotiations.
Gov. Lamont to release $24M in state funding to remediate 41 blighted properties
The properties are located across 16 towns and cities, with the purpose of putting them back into productive use.
STORM WATCH: Wintry mix wraps overnight before Monday morning commute in the Hudson Valley
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says a wintry mix will wrap in the overnight hours ahead of the Monday morning commute in the Hudson Valley.
STORM WATCH: Mix of rain and snow for Connecticut Sunday with accumulations of 1-3 inches
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Scott Sincoff says snow is possible in Connecticut on Sunday and Monday.
News 12
WEATHER TO WATCH: Rainy Sunday before wintry mix on Monday for Long Island
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says Long Island will see rain periodically on Sunday before a chance of a wintry mix Monday morning. NEW: Sunday light to moderate rain will develop and be on/off late morning through the overnight. Monday morning there could be a brief burst of a wintry mix/snow for some on Long Island before a much drier and cold afternoon ahead.
STORM WATCH: Snow showers wrap up overnight, possible burst of wintry mix before morning commute in Connecticut
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says snow showers will wrap in the overnight hours with a chance of one last blast of snow mix before the morning commute.
WEATHER TO WATCH: Wintry mix for Sunday in North Jersey with accumulations of 1-3 in some areas
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Scott Sincoff says snow is possible in northwest New Jersey on Sunday.
STORM WATCH: Rain and wintry mix ends early Monday on Long Island
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says Long Island will see the rain and wintry mix ending early Monday morning.
